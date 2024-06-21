Highlights Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer could solve wing issues for Gareth Southgate's England side.

Despite the host of talent at Gareth Southgate's disposal, England have had a mixed start to their Euro 2024 campaign. The Three Lions have an undefeated record, with a win against Serbia and a draw versus Denmark, but performances have been far from polished, often appearing disjointed on the field.

One of the most debated aspects of England's performances has been the role of Premier League player of the season, Phil Foden. He has been tasked with playing on the left wing due to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham taking up his more accustomed number 10 role.

The Manchester City midfielder has been criticised for his quiet displays for England in the tournament, especially given the high expectations placed on him after his remarkable season. However, Foden is not being utilised in his preferred position and players around him are not in their preferred ones either. Right-back Kieran Trippier has been at left-back, making the entire left side of the team out of position. But within Southgate’s 26-man squad could lie the answer to England’s troubles going forward, in the form of either Cole Palmer or Anthony Gordon.

Palmer and Gordon Waiting in the Wings

Chelsea and Newcastle stars itching to make an impact in Germany

Gordon is unlike Foden or Bukayo Saka. As an out-and-out winger, the Newcastle man stretches defences, hugging the touchline of the left wing. With this in mind, he would allow the likes of Bellingham and Foden more space in the pockets of the final third, thus creating more chances for Harry Kane. His relentless attacking runs and blistering pace would add a dynamic to England's attack that simply is not there. The ex-Everton man is also coming off the back of the most productive season of his career, scoring 10 goals and assisting 11 in the league last season, so his confidence is high.

Anthony Gordon 2023-24 Premier League season Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots per game 2.3 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 (49%)

Additionally, his familiarity with club captain Keiran Trippier would help, as there are very few pairings in the line-up who have played with each other on a regular basis. Knowing your winger or full-back's game inside out benefits players' performances and the overall team, making Gordon a tempting choice on the left wing for Gareth Southgate.

Another player who could make a huge impact on England's attacking line is Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. The forward moved to west London from Manchester City at the start of last season and hasn’t disappointed with his displays at Stamford Bridge. A sensational 33 goals and assists in the league last campaign demonstrates Palmer is a man in form. His direct style of play could work perfectly against tiring legs at the Euros. Although predominantly operating just off the striker, Palmer has played on the right in his career, demonstrating his versatility in the front-line which could be crucial if England are to go all the way to Berlin and lift the title on 14th July.

Midfield Switch-Up for Knockout Stages

Another issue the Three Lions have experienced is in the midfield area, alongside Declan Rice, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing. Once again, in the draw with Denmark, the 25-year-old was pulled from proceedings, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher coming on in his place. Though Gallagher has had a good season at Stamford Bridge, he has failed to make the desired impact Southgate would have wanted in his cameo appearances.

Adam Wharton 2023/24 Premier League season Appearances 16 Goals 0 Assists 3 Accurate passes per game 28.5 (81%) Acc. opposition half (passes per game) 17.5 (76%) Acc. own half (passes per game) 11.5 (85%) Tackles per game 3 Balls recovered per game 4.8

The answer may be found with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, who has been hugely impressive since joining from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. Despite being only 20 years old, Wharton has played with similar maturity levels as Bellingham, being praised for his performances beyond his years and adapting to a new division in no time. Along with his mentality, Wharton is an excellent passer of the ball. In his brief cameo for England against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly before the tournament, he demonstrated his desire to make passes forwards, breaking the lines and getting the ball into the feet of the forwards.

In addition to his outstanding passing ability, Wharton is a left-footer, which England desperately need. Being left-footed doesn't just tick a box; it opens up passing lanes and angles that weren't there before, allowing for more chances to be created. Despite his short time at Selhurst Park, the 20-year-old picked up three assists, demonstrating his creativity. He also averaged 4.8 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League last season, and if he could replicate such numbers for England, it would put less stress on his midfield partner Rice and, in turn, improve the team's balance.

