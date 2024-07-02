Highlights England have reached the quarter-finals despite poor performance at Euro 2024.

Key players have largely been underwhelming in the tournament so far.

Notable men like Kieran Tripper and Phil Foden have been far from their best.

It has been an interesting Euro 2024 tournament for England so far. Interesting in that they have played terribly and yet made it to the quarter-finals and have a kind draw which could see them go all the way to the final without having to play one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Scoring just twice in Group C, England beat Serbia and then drew with Denmark and Slovenia to finish first. They then relied upon a last-gasp bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane to beat Slovakia.

In short, the Three Lions have been uninspired and on tournament form will now face Switzerland – who cruised past Italy 2-0 in the last 16 – as underdogs. That said, there is still time for the 26-man squad to prove they mean business.

For now, though, the underwhelming bunch have been ranked in order of best to worst performer at the tournament so far.

Ranking Factors

Overall performance

Expectations of the player going into the tournament

Minutes played

Players who have yet to play a minute at Euro 2024 – Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk, Luke Shaw, and Adam Wharton – have not been ranked.

England Power Rankings as Euro 2024 Rank Player Appearances Minutes 20. Anthony Gordon 1 1 19. Ezri Konsa 1 15 18. Jarrod Bowen 2 35 17. Kieran Trippier 4 330 16. Ollie Watkins 1 20 15. Trent Alexander-Arnold 3 129 14. Conor Gallagher 4 117 13. Cole Palmer 2 73 12. Eberechi Eze 2 57 11. Ivan Toney 1 31

10 Phil Foden

Left-winger

So much was expected of Phil Foden going into the tournament but he has struggled to excite fans or neutrals in an English shirt. The Premier League Player of the Season for 2023/24 was in blistering form for Manchester City but has not maintained that form in Germany.

A goal against Slovakia may have kick-started his tournament but he strayed offside, meaning his effort was fairly ruled out by VAR. Beyond that, the winger has done very little to impress with plenty of calls for him to be replaced on the left flank by Antony Gordon.

9 Kyle Walker

Right-back

Kyle Walker has delivered one fine moment in this tournament, catching out the opposition as he raced down the flank vs Denmark to set up Harry Kane's goal for England. Beyond that, the rest has been pretty average and at times poor.

He was awarded a 3/10 rating by French outlet L'Equipe for his display against Slovakia, and highlights from the game only serve to explain why. That was by far his worst display in Germany to date, but he has the sort of personality to bounce back and will need to against Switzerland.

8 Kobbie Mainoo

Central-midfield

Before the tournament began, fans were desperate to see Kobbie Mainoo deployed in the middle of the park. The 19-year-old, however, was forced to wait until the last 16 before he finally got a start.

He had looked bright when coming off the bench vs Slovenia for the entire second half and his undeniable talent flickered in moments vs Slovakia as well. That said, the Three Lions looked rather vulnerable in that latest game. The youngster's lack of defensive positional understanding in the middle of the park perhaps highlights his tender age.

7 John Stones

Centre-back

Usually so calm and composed in possession, John Stones has looked a little off it when trying to be progressive on the ball throughout the tournament but has still managed to get by with an impressive 94 per cent accuracy.

Without Harry Maguire beside him, he's managed to quickly form a steady relationship with Marc Guehi, even if it was breached for the goal conceded vs Slovakia. The Manchester City star has been okay so far, and that makes him one of England's better performers.

6 Bukayo Saka

Right-winger

Bukayo Saka started the tournament with an assist during a blistering first-half display against Serbia. Since then, however, he's struggled to truly impact games. Certainly, he's been well below the standards he shows at Arsenal.

Even so, there is good reason as to why Southgate relies upon the 22-year-old ahead of someone like Cole Palmer. Jonathan Liew summed it up most aptly for The Guardian, writing:

"In a team of inconsistent mavericks, perhaps it is his [Saka's] reliability that now appeals to Southgate. He doesn’t give the ball away in stupid places. He doesn’t wander out of position. He doesn’t start acting out or bawling at teammates or complaining about his rotten luck. By way of comparison, you try putting Bellingham at left-back and see how he reacts."

5 Harry Kane

Striker

Harry Kane bagged 36 Bundesliga goals in 32 games for Bayern Munich this summer, so it seemed certain that his form in Germany would translate perfectly for Euro 2024. Sadly, this has not been the case.

While he has two goals in four games, he's looked a shadow of his usual self for England. He found the back of the net against Denmark but "didn't affect the game otherwise" and it was pretty much the same story when he bagged the winner vs Slovakia. At least, he's still been able to make some vital contributions.

4 Declan Rice

Central-midfield

It's fair to say Declan Rice has been way below his best so far in Germany. The Premier League midfielder who so often dominates games for Arsenal has struggled to deliver his usual standards in an England shirt. That he makes the top five here, shows how poor the Three Lions have been as a collective.

That said, he has at least worked tirelessly to pick up the slack in a dysfunctional midfield. Playing alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, then Conor Gallagher and then Kobbie Mainoo, it's been a thankless task for Rice in the middle of the park. For that, he deserves some credit.

3 Jude Bellingham

Central-midfield

For those who haven't been paying close attention, it might seem odd that Jude Bellingham doesn't top this list. After all, he's scored two goals – the joint-most for England – including that stunning bicycle kick. However, he's looked tired and leggy at times through the competition so far, often trying to take on too much himself.

Even so, he was fantastic in the opening match against Serbia and having popped up with two vital goals for his nation, the Real Madrid star deserves more credit than most. With that in mind, Southgate will be desperate to have him vs Switzerland amid talk of a possible ban.

Related Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now hotting up, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham firmly in contention.

2 Marc Guehi

Centre-back

There were understandable concerns when Maguire was ruled out of the tournament through injury with the Manchester United defender a stalwart for Southgate alongside Stones. Marc Guehi, on the other hand, was an unknown quantity at this level.

The Crystal Palace defender had never played at an international tournament before Euro 2024 but was "outstanding" in the 1-0 win over Serbia and was solid in the remaining group games. He picked up a yellow card vs Slovakia and will be a huge miss vs Switzerland, showing just how important he has become to the team in a short period of time.

1 Jordan Pickford

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford has played every minute for England between the sticks and has probably been the only player to have not made any obvious mistake so far. In fact, he's done pretty well for the most part with two clean sheets in four games.

It's a low bar – and never a good sign when the goalkeeper is a team's best player – but the Everton man has been the standout player for the Three Lions. Making 2.5 saves per game and completing his passes with a 77.75 per cent accuracy, Pickford has once again been reliable for Southgate at a major tournament.

Stats via Transfermarkt and UEFA (as of 02/07/24).