Highlights Jack Grealish is said to be stunned after being informed he will not go to Euro 2024, which gets underway next week.

Harry Maguire has been left out after failing to recover from a calf injury.

James Maddison and Curtis Jones are among the other casualties.

Jack Grealish has been told he will not be part of Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the European Championship, with Harry Maguire also failing to recover from an ongoing calf injury in time to go to Germany. James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah are the other players to miss out.

While Maguire was included in England's provisional 33-man squad for the tournament despite missing Manchester United's final four matches of the season with a muscle problem, Grealish is said to be stunned by the news following a positive performance from the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

England's final 26-man squad Goalkeepers Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Defenders Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) Attackers Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Maguire Absence is Major Blow

Defender is usually a regular alongside Stones

Maguire's absence is the latest defensive injury concern to hit the England squad. John Stones, who has struck up a good partnership with Maguire in recent years, struggled for fitness during the final few weeks of Manchester City's season, while Luke Shaw, ordinarily England's first-choice left-back, will go to Germany having not played in a competitive game since his last outing for Manchester United back in February.

With Maguire absent, Southgate must decide who will partner Stones in the heart of England's defence, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Brighton's Lewis Dunk, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Liverpool's Joe Gomez among the candidates.

How Maguire and Maddison Reacted

United defender 'devastated' to miss out

In a post on X Maguire, who has represented the Three Lions on 63 occasions, confirmed he would not be playing in Germany. He wrote: "I'm devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I've not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted." He added:

"For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys."

Spurs man Maddison, meanwhile, wrote: "Disappointed doesn't quite cut it. I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany. But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt."