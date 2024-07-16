Highlights England's Euro 2024 squad has been ranked based on their chances of making the 2026 World Cup.

Stars such as Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are guaranteed to be called up for the tournament if they continue on their current trajectories.

On the other side, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier could be staring international retirement in the face.

With Gareth Southgate's departure from England confirmed, it means that one part of the core group that took the Three Lions to the Euro 2024 final will not be jetting off to the United States in two years' time for the 2026 World Cup. Whoever replaces the 53-year-old will have big shoes to fill and expectations will be high. But there are also questions about who else from the squad might drop out.

For some, the recent European Championships will be the last chance they ever have of lifting a trophy for their country. For others, it was the first chapter in what will become a storied international career that will continue in North America. Ranking them from 'Definitely on the Plane' to 'No chance' of making the squad, this is how likely every member of England's Euro 2024 team is of being called up to the first 'post-Southgate' tournament.

England's Euro 2024 Squad's Chance Of Going to 2026 World Cup Ranked Ranking Players On the plane Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Cole Palmer, John Stones, Harry Kane Should be part of the squad Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins Outside Shot Ezri Konsa, Adam Wharton, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze Backup option Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen, Joe Gomez No chance Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Dunk

On the Plane

Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Cole Palmer, John Stones, Harry Kane

Of the starting XI who featured in the heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Spain, eight of them are likely to be guaranteed a first-class seat to the World Cup. With either talent, age and no viable replacements on their sides, this octuple are expected to be among the key performers in 2026.

Jordan Pickford has established himself as one of England's greatest goalkeepers after yet another strong display at Euro 2024. The Everton shot-stopper broke the record for most major tournament clean sheets in a 0-0 draw with Slovenia and will only be 32 when the next World Cup rolls around. As will John Stones, who led the defense remarkably without usual partner in crime Harry Maguire. This leadership will have to be on display as other senior figures drop out.

The midfield and attacking trio ahead of them are all unlikely to be dropped. Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo asserted themselves as the best deep-lying combination in the latter stages of the tournament. Bukayo Saka was one of England's best performers over the summer despite stiff competition from Cole Palmer, who scored England's only goal in the final. The pair will be joined on the plane by Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, who have plenty more years as the catalysts of this incredible bunch of individuals.

Then there's Harry Kane. The England captain top scored for his nation once again at Euro 2024, but his overall performances were often criticised. Age and injuries are starting to work against him, but as there are no standout options to come and wrestle the spot away from him just yet, it is probable that the Bayern Munich man will continue to be relied upon. Even if he's not a starter by that point, he could be invaluable from the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane is England's highest scorer in major tournaments with 15 goals.

Should Be Part of The Squad

Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins

If anyone of the 26-man squad that went to Germany saw a big increase in their stock, it was Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace star came in as the replacement for the injured Maguire and didn't appear to be overwhelmed in the slightest. His calm and composed displays have made England fans more relaxed about what the future of their defence looks.

Luke Shaw was only fit to make one start in the entirety of Euro 2024, which was the final. Question marks over what his fitness will be like in two years' time will remain, but at 31-years-old he is likely to still be in the ranks. The same can be said for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be approaching his prime years in 2026. Whilst he was unable to fill the apparently irreplaceable void of Kalvin Phillips in the summer, the predicted absence of other right-back options could see the Liverpool star take up his natural position.

Anthony Gordon made just a small cameo at the tournament just gone, but his pace and threat in behind means he should still be in the squad for the trip to the States, Mexico and Canada. As should Ollie Watkins, who's efforts off the bench may be enough to convince the future manager to select him from the start.

Outside Shot

Ezri Konsa, Adam Wharton, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa did lay claim to a solitary start during the quarter-finals against Switzerland at Euro 2024, replacing the suspended Guehi. Should he continue his positive development at Villa Park, he will likely have a similar rotational role come 2026.

Crystal Palace pair Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton could both see an increase in importance in the national set up. Both youngsters made little impact over the summer, with the latter not playing a single minute, but as they mature and continue to improve, they will continue to be an option.

As for Ivan Toney, the striker will be 30-years-old and in the prime of his career. For the most part, Southgate preferred turning to Watkins unless he was desperate for a poachers' instinct to grab a goal. This trend will probably continue in years to come, but Toney could be the alternative third option for yet another tournament.

Backup Options

Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen, Joe Gomez

Predicting who will be the second and third choice goalkeepers is a thankless task, but it is safe to assume that both Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson will both be viable options so long as they continue playing club football. Joe Gomez benefitted from an injury to Harry Maguire, to see himself included, but with no minutes in the tank, his chances of being called up again rely on further injury concerns to other stars.

Jarrod Bowen made a cameo at Euro 2024, but the strength of other younger options that play in his position may limit his opportunities moving forward. That is also true of Conor Gallagher, who found himself as the weaker option out of Alexander-Arnold and Mainoo, something which is not likely to change.

No Chance

Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Dunk

Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are two names that have been synonymous with Gareth Southgate's selections throughout his eight-year tenure. However, with both on the wrong side of 30 and having failed to impress at Euro 2024, the writing is on the wall for their international careers.

Incredibly, Walker was named in the official team of the tournament for the Euros, despite the general perception being that he was well under par. The Manchester City vice captain seemed to struggle for pace, something that has never been said of him, which may be the clearest indication yet that it is time to hang up his cap.

Lewis Dunk is also another aging member of the squad. The Brighton man took up the 'Conor Coady' role of experienced defender who was never going to play but was there to keep spirits lifted. If that position still exists in 2026, it will be handed over to someone else.