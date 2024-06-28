Highlights England's Euro 2024 squad has been ranked into categories from must start to no chance of playing.

Kobbie Mainoo should be in the starting XI against Slovakia, but there is uncertainty over Phil Foden after several poor performances.

England have performed well defensively so far, but haven't clicked in forward areas.

It has been a stuttering start to Euro 2024 for Gareth Southgate's England. The Three Lions were able to finish top in Group C, but did so by the skin of their teeth after only winning one of their first three games.

Luck appears to be on England's side though, with France, Germany, Spain and Portugal all ending up on the other side of the draw for the knockout rounds. A clash against Slovakia in the round of 16 awaits, but given how poor Southgate's men have been so far, changes will have to be made moving forward. With that in mind, the 26 players in Southgate's squad have been placed into five different categories based on what impact they should have on the remainder of the tournament. They are:

Must Start

Should Get Some Minutes

Impact Sub

Last Resort

No Chance of Playing

England's Euro 2024 Squad Ranked Ranking Players Must start Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane Should get some minutes Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon Impact sub Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Conor Gallagher Last resort Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Adam Wharton No chance of playing Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Lewis Dunk

Related England 11 Gareth Southgate Must Name in Euro 2024 Knockout Stages Gareth Southgate has some massive decisions to make ahead of England's foray into the knockout rounds of Euro 2024.

Must Start

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane

Much of Gareth Southgate's starting XI tends to pick themselves. Whether that be through the fact that the drop-off in quality in certain areas is dramatic, or that it is clear who the 53-year-old favours. The biggest concern going into the tournament was England's defence. With Harry Maguire out and Luke Shaw's status unconfirmed, there were fears about how the Three Lions would cope at the back. Two clean sheets out of three is a good response to critics. As such, four out of the five players who have started every game at the back for England should retain their places. Those being Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi, whose performances in place of Maguire have led to reported interest from Manchester United.

Further up the pitch is where problems rear their ugly head. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham have underperformed, but still remain England's best two midfielders, so they have to play. As for the third man in the middle, Southgate's experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold lasted two games. The Liverpool man was then replaced by Conor Gallagher against Slovenia, only for him to be hauled off at half-time. This leaves the door wide open for Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed as a substitute in the final group game, to step in from the start against Slovakia.

In attack, there's no chance that anyone other than Harry Kane leads the line. The same certainty can probably be said for Bukayo Saka too, despite calls for Cole Palmer to play. But Phil Foden has struggled on the left-hand side and, consequently, is no longer guaranteed to start on Sunday.

Should Get Some Minutes

Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon

The only player out of England's back four who is not listed as a 'must start' player is Newcastle's Kieran Trippier. The defender has been filling in at left-back, but not having a left-footed player on that side of the pitch to make overlaps and deliver crosses is upsetting the balance of the team. That's why, should he prove his fitness, fans should expect Luke Shaw to slot in the moment he gets the all-clear from the medical team.

The experiment with Alexander-Arnold seems to now be firmly on the backburner, although there is every chance Southgate returns to the 25-year-old should things not work with anyone else in the middle. If nothing else, Alexander-Arnold's deliveries could make him a player to bring on with 30 minutes to go whilst searching for a goal. Meanwhile, it is likely that Foden will keep his place in the team given his manager's resistance to make wholesale changes. However, the struggles he has had, combined with the fact he had to temporarily leave the squad, may see Anthony Gordon finally be utilised on the left flank.

The Newcastle man offers more of a threat in behind, something that is needed if Kane continues to drop deep. The former Evertonian made the most of his 88th minute substitution against Slovenia and did enough for fans to demand he start moving forward. As did Cole Palmer, who made his tournament debut off the bench last time out too. However, replacing a Southgate favourite in Saka seems a tall task.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer managed more goal contributions in the 2023-24 Premier League season than anyone else.

Related England's Easiest and Hardest Routes to Winning Euro 2024 England are safely through to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 and their route to the final is looking clearer.

Impact Sub

Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Conor Gallagher

As the tournament enters its latter stages, more options in attack could very well be needed in order to break down stern opposition. Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen have already been brought on to do just that, so history repeating itself is not out of the realms of possibility. The same can be said of Ollie Watkins, who could provide more of a threat in behind than Kane.

Ivan Toney is yet to feature in this tournament. However, with the possibility of penalty shootouts, the Brentford frontman could be turned to. As for Conor Gallagher, his less than stellar display from the start against Slovakia means he has to be dropped for the next fixture. Coming off the bench to provide some energy, though, is still likely.

Related Ranking the 10 Best England Teams in History Despite decades of disappointment, England have produced some world-class sides over the years. Here are the best of all time.

Last Resort

Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Adam Wharton

These three men are fundamentally in the squad to plug the gaps should an injury crisis occur. Joe Gomez, who is natural at centre-back, was handed a surprise call-up simply because there were uncertainties surrounding the fitness of Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier. Gomez can fill in at left-back when needed, but in an ideal world, it won't happen.

Ezri Konsa is likely the next in line should Guehi or Stones face time on the treatment table, but can also fill in at right-back as he did in the pre-tournament warm-up friendlies. Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton was arguably the biggest surprise inclusion in the squad, but the poor performances of Gallagher and Alexander-Arnold means he could be one Kobbie Mainoo disasterclass away from getting onto the pitch.

No Chance of Playing

Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Lewis Dunk

Unless a major injury happens to Jordan Pickford, fans shouldn't expect to see Aaron Ramsdale or Dean Henderson starting in between the sticks this summer. The Everton number one is clearly the best shot-stopper at Southgate's disposal, and is arguably England's greatest in tournament football. The chances of him dropping out for any other reason than being sidelined are second to none.

Lewis Dunk also seems to have no hope of getting on the pitch during the Euros, unless he is handed some token minutes. It appears that the 32-year-old was called up to the squad in order to fill the roll that Conor Coady had done previously. A model professional who aims to keep spirits high in a grueling environment, don't expect to see the Brighton man take up a starting berth in any of the Three Lions' knockout games.