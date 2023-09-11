Highlights Gareth Southgate has a wealth of talent at his disposal for Euro 2024, which will likely lead to some surprising squad selections.

Jordan Pickford is Southgate's undisputed number one goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale as his deputy, and Nick Pope offering experience as the third choice.

Harry Maguire's lack of club playing time may cost him a spot in the squad, while Reece James and Kyle Walker are expected to be guaranteed selections in defense.

The countdown has officially begun for Euro 2024, and England boss Gareth Southgate still has a number of questions to answer over not just his starting eleven, but his entire squad too. Given the wealth of talent he has at his disposal, there will undoubtedly be some shocks to come in terms of selection, and he'll do a good job to please everybody.

Southgate hasn't shied away from making some controversial decisions during his time, not least showing unwavering loyalty to some key individuals in particular. Here though, we're going to take a look at what England's squad for Euro 2024 should look like...

Goalkeepers

While Jordan Pickford might have his moments of madness - although to be fair they have become few and far between in the past couple of years - he's remained Southgate's undisputed number one bar none. The Everton goalkeeper is an absolute lock-in for that starting spot come next summer unless he suffers a major injury, while Aaron Ramsdale should be in as his deputy. The third goalkeeping spot is certainly up for grabs though, but Nick Pope's greater experience playing for England should hold sway.

The dark horses to be included as part of England's shot-stopping trio include Dean Henderson, whose loan move to Crystal Palace should see him get first-team football in the Premier League on a weekly basis and give Southgate something to think about. If it came down to a battle between Pope and Henderson, then the former being more of a traditional goalkeeper and his extra size and frame would give England a different kind of option in between the sticks if they ever needed it.

Goalkeepers Clubs Jordan Pickford Everton Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Nick Pope Newcastle

Defenders

Now this is where it gets fun. Southgate has been very open about how highly he rates Harry Maguire and how he values his leadership and experience in what is a youthful squad. But, the Manchester United defender simply hasn't been playing anywhere near enough at club level to be warranting that loyalty, and his rustiness in the 1-1 draw against Ukraine rather summed it all up. Given that Maguire can't even get into United's starting eleven even with injuries, it seems unthinkable that the defender will be getting the kind of first-team action he needs before next summer. So while Southgate might be loathe to do it, for our squad, the 30-year-old is out.

If ever there was a position that England didn't need about four quality options, then right-back would be it. It's a headache that has already caused Southgate some problems, although injuries at different times have arguably made the decision for him. But, assuming that everyone is fit, then Reece James surely gets in, with the Chelsea star's mix of attacking quality and pace going back making him a potent weapon. Manchester City star Kyle Walker is also set to be another guarantee, with his years of experience and recovery pace still very much relied upon at international level.

In terms of the rest of the defence, John Stones is now arguably the first-choice centre-back option for Southgate when fit, and it's really a question of who slots in alongside him. The likes of Levi Colwill and Fikayo Tomori will have their shouts, and understandably so, but the lack of tournament experience for the former, and the latter's rather high-profile mistakes in the Champions League last season with Milan might be a difference-maker. Of course, the duo could play their way into the squad over the course of this season, so it's very much a case of watch this space.

Marc Guehi's performances for Crystal Palace over the course of the past couple of years have deservedly earned him international recognition, while Ben White's mysterious exit mid-way into the World Cup last year is still yet to be really cleared up. But if his performances for a resurgent Arsenal side are anything to go by, then the former Brighton star who can also play right-back, centre-back in a four, or as the outside defender in a three, could be a valuable member of the squad.

Meanwhile, Southgate will be desperately hoping the injuries clear up for both of his first-choice left-back options - Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw. The duo have been plagued with setbacks in recent times, and given both are comfortable as wing-backs or more traditional full-backs, they are absolutely vital to any system England decide to go with next summer.

Defenders Clubs John Stones Manchester City Ben White Arsenal Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Reece James Chelsea Kyle Walker Manchester City Ben Chilwell Chelsea Luke Shaw Manchester United

Midfielders

Two players absolutely nailed on to start for England next summer are Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The two secured big-money moves to Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively, and could lay a claim to forming one of the best midfield duos in international football. If Southgate sticks with the 4-3-3, then a more creative player in the middle of the park could be the key to unlocking teams who might want to sit back - step forward, James Maddison. The Tottenham star has already caught the eye at his new club with two goals and two assists in just four Premier League games, and his ability to do the unexpected would give England a different edge.

Behind those three, Phil Foden should get in given that he's likely to see more game-time with the exits of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City over the summer, while James Ward-Prowse's dead-ball ability makes him a potential game-changer for England either from the start or off the bench. The £115k-a-week earning star (via Capology) has already settled in well in his new home at West Ham, and the exposure to Europa League football too should see him take a step up.

Now, what do you do with a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold? Southgate clearly has had his reservations over the Liverpool star, and in particular his defending, but you cannot question what the right-back brings to the table in terms of everything else. His deliveries from out wide are second-to-none, and given this new inverted role at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp seems to have brought out the best in him. If Southgate can embrace that, then a place in the squad, whether at the back or in midfield like we have him in this squad, could be on the table for Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders Clubs Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Declan Rice Arsenal James Maddison Tottenham Phil Foden Manchester City James Ward-Prowse West Ham Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool

Forwards

While Harry Kane's position in the team is undisputed, the players who could provide back-up to him is a bit murkier. Callum Wilson and Eddie Nketiah were named in the most recent international squad for England, but one man who could make a late claim to a spot in the 23-man squad is Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker is of course in the middle of a betting ban, but with that coming to an end in the new year, he could convince Southgate of a place. Brilliant at taking penalties, and with the closest style in play to a Kane with his ability to drop deep and be a play-maker, Toney could be a really under-rated weapon at the European Championships.

Out wide, both Bukayo Saka - the most valuable player in this entire England squad - and Marcus Rashford should be lock-ins, with the former recently winning England's player of the year award for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish with another season at Manchester City under his belt should improve further, while one man who was strangely left out of Southgate's last squad was Raheem Sterling. However, his tournament experience over the years, and the fact that he seems to have found new life under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea suggests he should make his return in time for the Euros. That know-how of scoring goals in big knock-out games could prove to be the difference, and Sterling should be on the plane next summer.

The wildcard option that Southgate should be naming in his squad though, is Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. After a fine season last year at Selhurst Park - he bagged ten goals in the Premier League alone - the 25-year-old has notched once already this term. His versatility in playing in the middle or out wide would also give Southgate another attacking option to go with.

Forwards Clubs Harry Kane Tottenham Bukayo Saka Arsenal Marcus Rashford Manchester United Jack Grealish Manchester City Raheem Sterling Chelsea Ivan Toney Brentford Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace

