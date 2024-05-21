Highlights Gareth Southgate has named his Euro 2024 as the country tries to win the tournament for the first time.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all unsurprisingly feature.

Adam Wharton has been called up to the squad for the first time, whilst Raheem Sterling has not been included.

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2024. The Three Lions are aiming to win the European Championships for the first time in the country's history. They came narrowly close in 2021, delayed a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, as they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

England's squad is stronger than ever. Their performances improved at the 2022 World Cup, even if they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual finalists France, whilst star midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Unsurprisingly, he has been included by Southgate to travel to Germany.

They began their Euros journey against Serbia on the 16th June, before facing Denmark on the 20th June and Slovenia on the 25th June. The final, which they will be hopeful of competing in, is on the 14th July. Southgate's full squad includes only a few minor surprises, but the consistency which he has stuck with will help his side. Most notably, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson has not been included after a string of mediocre performances in Saudi Arabia and now for Ajax in the Netherlands.

England Provisional Squad for Euro 2024

On Tuesday 21st May, Southgate named his first provisional squad at St George's Park. It always grips the country as everyone eagerly anticipates who is being selected. The full list has been outlined below:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

James Trafford (Burnley)

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Jarrel Quansah (Liverpool)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

James Maddison (Tottenham)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

The newest inclusion sees Adam Wharton feature in an England squad for the first time. The 20-year-old only joined Crystal Palace in January from former Premier League winners Blackburn Rovers, but he has been a revelation, consistently producing performances worthy of wearing the Three Lions shirt. He partners teammate Eberechi Eze as a midfield option for Southgate, whilst Kobbie Mainoo, who starred during his England debut in March, has also been included.

It is worth remembering that this is only a provisional squad from Southgate. The Three Lions have two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park before facing Iceland at Wembley. On the 7th June, the former Middlesbrough manager will name his final 26-man squad for the tournament. It was originally expected that countries would only be allowed to name a 23-man squad, but UEFA raised the size due to concerns about player welfare and fitness.

Manager

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016, taking over from the scandal involving Sam Allardyce. It wasn't seen as an inspiring and exciting appointment, but he has consistently proved doubters wrong. In 2018, the former player, who famously missed a penalty at Euro 96, had the nation on its feet as he guided a young and inexperienced side to the World Cup semi-finals. "Southgate you're the one," his famous chant goes — something sung at every major tournament.

During Euro 2020, most of which was on home soil for England, saw Southgate guide them to their first major final since 1966 by beating Denmark 2-1 in the semi-finals. When Luke Shaw gave England the lead in the final against Italy, the nation was dreaming but then came the manager's most criticised decision. They sat back, inviting pressure from Roberto Mancini's side, which eventually saw them equalise and win on penalties. Heartbreak for England in a nutshell.

Finally, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, England played their best football yet under Southgate. Bellingham was performing as one of the best midfielders in the world, Harry Kane was showing his experience and composure whilst leading from the front and Phil Foden was finally putting in performances worthy of the famous Three Lions shirt. Despite all of this and a string of strong performances, they were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals. Kane missed a penalty in the dying minutes to equalise — and there was always a case of 'what if'?

Star Player

Harry Kane

England's star player hardly needs an introduction. Ever since 2016, he has been the man leading from the front. The football has changed, pressure has built and expectations have risen, but Kane has remained his world-class self throughout. Formerly, he was Tottenham's star man and a regular figure at the top of the Premier League's Golden Boot rankings, but ever since moving to Bayern Munich in 2023 - he has become the English light shining in Germany.

He finished the Bundesliga campaign with 36 goals and eight assists, whilst also registering 12 goal contributions in 12 matches in the Champions League. The 30-year-old is often criticised for his struggles during big matches, particuarlrly during the World Cup quarter-final in 2022, but he performed superbly in the European semi-finals this year, even if the German giants were knocked out by Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 62 goals in 89 England appearances - the most of any player.

If he wants to win a trophy for the first time in his career, he won't be able to do all the work by himself. The Spurs prodigy will have to work alongside Bellingham, and Foden, the Premier League's Player of the Year, in an exciting front line. The Three Lions have one of the best strikers in the world and can genuinely dream of European glory.

Recent England Results

England's form going into Euro 2024 isn't the greatest. They failed to beat either Belgium or Brazil during friendlies in March, whilst in the final round of qualifiers, they produced an underwhelming performance against Malta, despite winning, and slipped up against North Macedonia. However, they've shown over the years that results going into tournaments can often be meaningless.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the Three Lions were humiliated at home to Hungary after losing 4-0 and were winless in six. They still produced some of their best performances in recent memory in the Middle East. Southgate will be hoping for the same this time around.

Recent England Matches Scoreline Date England 2-2 Belgium 26th March 2024 England 0-1 Brazil 23rd March 2024 North Macedonia 1-1 England 20th November 2023 England 2-0 Malta 17th November 2023

Kit Numbers

The kit numbers for Euro 2024 will be confirmed at a later date after the final squad is announced. However, unlike club football which sees several players use ridiculously high numbers, countries are forced to use the traditional numbers of 1 to 26 at the major championships. This means that Foden can't use his well-liked '47' for England, whilst Kane, who always wore '10' for Spurs, uses '9' for the Three Lions as he leads the team from the front. In truth, none of it has any significance, but it's always weird to see players in completely different numbers compared to their club career.

England's Kits for Euro 2024

Meanwhile, England's new kits have been in the news since they were released near the start of 2024. The home kit included "a playful update to the cross of St George" which "appears on the collar to unite and inspire". Despite this not being the first time the flag on the shirt has been adapted, certain sections of the public were left angered by the change. The FA were forced to release a statement saying: "The new England 2024 Home kit has a number of design elements which were meant as a tribute to the 1966 World Cup winning team."

Meanwhile, the away kit, which is dark blue with trims around the edges, has not been controversial at all. It was used as the Three Lions came from behind to draw with Belgium in March 2024, and it is well-liked by fans around the country. It will only be used if there is a kit clash and England are classed as the away team at Euro 2024.

