England's Thomas Tuchel have their eyes set on silverware – most notably, the 2026 World Cup – which is something that Gareth Southgate failed to do throughout his eight-year stay – and the German tactician has detailed what went wrong for his predecessor at Euro 2024.

And his well-thought response, as expected, has the Wembley Stadium faithful thrilled for the era under Tuchel’s watchful eye, especially at the prospect of ending their 59-year trophy drought and lifting silverware in north America next summer.

Tuchel made waves with his maiden squad. Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly were handed first call-ups, while Jordan Henderson’s shock inclusion caused misery among the English media given that Conor Gallagher and Elliot Anderson were left out.

Tuchel, widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, recently sat down with ITV Sport and spared no blushes when answering whether Southgate’s England had a ‘clear playing style’ while competing at Euro 2024 last summer.

“Yes or no: did England have a clear playing style last summer?” the German, was asked. “Not last summer, no.” he duly replied. When asked what was missing, the ex-Chelsea custodian said: “The identity, the clarity, the rhythm, the repetition of patterns.