Jack Grealish had a new chant going round Old Trafford during England’s match against North Macedonia.

And it was absolutely class.

The Manchester City man was named on the bench for the European Championship qualifying match, as the Three Lions took another big step towards Euro 2024.

They put on a display for supporters in attendance, thumping their opponents 7-0 on Monday night.

Bukayo Saka stole the show, scoring the first hat-trick of his career, with a double from Harry Kane also helping England along the way.

Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips completed the rout with a goal apiece.

City’s Grealish gets new chant

Grealish was a 58th-minute substitute for the Three Lions, replacing goalscorer Rashford, with his game time for his country limited following his recent success with Man City.

The forward lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, and most recently the Champions League in a hugely successful season.

After City lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history, Grealish was at the heart of the celebrations that followed, with many stories and viral videos emerging.

He was dressed in his kit at 5am leading chants after the win in Istanbul, stumbled off the aeroplane on his return to the UK, and was drowned in champagne during the trophy parade, with the 27-year-old enjoying the moment to the max.

England manager Gareth Southgate even fired a quick warning to him ahead of England’s match against Malta.

And with so many people seeing how he celebrated City’s treble-winning season, England fans rolled out a new chant for him at Old Trafford.

Fan-recorded footage captured Grealish warming up on the sidelines during the game close to the Stretford End.

As he runs to the corner flag, supporters inside the stadium loudly bellow: “He’s still on the p***, he’s still on the p***, Jack Grealish, he’s still on the p***.”

Brilliant from those in attendance, and definitely one that might be heard at a few grounds when the player is in action for City next season.

An alternative angle captured some fans seemingly applauding him too, and there were hints of a smile on Grealish’s face as well.

Check out both videos for yourselves below.

Watch: Grealish’s new chant

What next for Grealish and England?

Monday’s thumping of North Macedonia maintained England’s perfect record in qualifying, with Southgate’s squad now on 12 points and top of Group C.

Their next qualifying match will be against second-placed Ukraine in September.

Before then, Grealish and his England teammates will have a well-deserved summer break to look forward to, before reporting back to their clubs for a gruelling pre-season.