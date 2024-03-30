Highlights Fans have voted for their England starting XI at Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate looks to finalise his plans.

Despite firm competition at right-back, Kyle Walker is the supporters' choice to play ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James.

Young talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham show promise in England's midfield, while experienced stars like Harry Kane lead the attack.

Euro 2024 is fast approaching, and Gareth Southgate will be finalising his plans for his squad and starting lineup at the biggest international tournament of the summer. The England manager may be moving on after the competition, but he has all the tools at his disposal to sign off with a major honour to his name.

While the waistcoat-wearing boss is the man with the final say on who will grace the pitch for the Three Lions in Germany, there will always be outside opinions voiced. The people with the right to give their thoughts on this are the fans. BBC Sport carried out a survey which saw over 100,000 supporters vote for the players they would like to see start at Euro 2024.

That said, we've decided to take a closer look at the XI selected by these fans below. Could this be the first 11 selected by Southgate for the opening game of the tournament against Serbia on June 16?

Fans' Voted England XI for Euro 2024 Position Player Club Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Everton Right-Back Kyle Walker Manchester City Centre-Back John Stones Manchester City Centre-Back Harry Maguire Manchester United Left-Back Luke Shaw Manchester United Defensive Midfield Declan Rice Arsenal Central Midfield Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Central Midfield Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Right Wing Bukayo Saka Arsenal Striker Harry Kane Bayern Munich Left Wing Phil Foden Manchester City

Jordan Pickford

England caps: 60

It's no massive surprise that supporters have placed their trust in Jordan Pickford to appear between the sticks at the tournament. The Everton shot-stopper is the only player in contention for this role who has been playing regular football throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Aaron Ramsdale's demotion to second-choice at Arsenal and Nick Pope's long-term injury issues have meant Pickford's position in the Three Lions' line-up has been strengthened further. When it comes to international tournaments, the 30-year-old has rarely let his nation down, making some huge saves in the process.

Kyle Walker

England caps: 82

There is an abundance of options when it comes to the right-back role for England. Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Reece James are some of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League, but it's Kyle Walker who still gets the nod from fans.

The Manchester City defender is still one of the quickest players around despite his advancing age. This pace allows Walker to recover defensively and put a stop to any opposing counter-attacks. He may not be quite as talented on the ball as the other names mentioned, but the five-time Premier League champion is still the best at protecting his own goal.

John Stones

England caps: 71

Next to Walker is his club teammate, John Stones. The central defender has worked his way up to become one of the best players in his position in the English top-flight. His role for club and country differ slightly as the ex-Everton man is tasked with moving into midfield for Pep Guardiola's side while performing as more of a traditional centre-back for Southgate.

The questions fans may have will be surrounding Stones' partner at the heart of the English backline, as he is an automatic starter for his nation when fully fit. He will be hoping to head into Euro 2024 after wrapping up a fourth successive Premier League title win, with Man City firmly in contention to retain their trophy.

Harry Maguire

England caps: 63

This one may come as a slight shock. Harry Maguire endured years of receiving heavy criticism for his performances at club level. However, the former Manchester United captain appears to have turned a corner during the 2023/24 season as his performances have been consistently better for the Red Devils.

His inclusion in this XI means the likes of Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa would either miss out on the squad altogether or have to settle for a back-up role at the tournament. Maguire - like Pickford - is a player who has always put in his best displays for his country, with international football seeming to suit his game better.

Luke Shaw

England caps: 31

While the right-back position is stacked with several top-class options, the same can't be said for the left-hand side of the England defence. Luke Shaw was one of the stars on Euro 2020, even scoring in the final as his country fell just short of lifting a first major honour since 1966.

This has kept the 28-year-old in the good graces of English supporters as he has been voted ahead of Chelsea's Ben Chilwell despite missing large parts of the 2023/24 campaign through injury. It's unclear whether the Man United defender will be back to full fitness by the time June rolls around, but if he is, it's likely he will be a starter.

Declan Rice

England caps: 50

One of the easiest positions to predict is the holding midfield role. Declan Rice has been a standout performer in European football throughout the 2023/24 season, never mind just in England. Arsenal's number 41 has been one of the Premier League signings of the season after moving from West Ham United to the Emirates in 2023.

Southgate will certainly rely upon the energetic lynchpin at Euro 2024, especially with the performance levels of Kalvin Phillips falling off a cliff in recent times. Rice is the best man for the job of protecting the backline while also looking to link play going forward, and the fans recognise his importance.

Kobbie Mainoo

England caps: 2

It's remarkable that an 18-year-old who has only tasted senior international football in two friendlies has been selected by those in the stands and at home to be a starting midfielder. Kobbie Mainoo has risen to prominence in the past six months after some wonderful displays in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

The youngster's imperious performances at club level led to him being called up by Southgate for the Three Lions' most recent international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Mainoo was brought on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat against the Brazilians before being handed a starting berth in the second game. The composed midfielder was brilliant during his full debut for his country.

Jude Bellingham

England caps: 29

The hopes of the nation rest upon the shoulders of a core group of talented individuals within the England squad. None more so than Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. The ex-Borussia Dortmund ace has taken his game to a new level in the 2023/24 campaign after sealing a huge move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Should he guide his club to domestic and continental success as well as his country to Euro 2024 glory, Bellingham will be firmly in contention to lift the Ballon d'Or. At only 20 years old, the Birmingham-born sensation is one of the finest players in world football. His potential is scary, but he is just as vital for the present.

Bukayo Saka

England caps: 32

Fans could be forgiven for forgetting that Bukayo Saka is only 22. The Arsenal superstar has been around for a long time already and has cemented himself as a pivotal player for both club and country. The pacey winger will be a key part of any success either England or the Gunners achieve in 2024.

The main competition for Saka's right-wing position is Jarrod Bowen of West Ham. The Irons' number 11 has been one of the most clinical forwards in the Premier League season and is a more than adequate back-up, but that's all he'll be in the eyes of the fans. Getting in ahead of Saka was always going to be difficult, as the electric wide man has been so impressive over the past two seasons.

Harry Kane

England caps: 89

The nation's top goalscorer was always going to be included by supporters. Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney's record for England in 2023 and the ex-Tottenham forward hasn't looked back ever since. His clinical edge in front of goal doesn't look like diminishing any time soon, as Kane has continued breaking records for Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old became the fastest player to score 20 Bundesliga goals, doing so in only 14 games in the German top flight. Kane has been a huge part of Southgate's tenure as the national team manager, and the former Spurs superstar will continue to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Euro 2024.

Phil Foden

England caps: 33

Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish have been left out by the fans in order to get one of the Premier League's best-performing players into the XI. Phil Foden has stepped up at various points of the season to replace the massive void left in the Man City squad by Kevin De Bruyne.

His versatility is incredible, as Foden can play across the front line as well as in a central role behind the striker. The 23-year-old has played the majority of his games in the 2023/24 campaign either on the right wing or in a central midfield role, but he has been moved to the left in this team to accommodate others.