England fans were left frustrated with Kyle Walker's performance during their recent 3-0 victory over Greece and want Thomas Tuchel to make some big changes when he takes charge in 2025. It was a triumphant night on Thursday in Athens for Lee Carsley and the Three Lions as they avenged their earlier loss to Greece.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Curtis Jones, as well as an own goal from the home side's goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos, sealed the deal and leaves England in excellent shape heading into the final match of the Nation's League Group A. Despite that, fans weren't happy with Walker's performance and had plenty to say about it online afterwards.

England Fans Have Had Enough of Walker

They're frustrated by how poor he's been going forward

Walker is one of the best right-backs of all-time and, for the majority of his career, he's been known for how effective he was bombing down the right flank. He offered something offensively and his blistering pace meant he was impactful on both ends of the pitch. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, though, and the £175,000-per-week man's seeming reluctance to ever really cross the ball anymore left plenty of fans frustrated on X (Twitter). One fan posted: "Why is Kyle Walker so adverse to putting the ball into the box? He passes it back every time. Refuses to cross it, refuses to overlap. Pointless."

Another accused the full-back of never passing forward, saying: "Any danger of Kyle Walker not passing backwards." It's not just his lack of impact offensively that's disappointed supporters, though. Others have accused the Manchester City man of being off the mark and simply being 'finished'. One fan accused the defender of losing a step, posting: "Anyone else beginning to think that Kyle Walker is a few yards off the pace?"

Two more supporters claimed he was finished, with one saying: "Kyle Walker is completely finished", while the other posted: "Has anyone ever become finished as quickly as Kyle Walker has? He’s absolutely done."

Fans Want to See Walker Transition Into a New Position

They think his days at right-back are over

With Walker losing a lot of what made him impactful as a right-back, some fans are ready to see him move away from the position and transition into a centre-back instead. During the second half of the game against Greece, the star moved into the heart of the backline and was actually much more impressive. That was enough proof for some fans that he was ready to make a permanent switch to the new position and one posted: "Is it time to have a conversation about Kyle Walker transitioning to CB? Looked much more comfortable when moved in centre back this evening."

Another shared that sentiment, saying: "Kyle Walker CB - should be playing there more often now IMO - for both club and country."

Tuchel has some big decisions to make once he takes charge of England in early 2025 and with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben White set to be available to him at right-back, it might be time for him to play Walker in a different role as the 34-year-old enters the twilight of his career.