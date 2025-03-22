Thomas Tuchel got off to a pretty comfortable start as England manager with the Three Lions beating Albania in a routine 2-0 home win. While it wasn't a game full of drama, there were plenty of positives to take from the World Cup qualifier.

Most notably, Myles Lewis-Skelly had a debut to remember as he opened the scoring, becoming the youngest-ever debutant to find the back of the net for England. Later on in the game, Harry Kane showed that he can still be relied upon as he bagged a second to become the first Three Lions star to score a goal on his first appearance under three different managers.

Despite getting all three points, there were some worrying aspects of the game. Tuchel himself noted that he wasn't entirely happy with the performance, saying the team were 'not disciplined enough in the structure' – while fans were not impressed with Phil Foden.

However, one other issue seems to be irking the England fanbase as the dust settles on the first game of a new era.

England Fans Unhappy with Jordan Henderson Cameo

"I was all for Tuchel but his inclusion of Henderson is worrying"

It was a big talking point when Tuchel's first squad was announced. Fans and journalists alike questioned the inclusion of 34-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The Mirror’s Ryan Taylor claimed Tuchel’s decision was‘ utterly bemusing’ given his lack of action for Ajax in the build-up to the international break. Nevertheless, the former Liverpool captain – called upon for his 'character' – was once again seen in action for the Three Lions.

He came on for just eight minutes, with the score already 2-0, and was characteristically tidy – if not overly ambitious in his play. As the stats show, he managed 24/25 passes, completing his only attempted long ball, and losing the ball just once.

Some fans used his safe passing choices as a stick to beat him with. One wrote: "Could never be Jordan Henderson coming on and only playing sideways and backwards. Never expected that." Another added:

"So Henderson came on for England v Albania just to make a string of sideways and backwards passes.... Great!"

However, more than what he did on the day – which really wasn't that noteworthy one way or the other – fans seemed to be annoyed that Tuchel decided to hand the veteran another cap with the game already won, when he could have saved those minutes for a younger prospect more likely to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

One supporter said: "Bringing Henderson on at 80 minutes when 2-0 up v Albania. If Southgate had done that, there'd have been rioting in the streets." Before concluding: "Game's won, give someone a meaningful chance, not a meaningless cameo for someone with 80 caps."

Another felt the same, writing: "2-0 against Albania, in full control. "Should we give some experience to a young lad like Eze? Nah, let's give Henderson a pointless cap." One wrote:

"Bringing on Henderson on 80 mins whilst 2-0 up against Albania should be a sackable offence."

Another simply added: "Henderson? Just don't get it." While a final supporter wrote: "I was all for Tuchel but his inclusion of Henderson is worrying. Fingers crossed we will play with a higher tempo. Foden has hardly played well for the last 6 months. Rodger’s and Gordon deserve more time on the pitch."

Stats via SofaScore - correct as of 22/03/25