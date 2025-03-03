Summary The England B team was a stepping stone for players aiming for the senior squad, facing scrutiny before shutting down in 2007.

Scott Carson now warms the bench at Manchester City, while Jermaine Jenas pivoted to media after football.

Phil Neville transitioned into management, Ledley King was a one-club man, and Alan Smith coaches young players in Florida.

Before England’s Under-21s took centre stage, there was a curious rival - the England B team. Established in 1947 by Walter Winterbottom, this side acted as a stepping stone for those knocking on the door of the senior squad. It offered an international stage for fringe players and rising stars eager to make their mark. Its place in the future landscape eventually came under some scrutiny and, in May 2007, the curtain came down on its forgotten chapter.

The B team played a lowkey 3-1 victory over Albania’s first team in front of 22,500 fans at Burnley's Turf Moor before bowing out for good. But what became of Steve McClaren’s men from that swan song? How many broke into the senior England setup? And are any of them still lacing up their boots in 2025? Below is the starting XI of the final-ever England B team. Let's take a closer look at how they have fared since.

Related What Happened to England U21s That Started vs Italy at Wembley in 2007 From David Bentley to Leroy Lita, England's Under-21s in March 2007 have endured varying degrees of success in their respective careers.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Scott Carson; Phil Neville, Michael Dawson, Ledley King, Nicky Shorey