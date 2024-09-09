Key Takeaways England heavily favoured after dominant Ireland win in Lee Carsley's first game in charge.

England's strong attack provides attractive prices for goals as Harry Kane makes his 100th England appearance.

Finland, amidst an injury crisis, have Teemu Pukki as their danger man

Following a successful start to Lee Carsley's time as interim England manager with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ireland, the Three Lions turn towards their next test as Finland make the trip to Wembley. England were fantastic in their Nations League opener against The Boys in Green, with former ROI internationals Declan Rice and Jack Grealish getting on the score-sheet in a dominant beginning to Carsley's time in charge.

Now, though, a fresh test awaits England with the visit of Finland, who were soundly beaten 3-0 by Greece in their respective UEFA Nations League Group B opener, leaving the hosts on Tuesday as the clear favourites going into the contest. With all the action to come from Wembley Stadium, here are all the best odds and our personal predictions for England vs Finland.

England vs. Finland Match Information Where Wembley Stadium When 10/9/24 Location London, England Kick-Off 19:45 GMT TV ITV

Match Result

England heavy favourites

Following an emphatic victory for the Three Lions against Ireland, and a sound beating at the hands of Greece for their next opponents, it comes as little surprise to see the hosts tipped as the heavy favourites going into the clash at Wembley.

England totally dominated proceedings at the Aviva Stadium, suffocating a huge majority of possession and breaking the hosts down with sharp, quick passing around the midfield and defence, with Declan Rice putting on a man-of-the-match performance coupled with a goal and an assist to boot.

With Carsley gaining momentum for a potential permanent position as England manager, taking over the reins from Gareth Southgate on an interim basis as it stands, his early audition has been a resounding success, if based from one game, and the squad are reportedly enjoying their time under him and are in a buoyant mood in the England camp.

As such, Carsley's big early impression on the squad is likely to continue, and we expect another comfortable Three Lions victory. However, if you fancy the underdog going into this one, then you can find a very tempting price of 14/1 for the visitors.

England vs Finland - Match Result England to Win 1/12 The Draw 7/1 Finland to Win 14/1

Over/Under

GMS picks with analysis

England were in rude form in their win against Ireland, finishing the game with a whopping 76% possession, whilst also striking 16 attempts on goal.

With the Three Lions full of confidence as it stands, putting on a clinic in their first game under Carsley, we can expect the good form to keep rolling at Wembley, which will invoke some tempting attacking prices for the hosts and similar in defensive prices for the visitors.

Though changes may be in mind for Carsley - particularly after impressive England debuts from the bench for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White and former Manchester United prodigy Angel Gomes - keep an eye on Anthony Gordon, who enjoyed himself at the Aviva with three shots on target. His role, with Harry Kane loving to drop deep and supply from the centre, is to slot into the centre of the attack when he does so, with a left-back stepping up to add more width, which generates plenty of attacking fortune for him.

Though Finland were disappointing against Greece, that only means from the gambling eye that their defensive output can generate some favorable odds, so keep an eye on the prices of their defence - Arttu Hoskonen and Robert Ivanov picked up three and two tackles respectively.

Avoid the common misconception of looking to the defence for foul bets, too. Striker Benjamin Kallman and midfielder Matti Peltola picked up two and three respectively in that market against Greece, with the former being booked, which may invoke some good spots for an accumulator.

Over England vs Finland - Over/Under Highlights Under 4/6 Finland Goalkeeper Saves - 3 1/4 5/4 England Shots on Target - 8 4/6 3+ - 2/1 Player to be Fouled - Anthony Gordon - 3 2+ - 8/11 5/4 Match Goals - 3.5 4/7 7/10 England Corners - 6.5 Evens 8/15 Match Cards - 2.5 13/10

Goalscorers

Kane looking to strike on cap 100

With England full of fire, spirit and confidence under Carsley's tutelage, you can take a look toward several players to rack up incisive goalscoring prices. No player may be more spirited than Harry Kane, however. Assuming he plays a part against Finland, the Tottenham legend will earn his 100th cap for England at Wembley against Finland, and one can only imagine how much he would relish a goal on the big personal occasion, having missed a few chances to strike against Ireland.

Elsewhere, keep an eye on the usual suspects. With Gordon filling the aforementioned role of tucking into the centre to fill any vacant gap left by Kane, the Newcastle United star had chances galore against Ireland, and the feat may repeat itself when Finland come knocking.

Keep an eye on some fresh faces in the England squad, too, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke all making their first steps into senior England duty, and will be relishing the chance to score their first goal for their country.

England vs Finland Goalscorer Odds First Anytime Harry Kane 12/5 4/7 Jarrod Bowen 5/1 6/4 Eberechi Eze 5/1 7/5 Morgan Gibbs-White 6/1 15/8 Anthony Gordon 11/2 17/10 Bukayo Saka 11/2 17/10 Jack Grealish 8/1 5/2 Teemu Pukki 13/1 9/2 Joel Pohjanpalo 14/1 5/1 No Goalscorer 16/1 N/A

Predictions

Carsley to make perfect start at Wembley

This should be comfortable viewing for England fans, if all goes to plan. Don't write off Finland entirely, of course, albeit with their last win over a top nation coming in 2020 against France, but the Three Lions should be able to walk to a win at Wembley, if their strong showing against Ireland is anything to go by.

There are some enticing prices present in both Finnish defensive stats and English attacking ones, and they should be a key part to any builder you put together. Keep a watchful eye over Anthony Gordon, should he start, to find the net, and the same said for Harry Kane, who will be looking to make a goalscoring mark on his 100th Three Lions showing. GMS Prediction: England 3-0 Finland

GIVEMESPORT's Picks England to Win 1/12 Anthony Gordon 2+ shots on target 15/8 Match corners - England 1/18 Over 2.5 match cards 8/15 Harry Kane to score 4/7 Total accumulator odds 8.6/1 - £5 returns £47.99

All odds from PaddyPower, all stats from SofaScore, correct as of 13:34 GMT, 9/9/24. Sports betting, even with advice, is always a risk to your capital. Gamble responsibly, and only stake what you can afford to lose.