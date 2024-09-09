Key Takeaways England dominated Ireland in Lee Carsley's first game in charge as Interim Manager.

Jack Grealish shone as no.10 and is expected to keep his place.

Angel Gomes and John Stones could come into the starting line-up

Lee Carsley made the perfect start to his interim reign as England manager. His Three Lions side blew the Republic of Ireland away in their UEFA Nations League, League B Group 2 opener. They now turn their attention to Finland, who visit Wembley after a torrid outing against Greece.

All eyes were on Carsley and how his team would fare after the heartbreak they endured under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024. A first-half display full of energy and attacking intent quickly put their European Championship woes behind them. Jack Grealish excelled as a No.10, getting on the scoresheet along with Declan Rice against the nation they started their careers with. Trent Alexander-Arnold also caught the eye by dictating the game from his preferred right-back position. The 2-0 win was an exciting performance that suggested the interim boss will put more emphasis on attack.

Finland, meanwhile, endured a nightmare start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat away to Greece. Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis grabbed a brace while Finnish forward Benjamin Kallman put through his own net. It was the Huuhkajat’s third loss in five games, and their last victory came in March against Estonia. Markku Kanerva will know his men perhaps face an even tougher task against England, who have won four of their previous five games across competitions.

England Team News

Carsley to weigh up changes

Carsley’s England came through their victory against Ireland unscathed, with no injuries reported. Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins left the team’s camp earlier in the week due to fitness concerns. This gave Grealish and Anthony Gordon opportunities to shine at Aviva Stadium, and the former, in particular, did just that. The attacking duo will expect to continue as starters at home to Finland on Tuesday.

Harry Kane is set to make his 100th appearance for the Three Lions against the visitors. The Bayern Munich striker could line up in attack alongside Gordon, Grealish, and Bukayo Saka, with little reason for Carsley to change things. If he does opt to mix things up, then Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen could be attackers he turns to.

Carsley’s bold selections of Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White saw them make their international debuts off the bench against Ireland. They could push for starts while Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke await their senior team introductions.

John Stones came off the bench in the win against Ireland and may expect to start, which could come at the expense of his long-standing partner, Harry Maguire. The Manchester United defender missed Euro 2024 but came into Carsley’s XI alongside Palace’s Marc Guehi. The latter was heroic in Germany in the summer and hasn't put a foot wrong on the international stage.

Related Things You Might Have Missed From Ireland vs England England faced their first game since tasting Euro 2024 heartbreak as Lee Carsley's men made the short journey to face the Republic of Ireland.

England Predicted Team

Stones and Gomes to start

The manner of England’s win over the Irish might mean Carsley will be reluctant to make significant changes to his XI against Finland. The former Republic of Ireland international didn’t turn to his bench until the latter stages of the game in Dublin.

Grealish’s superb showing will likely see him continue in a No. 10 role and re-establish himself as an integral member of the Three Lions side. Saka could be rested for Bowen, who was brought on in the dying embers against Ireland. Kane will almost certainly earn his 100th cap from the off at Wembley, while Gordon may continue on the left.

It will be interesting to see if Carsley tinkers with his midfield, which could mean a first start for Gomes. The LOSC Lille midfielder came on for Kobbie Mainoo on Saturday, and that might be a switch his former U21 manager is considering. Due to suspension, Rice will miss Arsenal's next clash against Tottenham Hotspur (September 15). This could see him continue in midfield, build on his goal and assist in the victory in Dublin.

Carsley could consider throwing Stones into his starting XI to replace Maguire, who has had his fair share of injuries recently. Alexander-Arnold deserves to continue in his preferred right-back position, while makeshift left-back Levi Colwill might be preferred over Livramento. Jordan Pickford has made England's No.1 jersey his own, and the Everton goalkeeper will likely earn his 70th cap at Wembley.

Related Why Declan Rice Turned Down England Captain’s Armband From Harry Kane Harry Kane tried to pass the England captain's armband to Declan Rice as he was substituted off, but the Arsenal midfielder turned it down.

Finland Team News

Injuries need addressing

Kanerva takes Finland to Wembley with an injury crisis to address after their thumping away to Greece. Sparta Prague midfielder Kaan Kairinen missed the game after sustaining a pre-match injury. Veteran midfielder Rasmus Schuller picked up a knock before half-time in Athens.

Kairinen will reportedly sit out the clash against England, while Schuller’s leg injury could be problematic. Kanerva told reporters after their UEFA Nations League opener that the situation didn’t look good.

Finland suffered a massive blow ahead of the international break, with their in-form attacker, Daniel Hakans, unavailable. With four goals, the Lech Poznan winger has been his nation's top scorer in his last seven competitive outings.

The Huuhkajat displayed early glimpses of promise in their defeat to Greece but were tame in front of goal. Kanerva’s troops had just one attempt on goal and their coach may look to freshen things up in this regard. Joel Pohjanpalo and Teemu Pukki are options to replace Kallman after a quiet showing.

Related 10 Greatest Finland Players in Football History [Ranked] From former Rangers goalkeepers to Champions League winners, here are the best Finland players in history.

Finland Predicted Team

Kanerva to shake up attack

Schuller looks set to miss Tuesday’s encounter with the Three Lions, which could mean Urho Nissila comes in from the off. The Puskas AFC midfielder replaced Schuller, and he’ll likely line up alongside Rennes’ Glen Kamara and Robin Lod in the middle of the park. Pukki is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer, but Pohjanpalo is likelier to spearhead Finland’s attack.

Adam Stahl made his international debut against Greece and may continue at right-back. Kanerva won’t be expected to change his defence despite their disappointing performance. That means Arttu Hoskonen, Robert Ivanov and Tomas Galvez can be expected to continue in the Finnish backline alongside Stahl.

A moment to forget for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lucas Hradecky led to Ioannidis’ opener at Karaiskakis Stadium. Despite this, it shouldn’t put Finland’s captain and veteran shot-stopper at risk of being replaced against England.