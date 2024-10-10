Key Takeaways Playing for England is meant to be one of the biggest honours in football.

Some stars have never had the possibility, though, despite shining for their clubs in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce, Kevin Campbell and Mark Noble are just a few of the names who never pulled on the famous shirt.

Playing for your country is one of the highest honours in football. It might not bring financial luxury and comfort, but it carries pride. As a feeling almost impossible to replicate, even the best players in the world dream of singing the national anthem at the hardest international tournaments in the world.

England have only won one major tournament – the World Cup in 1966 – yet they've had countless memorable memories over the years. From World Cup semi-finals in 1990 and 2018 to Euros final goals in 2021 and 2024, following the Three Lions has been a rollercoaster journey.

For the players who have featured, it's been a dream come true, however, not everyone has that privilege. With the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones yet to play for their country in the present day, we have decided to rank the nine greatest English players to never pull on the famous white shirt. The list is full of stars.

Ranking Factors

Ability - Whether they were regarded as a 'high-level' player.

Performance at club level - How they performed for their club and whether they were 'unlucky' to not be called up.

Era - It has been harder to play for England in specific eras compared to others.

Best English Players to Never be Capped Rank Player Playing Career 1. Steve Bruce 1979-1999 2. Ron Harris 1962-1983 3. Jimmy Case 1973-1996 4. Kevin Campbell 1988-2007 5. Albert Stubbins 1937-1953 6. David May 1988-2004 7. Paul Davis 1980-1996 8. Mark Noble 2004-2022 9. Aaron Wan-Bissaka 2017-Present

9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Playing Career: 2017-Present

A victim of England's never-ending talent pool at right-back. On his day at Manchester United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a phenomenal right-back. A defensive superstar, some of the best wingers in the world struggled to get past him, but he has continually been overlooked by England.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker all in their primes when Wan-Bissaka was at his best, the defender was simply unlucky. Man United's inconsistent form never helped either. Now at West Ham, it's increasingly unlikely he will ever play for the Three Lions, especially as he looks for opportunities with other countries.

Major Club Career Club Matches Goals Assists Crystal Palace 46 0 4 Man United 190 2 13 West Ham 7 0 0 Position Right-back

8 Mark Noble

Playing Career: 2004-2022

The trend of saying Mark Noble deserved an England call-up eventually became a running joke, especially at the end of his career. However, there were also very genuine reasons for the slightly bold claims; Noble was a consistent star for the Hammers through the good times and the bad.

Just like Wan-Bissaka, he was in the midst of a world-class talent pool. Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard – two of the best English players ever – were naturally the first choices, so Noble never had his moment in the spotlight. It's a massive shame when you consider he was voted West Ham’s Player of the Decade for the 2010s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noble made 414 Premier League appearances – the 38th most ever.

West Ham Stats Matches 550 Goals 62 Assists 58 Position Central midfielder

7 Paul Davis

Playing Career: 1980-1996

Stretching back through the decades, it feels utterly crazy that Paul Davis never played for England. He spent over 15 years at Arsenal and made over 300 appearances, but he was always overlooked. A workhorse in the middle of the park, he tasted success with the Gunners as well.

He won two league titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup, one European Cup Winners' Cup and one Charity Shield. Maybe he was never the 'shining star', but his consistency and reliability would have been a useful asset to his country. He was even selected for several England squads but never won a full cap for the national team.

Arsenal Stats Matches 330 Goals 30 Assists 9 Position Central midfielder

6 David May

Playing Career: 1988-2004

David May had an impressive career with both Blackburn and Man United. After finishing runners-up in 1994, he switched to the Red Devils to act as a squad option at the back. However, as Steve Bruce struggled with injury and then departed, May stepped up to the task emphatically.

He became a regular starter in the 1996/97 season, making over 40 appearances and often being paired with Gary Pallister. His contributions were important as United retained the league title and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. May did receive a call-up in the summer of 1997, but he never got onto the pitch. So close yet so far.

Major Club Career Club Matches Goals Assists Man United 115 7 0 Blackburn 86 4 4 Burnley 39 4 0 Position Centre-back

5 Albert Stubbins

Playing Career: 1937-1953

Perhaps an unknown name on this list, Albert Stubbins' career might have looked very different if it was not interrupted by the small matter of World War II. As a powerful yet technical forward, he scored goals for fun, yet his early career – from 19 to 26 – was paused due to war.

When he returned, he was one of the most highly regarded forwards in the country, setting a post-war British record transfer fee when he signed for Liverpool in 1946. Stubbins went on to score 83 goals in 178 matches for the Reds, even winning the First Division in 1947. Despite his fame and prestige, England never played him, apart from in unofficial wartime fixtures.

Major Club Career Club Matches Goals Newcastle 27 5 Liverpool 178 83 Position Striker

4 Kevin Campbell

Playing Career: 1988-2007

When Kevin Campbell sadly passed away in June 2024, fans, players and pundits came forward with a host of compliments. Not only was he a phenomenal forward, but he was also an incredible human. It feels like a tragedy he was never given the chance to perform for England.

Considered to be one of the best strikers in Arsenal's history by some, Campbell scored 55 goals for the Gunners, always causing problems in the final third. Injuries always appeared to put a halt to his momentum, whilst he also had to contend with the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen and Emile Heskey – three of the greatest Premier League strikers ever – for a spot at Wembley.

Major Club Career Club Matches Goals Assists Arsenal 213 55 20 Everton 160 50 8 Nottingham Forest 88 32 5 West Brom 49 6 1 Cardiff 21 1 0 Position Striker

3 Jimmy Case

Playing Career: 1973-1996

Even if Jimmy Case was not the 'main man' in one of the greatest football teams of all time, it feels crazy that he never featured for England. As a Liverpool star on the right flank, he achieved footballing immortality among the rest of the squad, winning four league titles, three European Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup.

In 1978, he won the Bravo Award, naming him the best player in Europe that season, but still failed to receive international recognition. Even Case doesn't know himself. “I have lost count of the number of people who have asked how many caps I won and they cannot believe it when I tell them I didn’t get a single one," he said via the Mirror in 2014.

"I’m still not sure why I never got the chance."