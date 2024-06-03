Highlights

  • Since their first competitive penalty shootout against West Germany at the 1990 World Cup, England have only won two series of spot kicks at major international tournaments.
  • Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has experienced heartbreak and ecstasy as an England player and manager from 12 yards.
  • England have lost more penalty shootouts than any other European nation at major tournaments.

England's wretched record at penalty shootouts in major international tournaments is deeply ingrained into the very fabric of the men's national team. Players, managers and even prime ministers have all had to answer for the Three Lions' inability to convert from 12 yards when the pressure is on.

The notion of spot-kicks being used as a way of deciding a knockout tie between two sides still level after 90 minutes and extra time was met with widespread outrage when FIFA introduced the system in 1970. As football's self-declared inventors, England led the protests - and that was before the nation discovered how terrible they were at pressurised penalties.

Heading into Euro 2024, the Three Lions have lost more penalty shootouts at major tournaments than any other European nation. Here's a breakdown of England's complete record which includes a couple of bright spots amid the gloom.

England's Complete Record in Major Tournament Penalty Shootouts

Year

Competition

Round

Opponent

Result

1990

World Cup

Semi-final

West Germany

Loss

1996

Euros

Quarter-final

Spain

Win

1996

Euros

Semi-final

Germany

Loss

1998

World Cup

Round of 16

Argentina

Loss

2004

Euros

Quarter-final

Portugal

Loss

2006

World Cup

Quarter-final

Portugal

Loss

2012

Euros

Quarter-final

Italy

Loss

2018

World Cup

Round of 16

Colombia

Win

2020

Euros

Final

Italy

Loss

1990 World Cup (Semi-final)

West Germany 1-1 (4-3 pens) England

Stuart Pearce has his England penalty saved

England's first-ever competitive penalty shootout came against their fierce international rivals who reside at the opposite end of the penalty psycho-drama spectrum. No European nation has won more than Germany's six series of spot-kicks at major tournaments.

The first in what would become a crushingly familiar sequence of glorious failures is most commonly defined by Stuart Pearce's unexpected error. Nottingham Forest's spot-kick specialist had his tame effort rebuffed by Bodo Illgner's outstretched boots. The shock of this uncharacteristic failure soon morphed into fury as opposition fans spent the following season chanting: "Psycho is a German", during each of Pearce's appearances for Forest.

Chris Waddle inspired none of Pearce's misplaced confidence, confirming the shootout defeat with an attempt rifled narrowly over the crossbar. The ephemeral playmaker looked visibly nervous and later admitted that he was so fearful he couldn't hear the 60,000 fans roaring, describing the haunting experience of lining up his kick as "stepping off the edge of the world into silence".

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Gary Lineker

England

Scored

2

Andreas Brehme

West Germany

Scored

3

Peter Beardsley

England

Scored

4

Lothar Matthaus

West Germany

Scored

5

David Platt

England

Scored

6

Karl-Heinz Riedle

West Germany

Scored

7

Stuart Pearce

England

Saved

8

Olaf Thon

West Germany

Scored

9

Chris Waddle

England

Missed

Euro 1996 (Quarter-final)

Spain 0-0 (2-4 pens) England

Stuart Pearce scores England penalty at Euro 96

Stuart Pearce is not a sentimental character. The fearsome full-back dubbed 'Psycho' by his own fans only has one photo from his playing career in his family home. The indelible image depicts Pearce producing a guttural roar after converting his spot kick in the shootout against Spain at Euro 1996, six years after his failed attempt in defeat to Germany.

England manager Terry Venables had questioned Pearce when he promptly put himself forward as one of the takers after a goalless quarter-final tie against Spain went to the dreaded penalties. But the Nottingham Forest full-back was adamant and duly dispatched his spot kick as England recorded a rare victory from 12 yards.

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Alan Shearer

England

Scored

2

Fernando Hierro

Spain

Missed

3

David Platt

England

Scored

4

Guillermo Amor

Spain

Scored

5

Stuart Pearce

England

Scored

6

Alberto Belsue

Spain

Scored

7

Paul Gascoigne

England

Scored

8

Miguel Angel Nadal

Spain

Saved

Euro 1996 (Semi-final)

Germany 1-1 (6-5 pens) England

Gareth Southgate consoled at Euro 96 after defeat to Germany

The ecstasy of England's penalty triumph over Spain at Euro 1996 lasted four whole days before Germany once again brought the nation crashing back down to Earth in a semi-final shootout. After 10 perfect penalties, Gareth Southgate emerged as the unwitting fall guy, rolling a limp effort comfortably within the wingspan of Andreas Kopke.

No matter how much the other players try to console me, I'm still left with the feeling that I let everybody down.

Southgate was inconsolable at the final whistle - his mood surprisingly not lifted by his mum asking: "Why didn't you just blast it, dear?" - but had been uncharacteristically confident ahead of the semi-final. After reflecting on his only previous penalty, which had struck the post, Southgate predicted: "I think I'd be far more comfortable now."

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Alan Shearer

England

Scored

2

Thomas Hassler

Germany

Scored

3

David Platt

England

Scored

4

Thomas Strunz

Germany

Scored

5

Stuart Pearce

England

Scored

6

Stefan Reuter

Germany

Scored

7

Paul Gascoigne

England

Scored

8

Christian Ziege

Germany

Scored

9

Teddy Sheringham

England

Scored

10

Stefan Kuntz

Germany

Scored

11

Gareth Southgate

England

Saved

12

Andreas Moller

Germany

Scored

1998 World Cup (Round of 16)

Argentina 2-2 (4-3 pens) England

Dejected England players after World Cup 1998

Glenn Hoddle is widely upheld as one of the greatest tactical minds to ever take charge of England. But the progressive coach fell into the familiar trap of casually writing penalties off as "a lottery". "You can never recreate on the training ground the circumstances of the shootout," he fretted after England crashed out of the 1998 World Cup.

The victors in the round of 16, Argentina, seem to have found some form of competent preparation method after winning an unrivalled six World Cup penalty shootouts. One year before quitting the sport for 12 months to focus on his religious practices as a Seventh-Day Adventist, Argentina's goalkeeper Carlos Roa saved two spot-kicks to knock out Hoddle's unprepared outfit.

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Sergio Berti

Argentina

Scored

2

Alan Shearer

England

Scored

3

Hernan Crespo

Argentina

Saved

4

Paul Ince

England

Saved

5

Juan Sebastian Veron

Argentina

Scored

6

Paul Merson

England

Scored

7

Marcelo Gallardo

Argentina

Scored

8

Michael Owen

England

Scored

9

Roberto Ayala

Argentina

Scored

10

David Batty

England

Saved

Euro 2004 (Quarter-final)

Portugal 2-2 (6-5 pens) England

Darius Vassell has penalty saved for England at Euro 2004

Portugal's Ricardo is one of the best goalkeepers during penalty shootouts in football history thanks to his innate appreciation of mental warfare as much as his physical prowess. Darius Vassell later admitted that he was already nervous when stepping up to the spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004 after watching his illustrious teammate David Beckham fluff his lines. The pressure became unbearable when Portugal's goalkeeper removed his gloves.

Ricardo explained that it was "something different to give me extra motivation, as well as cause confusion for the opponent". It worked. The Portuguese stopper got his bare palm to Vassell's effort before winning the shootout with a successful kick of his own.

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

David Beckham

England

Missed

2

Deco

Portugal

Scored

3

Michael Owen

England

Scored

4

Simao

Portugal

Scored

5

Frank Lampard

England

Scored

6

Rui Costa

Portugal

Missed

7

John Terry

England

Scored

8

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Scored

9

Owen Hargreaves

England

Scored

10

Maniche

Portugal

Scored

11

Ashley Cole

England

Scored

12

Helder Postiga

Portugal

Scored

13

Darius Vassell

England

Saved

14

Ricardo

Portugal

Scored

2006 World Cup (Quarter-final)

England 0-0 (1-3 pens) Portugal

Jamie Carragher fails to convert his England penalty at 2006 World Cup

Jamie Carragher was brought on in the penultimate minute of extra time during England's 2006 World Cup quarter-final against Portugal with the express intention of taking a penalty. Liverpool's uncompromising centre-back was one of three England players to have his spot kick saved during a particularly poor penalty showing. While the more prolific duo of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard also faltered, England assistant manager Tord Grip singled out Carragher.

The outspoken Scouser challenged the criticism in his autobiography. Grip's faith in Carragher was based on what he hailed as a coolly converted effort in Liverpool's triumphant shootout victory over AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. But Carragher hadn't taken a penalty that night. "It's frightening to think England's assistant manager could be so ill-informed," the Liverpool defender scathingly reflected. At least England's head coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson, knew what was going on. "When it comes to the pressure," he sighed, "we are not good."

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Simao

Portugal

Scored

2

Frank Lampard

England

Saved

3

Hugo Viana

Portugal

Missed

4

Owen Hargreaves

England

Scored

5

Petit

Portugal

Missed

6

Steven Gerrard

England

Saved

7

Helder Postiga

Portugal

Scored

8

Jamie Carragher

England

Saved

9

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Scored

Euro 2012 (Quarter-final)

England 0-0 (2-4 pens) Italy

England's Joe Hart dives past penalty at Euro 2012

Italy's Andrea Pirlo once described the wait before taking a penalty in a shootout as "a blizzard of agony". One of the greatest midfielders of all time found the calm eye of the storm during a shootout against England at Euro 2012. Making the decision as he ran up to the ball, Pirlo infamously dinked his spot kick down the middle of the goal, leaving England's Joe Hart in a knot of nervous energy on his backside.

England were still in the ascendancy at that point of the quarter-final shootout, but Pirlo's emphatic nonchalance swung the tide of a contest that is as psychological as it is physical. Ashley Young and Ashley Cole were both sucked into the vortex, missing England's subsequent attempts as Italy advanced to the final four.

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Mario Balotelli

Italy

Scored

2

Steven Gerrard

England

Scored

3

Riccardo Montolivo

Italy

Missed

4

Wayne Rooney

England

Scored

5

Andrea Pirlo

Italy

Scored

6

Ashley Young

England

Missed

7

Antonio Nocerino

Italy

Scored

8

Ashley Cole

England

Missed

9

Alessandro Diamanti

Italy

Scored

2018 World Cup (Round of 16)

Colombia 1-1 (3-4 pens) England

In the unforgiving world of football, there is still some scope for a heartwarming story. More than two decades after missing the spot kick which knocked England out of their home tournament of Euro 1996, Gareth Southgate was manager of the Three Lions side which ended a run of five consecutive shootout defeats at major tournaments.

England were seconds away from beating Colombia in normal time in the first knockout round of the 2018 World Cup before Yerry Mina nodded in a 93rd-minute equaliser. Scarred by his own experience, Southgate made sure his players "practised and practised and practised" penalties, according to Kieran Trippier. Jordan Henderson still conspired to have his effort saved, but the pressure also got to the Colombian camp as the South Americans missed twice.

Eric Dier just about managed to hold his nerve to end 28 years of penalty trauma which would never fully escape Southgate. Amid the wild celebrations, he consoled Colombia's Mateus Uribe as he experience a painful set of emotions the England coach will never forget.

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Radamel Falcao

Colombia

Scored

2

Harry Kane

England

Scored

3

Juan Cuadrado

Colombia

Scored

4

Marcus Rashford

England

Scored

5

Luis Muriel

Colombia

Scored

6

Jordan Henderson

England

Saved

7

Mateus Uribe

Colombia

Missed

8

Kieran Trippier

England

Scored

9

Carlos Bacca

Colombia

Saved

10

Eric Dier

England

Scored

Euro 2020 (Final)

Italy 1-1 (4-3 pens) England

Bukayo Saka has his penalty saved at Euro 2020

Jordan Pickford has saved more spot kicks in penalty shootouts than any other England goalkeeper. But two of his three rebuffed efforts came in defeat to Italy during the final of Euro 2020. The typically wild Everton shot-stopper had already palmed away Andrea Belotti's attempt before Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho's erroneous efforts afforded Jorginho the chance to win the final.

After telling himself to calm down, Pickford anticipated the Italian's signature bunny hop, holding his position for long enough to tip the ball onto the post and keep England's hopes alive. The glory lasted 47 seconds. Gianluigi Donnarumma matched his England counterpart by getting a meaty paw on Bukayo Saka's effort to win the tournament for Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Penalty Shootout Details

Order

Taker

Team

Outcome

1

Domenico Berardi

Italy

Scored

2

Harry Kane

England

Scored

3

Andrea Belotti

Italy

Saved

4

Harry Maguire

England

Scored

5

Leonardo Bonucci

Italy

Scored

6

Marcus Rashford

England

Missed

7

Federico Bernardeschi

Italy

Scored

8

Jadon Sancho

England

Saved

9

Jorginho

Italy

Saved

10

Bukayo Saka

England

Saved

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 3rd June 2024.