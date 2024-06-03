Highlights Since their first competitive penalty shootout against West Germany at the 1990 World Cup, England have only won two series of spot kicks at major international tournaments.

Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has experienced heartbreak and ecstasy as an England player and manager from 12 yards.

England have lost more penalty shootouts than any other European nation at major tournaments.

England's wretched record at penalty shootouts in major international tournaments is deeply ingrained into the very fabric of the men's national team. Players, managers and even prime ministers have all had to answer for the Three Lions' inability to convert from 12 yards when the pressure is on.

The notion of spot-kicks being used as a way of deciding a knockout tie between two sides still level after 90 minutes and extra time was met with widespread outrage when FIFA introduced the system in 1970. As football's self-declared inventors, England led the protests - and that was before the nation discovered how terrible they were at pressurised penalties.

Heading into Euro 2024, the Three Lions have lost more penalty shootouts at major tournaments than any other European nation. Here's a breakdown of England's complete record which includes a couple of bright spots amid the gloom.

England's Complete Record in Major Tournament Penalty Shootouts Year Competition Round Opponent Result 1990 World Cup Semi-final West Germany Loss 1996 Euros Quarter-final Spain Win 1996 Euros Semi-final Germany Loss 1998 World Cup Round of 16 Argentina Loss 2004 Euros Quarter-final Portugal Loss 2006 World Cup Quarter-final Portugal Loss 2012 Euros Quarter-final Italy Loss 2018 World Cup Round of 16 Colombia Win 2020 Euros Final Italy Loss

1990 World Cup (Semi-final)

West Germany 1-1 (4-3 pens) England

England's first-ever competitive penalty shootout came against their fierce international rivals who reside at the opposite end of the penalty psycho-drama spectrum. No European nation has won more than Germany's six series of spot-kicks at major tournaments.

The first in what would become a crushingly familiar sequence of glorious failures is most commonly defined by Stuart Pearce's unexpected error. Nottingham Forest's spot-kick specialist had his tame effort rebuffed by Bodo Illgner's outstretched boots. The shock of this uncharacteristic failure soon morphed into fury as opposition fans spent the following season chanting: "Psycho is a German", during each of Pearce's appearances for Forest.

Chris Waddle inspired none of Pearce's misplaced confidence, confirming the shootout defeat with an attempt rifled narrowly over the crossbar. The ephemeral playmaker looked visibly nervous and later admitted that he was so fearful he couldn't hear the 60,000 fans roaring, describing the haunting experience of lining up his kick as "stepping off the edge of the world into silence".

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Gary Lineker England Scored 2 Andreas Brehme West Germany Scored 3 Peter Beardsley England Scored 4 Lothar Matthaus West Germany Scored 5 David Platt England Scored 6 Karl-Heinz Riedle West Germany Scored 7 Stuart Pearce England Saved 8 Olaf Thon West Germany Scored 9 Chris Waddle England Missed

Euro 1996 (Quarter-final)

Spain 0-0 (2-4 pens) England

Stuart Pearce is not a sentimental character. The fearsome full-back dubbed 'Psycho' by his own fans only has one photo from his playing career in his family home. The indelible image depicts Pearce producing a guttural roar after converting his spot kick in the shootout against Spain at Euro 1996, six years after his failed attempt in defeat to Germany.

England manager Terry Venables had questioned Pearce when he promptly put himself forward as one of the takers after a goalless quarter-final tie against Spain went to the dreaded penalties. But the Nottingham Forest full-back was adamant and duly dispatched his spot kick as England recorded a rare victory from 12 yards.

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Alan Shearer England Scored 2 Fernando Hierro Spain Missed 3 David Platt England Scored 4 Guillermo Amor Spain Scored 5 Stuart Pearce England Scored 6 Alberto Belsue Spain Scored 7 Paul Gascoigne England Scored 8 Miguel Angel Nadal Spain Saved

Euro 1996 (Semi-final)

Germany 1-1 (6-5 pens) England

The ecstasy of England's penalty triumph over Spain at Euro 1996 lasted four whole days before Germany once again brought the nation crashing back down to Earth in a semi-final shootout. After 10 perfect penalties, Gareth Southgate emerged as the unwitting fall guy, rolling a limp effort comfortably within the wingspan of Andreas Kopke.

No matter how much the other players try to console me, I'm still left with the feeling that I let everybody down.

Southgate was inconsolable at the final whistle - his mood surprisingly not lifted by his mum asking: "Why didn't you just blast it, dear?" - but had been uncharacteristically confident ahead of the semi-final. After reflecting on his only previous penalty, which had struck the post, Southgate predicted: "I think I'd be far more comfortable now."

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Alan Shearer England Scored 2 Thomas Hassler Germany Scored 3 David Platt England Scored 4 Thomas Strunz Germany Scored 5 Stuart Pearce England Scored 6 Stefan Reuter Germany Scored 7 Paul Gascoigne England Scored 8 Christian Ziege Germany Scored 9 Teddy Sheringham England Scored 10 Stefan Kuntz Germany Scored 11 Gareth Southgate England Saved 12 Andreas Moller Germany Scored

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Shearer and David Platt are the only English players to have scored as many as three penalties in major tournament shootouts.

1998 World Cup (Round of 16)

Argentina 2-2 (4-3 pens) England

Glenn Hoddle is widely upheld as one of the greatest tactical minds to ever take charge of England. But the progressive coach fell into the familiar trap of casually writing penalties off as "a lottery". "You can never recreate on the training ground the circumstances of the shootout," he fretted after England crashed out of the 1998 World Cup.

The victors in the round of 16, Argentina, seem to have found some form of competent preparation method after winning an unrivalled six World Cup penalty shootouts. One year before quitting the sport for 12 months to focus on his religious practices as a Seventh-Day Adventist, Argentina's goalkeeper Carlos Roa saved two spot-kicks to knock out Hoddle's unprepared outfit.

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Sergio Berti Argentina Scored 2 Alan Shearer England Scored 3 Hernan Crespo Argentina Saved 4 Paul Ince England Saved 5 Juan Sebastian Veron Argentina Scored 6 Paul Merson England Scored 7 Marcelo Gallardo Argentina Scored 8 Michael Owen England Scored 9 Roberto Ayala Argentina Scored 10 David Batty England Saved

Euro 2004 (Quarter-final)

Portugal 2-2 (6-5 pens) England

Portugal's Ricardo is one of the best goalkeepers during penalty shootouts in football history thanks to his innate appreciation of mental warfare as much as his physical prowess. Darius Vassell later admitted that he was already nervous when stepping up to the spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004 after watching his illustrious teammate David Beckham fluff his lines. The pressure became unbearable when Portugal's goalkeeper removed his gloves.

Ricardo explained that it was "something different to give me extra motivation, as well as cause confusion for the opponent". It worked. The Portuguese stopper got his bare palm to Vassell's effort before winning the shootout with a successful kick of his own.

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 David Beckham England Missed 2 Deco Portugal Scored 3 Michael Owen England Scored 4 Simao Portugal Scored 5 Frank Lampard England Scored 6 Rui Costa Portugal Missed 7 John Terry England Scored 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Scored 9 Owen Hargreaves England Scored 10 Maniche Portugal Scored 11 Ashley Cole England Scored 12 Helder Postiga Portugal Scored 13 Darius Vassell England Saved 14 Ricardo Portugal Scored

2006 World Cup (Quarter-final)

England 0-0 (1-3 pens) Portugal

Jamie Carragher was brought on in the penultimate minute of extra time during England's 2006 World Cup quarter-final against Portugal with the express intention of taking a penalty. Liverpool's uncompromising centre-back was one of three England players to have his spot kick saved during a particularly poor penalty showing. While the more prolific duo of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard also faltered, England assistant manager Tord Grip singled out Carragher.

The outspoken Scouser challenged the criticism in his autobiography. Grip's faith in Carragher was based on what he hailed as a coolly converted effort in Liverpool's triumphant shootout victory over AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. But Carragher hadn't taken a penalty that night. "It's frightening to think England's assistant manager could be so ill-informed," the Liverpool defender scathingly reflected. At least England's head coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson, knew what was going on. "When it comes to the pressure," he sighed, "we are not good."

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Simao Portugal Scored 2 Frank Lampard England Saved 3 Hugo Viana Portugal Missed 4 Owen Hargreaves England Scored 5 Petit Portugal Missed 6 Steven Gerrard England Saved 7 Helder Postiga Portugal Scored 8 Jamie Carragher England Saved 9 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Scored

Related 8 Best Goalkeepers in Penalty Shootouts of All Time World Cup-winning wind-up merchant Emi Martinez ranks among the best penalty shootout specialists of all time.

Euro 2012 (Quarter-final)

England 0-0 (2-4 pens) Italy

Italy's Andrea Pirlo once described the wait before taking a penalty in a shootout as "a blizzard of agony". One of the greatest midfielders of all time found the calm eye of the storm during a shootout against England at Euro 2012. Making the decision as he ran up to the ball, Pirlo infamously dinked his spot kick down the middle of the goal, leaving England's Joe Hart in a knot of nervous energy on his backside.

England were still in the ascendancy at that point of the quarter-final shootout, but Pirlo's emphatic nonchalance swung the tide of a contest that is as psychological as it is physical. Ashley Young and Ashley Cole were both sucked into the vortex, missing England's subsequent attempts as Italy advanced to the final four.

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Mario Balotelli Italy Scored 2 Steven Gerrard England Scored 3 Riccardo Montolivo Italy Missed 4 Wayne Rooney England Scored 5 Andrea Pirlo Italy Scored 6 Ashley Young England Missed 7 Antonio Nocerino Italy Scored 8 Ashley Cole England Missed 9 Alessandro Diamanti Italy Scored

2018 World Cup (Round of 16)

Colombia 1-1 (3-4 pens) England

In the unforgiving world of football, there is still some scope for a heartwarming story. More than two decades after missing the spot kick which knocked England out of their home tournament of Euro 1996, Gareth Southgate was manager of the Three Lions side which ended a run of five consecutive shootout defeats at major tournaments.

England were seconds away from beating Colombia in normal time in the first knockout round of the 2018 World Cup before Yerry Mina nodded in a 93rd-minute equaliser. Scarred by his own experience, Southgate made sure his players "practised and practised and practised" penalties, according to Kieran Trippier. Jordan Henderson still conspired to have his effort saved, but the pressure also got to the Colombian camp as the South Americans missed twice.

Eric Dier just about managed to hold his nerve to end 28 years of penalty trauma which would never fully escape Southgate. Amid the wild celebrations, he consoled Colombia's Mateus Uribe as he experience a painful set of emotions the England coach will never forget.

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Radamel Falcao Colombia Scored 2 Harry Kane England Scored 3 Juan Cuadrado Colombia Scored 4 Marcus Rashford England Scored 5 Luis Muriel Colombia Scored 6 Jordan Henderson England Saved 7 Mateus Uribe Colombia Missed 8 Kieran Trippier England Scored 9 Carlos Bacca Colombia Saved 10 Eric Dier England Scored

Euro 2020 (Final)

Italy 1-1 (4-3 pens) England

Jordan Pickford has saved more spot kicks in penalty shootouts than any other England goalkeeper. But two of his three rebuffed efforts came in defeat to Italy during the final of Euro 2020. The typically wild Everton shot-stopper had already palmed away Andrea Belotti's attempt before Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho's erroneous efforts afforded Jorginho the chance to win the final.

After telling himself to calm down, Pickford anticipated the Italian's signature bunny hop, holding his position for long enough to tip the ball onto the post and keep England's hopes alive. The glory lasted 47 seconds. Gianluigi Donnarumma matched his England counterpart by getting a meaty paw on Bukayo Saka's effort to win the tournament for Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Penalty Shootout Details Order Taker Team Outcome 1 Domenico Berardi Italy Scored 2 Harry Kane England Scored 3 Andrea Belotti Italy Saved 4 Harry Maguire England Scored 5 Leonardo Bonucci Italy Scored 6 Marcus Rashford England Missed 7 Federico Bernardeschi Italy Scored 8 Jadon Sancho England Saved 9 Jorginho Italy Saved 10 Bukayo Saka England Saved

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 3rd June 2024.