Highlights Players cherish their international debuts — and making their debut is one of the most memorable days going.

England have given their fair share of debuts to players recently, all of whom have lived the dream.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane among others had debuts to remember for the Three Lions.

Every player who plays for their country states that there is no greater feeling than pulling on their jersey for the first time. It marks a significant moment in a player's career, knowing they are now considered one of the best options available. Whether it's at Wembley for England or across the pond in America, it's a moment they never forget.

Some athletes go onto shine for their countries, consistently performing at the highest level on the world's biggest stage. Others falter at one of the first hurdles, but they will always be known as an international player. England have given countless debuts to players recently, all of whom have lived the dream.

Due to this, this article has decided to rank the 10 greatest England debuts of all time. Some scored on their debut, others performed a defensive masterclass, but all of them went into the headlines in their first appearance.

Ranking Factors

How long it took them to make an impact

Who they were playing

Significance of the match

Ranking the 10 best England debuts Rank Name Date Opponent 1. Rickie Lambert 14th August 2013 Scotland 2. Kieran Richardson 28th May 2005 USA 3. Steve Bull 27th May 1989 Scotland 4. Marcus Rashford 27th May 2016 Australia 5. Harry Kane 27th March 2015 Lithuania 6. Dennis Wise 1st May 1991 Turkey 7. Alan Shearer 19th February 1992 France 8. Glenn Hoddle 22nd November 1979 Bulgaria 9. Tony Adams 18th February 1987 Spain 10. Sir Bobby Charlton 19th April 1958 Scotland

10 Sir Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton is widely considered one of England's - and the world's - greatest players of all time. He had everything you want in a midfielder during an era drastically different to the one we watch now. He was a key player for Manchester United — and he replicated that for the Three Lions. He made his first international appearance in April 1958, just two months after he survived the Munich air disaster. At Hampden Park, he scored a superb volley in a 4-0 victory over Scotland, which won England the 1957/1958 British Home Championship. It was the first of 106 Three Lions appearances.

Key information Scoreline Scotland 0-4 England Date 19th April 1958 Stadium Hampden Park Attendance 127,824

9 Tony Adams

Most players on this list scored on their debut as they immediately cemented themselves into history, but not Tony Adams — often one of the most feared defenders around. England's 4-2 victory over Spain in 1987 is normally more famous for Gary Lineker's four goals at the Santiago Bernabeu, but 20-year-old Arsenal defender Adams made his debut that match alongside Terry Butcher at centre-back. For some, the pressure would get to them at such an iconic ground, but the youngster excelled so much that he featured under Bobby Robson in the next fixture against Turkey and the 1988 Euros.

Key information Scoreline Spain 2-4 England Date 18th February 1987 Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Attendance 35,000

8 Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle wasn't just a footballer; he was 'a magician', capable of gliding past defenders like they weren't there. The Tottenham Hotspur star was adored by everyone associated with the club — and it was a similar story with the Three Lions. He received his first England call-up in November 1979 at the age of 22, whilst he scored the second goal in a 2-0 Euro qualifying win over Bulgaria. That epitomised his raw but incredible talent in a nutshell. Hoddle would go on to earn 53 caps and scored eight times before announcing his retirement from international football following Euro 1988.

Key information Scoreline England 2-0 Bulgaria Date 22nd November 1979 Stadium Wembley Attendance 71,491

7 Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is always seen as the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, with 260 goals for both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. He even won the title with Blackburn before becoming a legendary figure at St James' Park. However, he never truly replicated his world-class consistency for the Three Lions. He made his international debut in February 1992, while still playing for Southampton, and scored in a friendly against France, which England won 2-0. Shearer would go on to be a key player at both Euro 1996 and World Cup 1998 and finished his Three Lions career with 63 caps and 30 goals, but that was nothing compared to his club record.

Key information Scoreline England 2-0 France Date 19th February 1992 Stadium Wembley Attendance 58,723

6 Dennis Wise

Dennis Wise was an impressive footballer for Chelsea at the domestic level, which saw him make 445 appearances for the Blues. Before the money of Roman Abramovich arrived, Wise was a key - and wise - figure for them. He made his debut for England in 1991, immediately replicating the talent that he had showcased week in and week out. England needed to win at the Ataturk Stadium in Turkey to improve their chances of qualifying for Euro 1992 — and they did exactly that thanks to Wise. The midfielder put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park to help England win 1-0, which included a goal on debut.

Key information Scoreline Turkey 0-1 England Date 1st May 1991 Stadium Izmir Ataturk Stadium Attendance 25,000

5 Harry Kane

The 27th March 2015. The day the baton was passed over. Less than 12 months after a catastrophic World Cup campaign, England needed a reason to dream in a period of failure. Up stepped Harry Kane, as he made his Three Lions debut at home to Lithuania. The match itself was straightforward for the hosts, with Kane coming on whilst they were 3-0 up. He replaced legendary striker Wayne Rooney, symbolising a change of the tide. When he scored within two minutes of coming on, guiding a header into the bottom corner, everyone knew he would be a crucial player for then-Roy Hodgson's side. The Tottenham Hotspur striker went on to become the country's record goalscorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane's goal was the third-quickest debut goal at the time, with Bill Nicholson (19 seconds) and John Cook (30 seconds) quicker.

Key information Scoreline England 4-0 Lithuania Date 27th March 2015 Stadium Wembley Attendance 83,671

4 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's meteoric rise to the top of the professional game was remarkable. From his goal on debut in the Europa League to his two goals against Arsenal on his first Premier League appearance, no one could quite believe it — and that was before his England career. Roy Hodgson made the bold decision to call him up to the Euro 2016 squad after just a few months of playing for Manchester United, yet it paid off. He scored in just three minutes to become England's youngest-ever debutant goalscorer, when he found the net in a warm-up match against Australia.

Key information Scoreline England 2-1 Australia Date 27th May 2016 Stadium Stadium of Light Attendance 46,595

3 Steve Bull

Steve Bull only ever played 13 times for England and, when he made his first appearance, he was still a striker in the third tier when called up by Bobby Robson for the Rous Cup match against Scotland at Hampden Park in 1989. Some might have called it crazy, but he was in electric form for Wolverhampton Wanderers — and he then showcased that for England. With eight minutes to go, a long ball reached the striker and he managed to seemingly accidentally control it with the back of his neck before firing past Jim Leighton. It helped England beat their bitter rivals 2-0.

Key information Scoreline Scotland 0-2 England Date 27th May 1989 Stadium Hampden Park Attendance 63,282

2 Kieran Richardson

In 2005, Kieran Richardson was on loan at West Brom from Man United, so the unlikely idea of an England always seemed unlikely. However, he impressed in the Midlands, earning him a call-up at the end of the season. Away to the United States of America, he started the match and scored twice on his England debut, including one directly from a free kick. The selection was widely mocked, but Richardson's two goals showcased he could perform at the highest level, although he only went on to make seven more appearances for the Three Lions.

Key information Scoreline USA 1-2 England Date 28th May 2005 Stadium Soldier Field Attendance 47,637

1 Rickie Lambert

Finally, Rickie Lambert was one of the most effective strikers in the Premier League when he was at his best. His long spell with Southampton showcased that — and it earned him an England call-up in 2013. As the Three Lions played Scotland to mark the 150th anniversary of the FA, Lambert highlighted his 'clutch' talent. Just seconds after his introduction, he scored with his first touch in international football, bagging the winning goal in the process. A debut goal is always incredible, but a goal in the first few seconds of coming on against the country's greatest rivals tops everything else.