Highlights The 2016 Euros featured England's most embarrassing loss to Iceland in France, even if the team was strong on paper.

The Three Lions have failed to qualify for a handful of World Cups, including in 1994.

England's worst squad ever was in 2008 as they failed to even make it to the Euros.

When growing up, fans up and down the country can always pinpoint their first major tournament following their country. In England's case, some are more memorable than others, with the 2020 Euros standing out in recent memory, even if it did end in yet more heartbreak.

However, despite winning the World Cup in 1966 and reaching the final of the Euros in 2021, most of England's time at major tournaments has been uninspiring. Failing to meet expectations and losing penalty shootouts have epitomised the struggles of the nation. This article now ranks the 10 worst England squads of all time. Some didn't even make it to a major tournament, forever being ingrained into the nation as underperformers.

Ranking Factors

Whether they reached a major tournament - If they failed to do so, they've ranked highly.

If they failed to do so, they've ranked highly. On the end of an upset - Whether they were stunned by a 'lesser' nation.

Whether they were stunned by a 'lesser' nation. Level of players in the squad - Looking at how many world-class players the squad had.

Ranking the Worst England Squads of All-Time Rank Year Tournament Round Manager 1. 2008 Euros Failed to quality Steve McClaren 2. 1994 World Cup Failed to qualify Graham Taylor 3. 2016 Euros Last 16 Roy Hodgson 4. 2014 World Cup Group stage Roy Hodgson 5. 1984 Euros Failed to qualify Sir Bobby Robson 6. 1974 World Cup Failed to qualify Sir Alf Ramsey 7. 1978 World Cup Failed to qualify Ron Greenwood 8. 2010 World Cup Last 16 Fabio Capello 9. 2012 Euros Quarter-finals Roy Hodgson 10. 1958 World Cup Group play-off Walter Winterbottom

Related 10 Best England Teams of All Time (Ranked) Despite decades of disappointment, England have produced some world-class sides over the years. Here are the best of all time.

10 1958 World Cup

Starting the list, England's squad at the 1958 World Cup failed to meet expectations. With the likes of Tom Finney and future Three Lions legend Bobby Robson playing, it was hoped they would be able to shine in Sweden. However, that wasn't the case, as they failed to qualify from the group stages. They opened their tournament with a 2-2 draw with the Soviet Union before drawing to Brazil and then Austria. They went the entire competition without a win, epitomising their struggles. However, what they didn't know was that, eight years later, the Three Lions would conquer the world.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stages England 2-2 Soviet Union Group Stages England 0-0 Brazil Group Stages England 2-2 Austria

9 2012 Euros

2012. The year the United Kingdom hosted the Olympics. It was a year of pride and history — and it is still looked back on fondly by the country. However, as that tournament took centre stage, England's journey at the 2012 Euros went out with a whimper. In Ukraine, they finished the group stages with seven points - a respectable tally considering they had to face France and the hosts. However, it all went wrong in the quarter-finals, as they lost a penalty shootout to Italy, featuring Andrea Pirlo's iconic panenka penalty. The team never truly impressed people — and it showed on the pitch.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stages England 1-1 France Group Stages England 3-2 Sweden Group Stages England 1-0 Ukraine Quarter-finals England 0-0 Italy (2-4 on pens)

8 2010 World Cup

Close

Two years prior to the 2012 Euros, England were at the first World Cup in Africa. The stage might have been memorable and historic, but England's performances weren't. They might have been remembered, but for all the wrong reasons. In their opening match, they embarrassingly drew with the USA after a Rob Green howler in between the sticks. They somehow progressed by scoring just two goals in the group stages before facing Germany in the Round of 16. Against their bitter rivals, they lost 4-2, but that could have been very different if Frank Lampard's 'ghost goal' had been given.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stages England 1-1 USA Group Stages England 0-0 Algeria Group Stages England 1-0 Slovenia Round of 16 England 2-4 Germany

Related 10 Greatest England Home Kits of All Time (Ranked) England have worn several iconic kits over the years from Admiral to Umbro and Nike. We list the very best that the Three Lions have worn.

7 1978 World Cup

In 1978, just 12 years after winning the World Cup, England failed to qualify for the tournament in Argentina. In the qualifying stages, they were trumped by Italy in dramatic circumstances. The Three Lions won five of their six matches, but they were bettered by the Italians on goal difference. In the final match of the qualifying process — and with England facing Italy — they tried everything to overturn the difference. However, they only won 2-0, which wasn't enough to finish ahead of them. They couldn't even disappoint the nation at a major tournament in frustrating circumstances.

Qualifying Record Position Team Points 1 Italy 10 2 England 10 3 Finland 4 4 Luxembourg 0

6 1974 World Cup

However, four years earlier, England embarrassed the country on a stronger level. They failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1950 during a poor and unremarkable qualifying process. England won just one of their matches, and drew two more. In particular, they crucially lost to Poland during the second-to-last match of the process, which all but ended their hopes of reaching the main tournament. In the final match, they drew 1-1 with the eventual group winners, symbolising a poor showing from a Three Lions side that had the likes of Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the qualifying process, two points were added for a win and one for a draw, unlike modern day.

Qualifying Record Position Team Points 1 Poland 5 2 England 4 3 Wales 3

5 1984 Euros

Typically, the Euros are easier to qualify for than the World Cup, because more places are available. However, the Three Lions ignored that thought process in 1984, when they were beaten by Denmark in the qualifying process. Having conceded a 2–2 draw at home against the Three Lions, the unknown Danes performed well in their other qualifiers and capped their impressive campaign with a 1–0 win at Wembley, while England dropped a point at home against Greece that ultimately cost them the qualifying berth. It remains one of their most embarrassing years to date, which will likely never be forgotten.

Qualifying Record Position Team Points 1 Denmark 13 2 England 12 3 Greece 8 4 Hungary 7 5 Luxembourg 0

4 2014 World Cup

2014 marked the start of a transitional period for England. The Golden Generation was long gone, with most already retired or about to hang up their boots. The World Cup in Brazil still created the traditional excitement in the weeks leading up to it though. However, that quickly came crashing down as England were knocked out in the group stages. They lost 2-1 to Italy in their opening match before losing to Uruguay. It meant they were eliminated before the final match had even been played, but that didn't stop them from making it worse by drawing to Costa Rica.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stages England 1-2 Italy Group Stages England 1-2 Uruguay Group Stages England 0-0 Costa Rica

Related 10 Most Embarrassing England Defeats in World Cup History (Ranked) England have only won the World Cup once, but they have suffered many more embarrassing defeats. Here are some of the worst.

3 2016 Euros

If you ask any English fan what the most embarrassing moment has been following the country, they will probably mention the loss against Iceland in 2016. The Three Lions qualified for the tournament in France with ease, as was typically the case with Roy Hodgson, but that meant nothing. With a new era starting, they started it in the worst way possible by scraping through the group stages, despite dramatically beating rivals Wales in the final minute, before losing to European minnows Iceland in shocking circumstances. Roy Hodgson resigned, but he should have done that earlier after putting world-class striker Harry Kane on corner duty.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stages England 1-1 Russia Group Stages England 2-1 Wales Group Stages England 0-0 Slovakia Round of 16 England 1-2 Iceland

2 1994 World Cup

The 1994 World Cup in America was expected to be one of the biggest sporting events ever — and England were expected to be there. However, the Three Lions dramatically failed to meet expectations in a woeful qualifying campaign. They were topped by both Norway and the Netherlands in the process, which saw them miss out on it entirely. Their 2-0 loss away to Holland all but ended their chances, which came as a shock considering it was a Three Lions side featuring Alan Shearer, Paul Ince and David Seaman. It remains one of their biggest underperformances to date.

Qualifying Record Position Team Points 1 Norway 16 2 Netherland 15 3 England 13 4 Poland 8 5 Turkey 7 6 San Marino 1

1 2008 Euros

Finally, England's failure to qualify for the 2008 Euros ranks them as the worst squad of all time. Taking place in Austria and Switzerland, the Three Lions epitomised disappointment. Disappointing draws to Macedonia and Israel, coupled with defeats to the two eventual qualifiers, left a sour taste in the nation's mouth. It was capped off by their final group game, which saw them lose at home to Croatia at the new Wembley. They went 2-0 down in the opening 15 minutes and brought it back to 2-2, but a late strike from the visitors sealed their fate in a 3-2 loss. It led to Steve McClaren's iconic umbrella photo and his removal as manager.