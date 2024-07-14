Highlights England aims to earn a Euro 2028 spot through qualifying despite being a host nation.

There are two automatic qualifying spots available for host nations, but the FA fear the impact of just playing friendlies in the build-up.

The British economy is expected to earn £2.6bn from hosting Euro 2028 spread across ten stadiums in five countries.

England are one step away from history at Euro 2024 as they take on Spain in Berlin on Sunday night to crown the new European Champions. Gareth Southgate's men have had to battle their way through the tournament, starting poorly with two draws and a single win during the group stages. The knockout rounds have seen a marked improvement from the Three Lions though, allowing them to qualify for a second consecutive Euros final and produce one of their most successful campaigns in history.

While all focus will be on the task at hand, fans will soon have one eye towards the future. England are set to be one of the host nations in 2028, alongside Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This would ordinarily mean that they would automatically qualify for the tournament, just as Germany have done this time around. However, the FA have decided that they want to earn their way into the next championships and will enter the qualifying stages. Although risky, there is a very good reason behind it that could help England's chance of going all the way in the tournament.

Why England Don't Want Automatic Qualification For Euro 2028

The FA have learned lessons from Germany's struggles

Instead of receiving an automatic spot among the 24 qualifiers, Wembley officials have made it known to UEFA that they want England to earn their place in four years time, according to The Sun. Executives have observed the turmoil Germany has faced over the past year as hosts of Euro 2024, struggling without competitive matches.

Despite having one of the best squads on paper and making a record-breaking start to the tournament with a 5-1 victory over Scotland, the Germans floundered in the latter stages of the tournament against tougher opposition, eventually being knocked out by the other half of this year's final, Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany became the first host nation to not qualify for the semi-finals of a European Championship.

With most of the top European nations having to enter the qualification phase, Die Mannschaft had to settle for exhibition matches against the likes of Peru, Japan, Mexico and the United States over the last 12 months. The lack of competitive edge in these games may have hindered the four-time World Champions. It is said that England are keen to avoid a similar problem, and that they also believe that playing in competitive games will better prepare England for the tournament. Meaning, Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Phil Foden of Manchester City, and all the other young English talents who could be in their peak years for 2028, will need to deliver the goods during qualification. This decision comes despite Terry Venables' team not being hindered by two years of friendlies before Euro 96.

It is believed that the fellow host nations also agree with the Three Lions' stance, and will also be entering the qualification groups in order to face more stern tests in the lead up to the tournament. Patrick Nelson, chief executive of the Irish FA, said as much, stating that "it’s a sensible approach and it keeps everyone sharp."

What Will Happen to Guaranteed Qualification Spots

Two spots are given to host nations

As per UEFA ruling, the host nation of any international tournament is handed an automatic qualification spot for the competition. The same also applies with FIFA, which has seen countries such as Qatar making their only appearance in the World Cup thanks to being selected as the hosts for the tournament in 2022.

However, in an instance where multiple countries are given the right to hold the competition in their backyards, only two teams receive the pass into the tournament, with the others having to qualify. In this circumstance, as all five representatives plan to enter qualifying, the spots will be left in reserve.

To ensure that all five home nations have a chance to participate in the tournament, two places will be saved as 'back stops' for any of those that do not qualify through the regular process. However, this arrangement does not guarantee that all five nations will make it to the final tournament, as it still leaves the possibility that one or two teams could miss out entirely. These 'back stop' places are intended as a safety net, but they do not provide absolute security, meaning some nations might still face the disappointment of not qualifying. A senior figure in British football stated:

"This is the only way to give all five of us a chance to play, as it's not feasible to have that many guaranteed spots."

How Much the United Kingdom Will Earn From Euro 2028

The tournament is said to be worth billions

It is being reported that by hosting Euro 2028, the British economy will earn up to £2.6bn, in part thanks to the tourism that the competition will bring the region. All 51 games will be played across ten stadiums across the five countries, with Manchester United's Old Trafford and Liverpool's Anfield not being selected.

This year's finalists will host the most amount of games, with six arenas from England being chosen to hold games in the next edition of the Euros. Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be two of the centre-pieces of the competition, as will St James's Park and Villa Park.

The fifth English stadium to have been chosen in one that is yet to even open. Everton are set to leave Goodison Park at the start of the 2024-25 season and move into Bramley-Moore Dock. The Toffees' new ground will have a capacity of a little over 52,000 and its new state-of-the-art facilities could make it an ideal venue in 2028.

As for countries outside of England, Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park, will be in use as it was at Euro 2020. The same can be said of the Republic of Ireland, whose home, the Aviva Stadium, has also been selected.

The Principality Stadium has hosted a WWE event more recently than a major football tournament but will be one of the chosen venues in four years time. Northern Ireland's Casement Park is their country's selection, but has to undergo redevelopment before the tournament kicks off.

The last stadium will be Wembley Stadium, which is widely expected to be where the final is held, just as it was at Euro 2020.