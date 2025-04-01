Any Englishman representing their national team would be one of the greatest honours of one's career, particularly if they played in the 20th century. After all, England famously won their only World Cup on home soil in 1966, later reaching the semi-finals in the 1990 edition and a first semi-final in the European Championships in 1996.

Some players fared better for the Three Lions than others, and some were truly iconic when they pulled on the famous white shirt. With that in mind, here is an XI of the best players to represent England before the year 2000.

Gordon Banks

Goalkeeper

Despite England fielding multiple talented goalkeepers over the years, Gordon Banks deserves to be selected due to his World Cup heroics. He was not only the country's standing keeper, but he didn't concede a goal until the semi-finals of the competition.

For his whole England career, Banks kept 35 total clean sheets from his 73 international appearances, losing nine games in total. His reliability and consistency saw him lead the back posts for almost a decade.

His key traits enabled him to become a fearless presence in the heart of the side's defence, possessing incredible physical and mental strength. These attributes, along with his shot-stopping ability, reflexes and athleticism, still see him as the only keeper to win the World Cup for England.

Appearances 73 Years Active 1963-1972 Clean Sheets 35

George Cohen

Right-Back

George Cohen's playing career saw him remain forever loyal to his beloved Fulham, and he is widely regarded as England's greatest ever right-back despite occupying the position for only three years, from 1964 to 1967.

Cohen was an underrated hero for England during their 1966 World Cup run, playing every minute of the six matches in the group stages right through the knockouts. His relentless drive to represent his country was of significant importance to him.

Shortly after his World Cup success, he was forced to cut short his playing career at 29 due to a knee injury. Had it not been for this, it’s widely believed that he would have earned many more caps.

Appearances 37 Years Active 1964-1967 Clean Sheets 4 (1966 World Cup)

Bobby Moore

Centre-Back

Bobby Moore is widely regarded as the greatest England defender of all time, and famously captained his side to World Cup glory. He was presented with the captain's armband at the age of only 22, a record that hasn't been bettered since.

He later led the side to their famous international glory in 1966, and his iconic photo of him lifting the Jules Rimet trophy remains etched in England's famous scrapbook.

A testament to his character, he recovered from cancer in 1964 when he was only 23 years of age, before going on to have one of the best careers for England and at club level. His 108 caps weren't beaten by another outfield player until David Beckham overtook him in the 2000s.