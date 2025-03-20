A nation which has had little success at international level, beyond the 1966 World Cup, it has been a challenging 21st century for England. Often the bridesmaid, and never the bride, England have come so close to ending their trophy drought on a number of occasions, but have not been able to get over the line.

Having produced some of the game's greatest players, including Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, it is a surprise that success has not followed. Here we will be taking a look at the greatest England 11 of the 21st century, which includes a number of incredible players.

Jordan Pickford

Goalkeeper

Making his England debut in 2017, Jordan Pickford has managed to cement himself as one of his nation's greatest-ever goalkeepers. Somebody whose club career has not amounted to a lot, he has never let the Three Lions down, and has delivered on the biggest stage.

Having been in goal for a number of successful penalty shootouts, the Everton keeper is an excellent shot-stopper, and his record for his country is exemplary. Saving two spot-kicks in the European Championship final defeat to Italy in 2021, the former Sunderland man always delivers when he is called upon and is set to go down as an England legend.

Jordan Pickford England Statistics Appearances 73 Clean Sheets 35 Year of Debut 2017

Kyle Walker

Right-Back

Arguably the Premier League's greatest-ever right-back, Kyle Walker has been a fantastic servant for his country. Playing at both full-back and centre-back during his international career, the former Tottenham man could always bail out his teammates with his lightning-quick pace.

There are few players in history with the recovery speed of Walker, who has been an ever-present, almost from the moment he made his debut. A very good defender, who is solid going forward too, few people wouldn't have Walker in their greatest-ever England side.

Kyle Walker England Statistics Appearances 93 Goals 1 Year of Debut 2011

John Terry

Centre-Back

A player who rarely put a foot wrong for club or country, John Terry was the perfect central defender. A goal threat from set-pieces as well as always putting his body on the line to thwart attackers, the Chelsea legend did everything that a team could want from their centre-back.

Becoming England captain in 2006, Terry was a fantastic leader and set the tone for the rest of the team. Very successful at club level, he won everything there was to win during a remarkable career. Someone that all young defenders can learn from, he is one of the best to ever pull on an England shirt.