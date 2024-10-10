England have had a strong year under both Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley, having reached a European Championship final and going unbeaten so far in their UEFA Nations League campaign - and they will be aiming to continue their strong run of form as they aim to avenge their EURO 2024 heartache by prolonging their strong end to the year with a win over Greece at Wembley on Thursday evening.

Southgate's departure after the last-gasp loss to Spain in Berlin saw Carsley come to the fore as interim boss, and the former Everton midfielder got off to the perfect start against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin last month with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, before the same scoreline prevailed as they beat Finland at Wembley thanks to a brace from Harry Kane.

Greece, however, have had a similarly strong start to proceedings with two wins themselves and a better goal difference than England after beating Finland by an extra goal than what the Three Lions did - which means that already, it's a top of the table clash that could have huge ramifications in the race for promotion to League A.

England Team News

Lee Carsley has ruled out Harry Kane from a starting berth

Despite scoring twice last time out for his country, Kane will not start on Thursday evening after limping off for Bayern Munich at the weekend - and even though he has linked up with the squad, Carsley confirmed he would not be starting under the famous arch with others instead to move ahead of him in contention.

Elsewhere, Grealish is also a doubt for the clash against the Adriatic side despite his strong recent form for Manchester City and England, whilst Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo all withdrew from the squad earlier in the week after suffering knocks - with Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento being added to the squad as late arrivals.

That could see the duo come in as debutants, but there are already a plethora of players in the England ranks who will be gunning for a start and that will likely only see the Liverpool and Newcastle United stars on the bench.

England Predicted XI

John Stones is set to captain the team

Jordan Pickford is expected to start between the sticks as per usual, and having picked up his first win of the season for Everton two weeks ago, he'll have the confidence to go on and continue that for the Three Lions.

The defence may also seem set. Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue his foray as Carsley's first-choice right-back, whilst Stones is confirmed to be captaining the side. He could be partnered by left-footed defender Levi Colwill in the heart of the backline, whilst youngster Rico Lewis could continue his development by starting at left-back.

Mainoo's absence could see youngster Angel Gomes partner Rice in midfield, having made his first two caps under Carsley in the previous international break, whilst on-form trio Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer may prove to be the attacking midfield trio. Phil Foden has not featured regularly for Manchester City so far this season, and so the trio may get the nod considering how important they have been for their relative clubs.

And with Kane out, it's likely to be Ollie Watkins who leads the line. He will be rivalled by Dominic Solanke, who has forced his way back into the squad after some strong form for Tottenham Hotspur, but Watkins' credentials so far in the Premier League this season and his goal in the semi-final against Netherlands has given him credit in the bank to start up front.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Colwill, Lewis; Gomes, Rice; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Watkins.

Greece Team News

It's not only England who have a striker ruled out with injury

Greece's star striker Fotis Ioannidis - who has five goals in 13 caps for the Aegean nation - has been ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury in the Athens derby against Olympiacos, and so their attacking threat up front has been massively hindered.

There are a number of recognisable players in Greece's squad. Former Nottingham Forest and now current Newcastle goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, West Ham United centre-back Dinos Mavropanos and Cardiff City star Manolis Siopis are all in the reckoning to face Carsley's side, and they will all likely play a part to try and cause an upset in the capital.

Greece Predicted XI

A number of Premier League players are likely to line up

Vlachodimos will likely take his place between the sticks, whilst Mavropanos and Tsimikas are certain to start alongside 34-cap star Pantelis Chatzidiakos and right-back Lazaros Rota in defence.

Cardiff star Siopis will fare in midfield with Petros Mantalos to offer some defensive stability, whilst captain Tasos Bakasetas will play in the hole to boost attacking output.

And that may see former Norwich City star Christos Tzolis out wide, with Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis up front as a result of Ioannidis' injury.

Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis, Bakasetas; Tzolis, Pavlidis, Masouras.