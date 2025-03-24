Gary Lineker will forever be remembered as one of the best England strikers the nation has ever produced. With 48 goals in 80 caps, he is undoubtedly a true Three Lions icon.

More than his goalscoring exploits, however, perhaps what is more uniquely impressive about his career is his disciplinary record. As one of the most well-behaved footballers, he somehow went through his entire career without getting a single red or yellow card.

To put that in perspective, Colombian Gerardo Bedoya has the most red cards of any footballer in history, with 46. For Lineker to go through his career without ever getting on the wrong side of the referee is just mindblowing. So how did he do it?

Well, the player has actually revealed that he owes his good behaviour to one particular incident with his father when he was a kid.

Lineker's Impressive Disciplinary Record

His father played a key role