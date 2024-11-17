Key Takeaways England thrashed Ireland 5-0, sealing their return to Nations League League A.

Liam Scales' red card turned the game in England's favor, with all of their goals coming after his sending off.

Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored for the Three Lions in Lee Carsley's final match as interim manager.

England sealed their return to Nations League League A with a resounding 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in a game of two halves. Liam Scales' second half red card changed the complexion of the game and led to Lee Carsley finishing his stint as interim manager with a thrashing of the Boys in Green.

The Three Lions failed to replicate their red-hot start in Athens midweek in a bland first half, with both nations getting a feel for the game. Ireland's defence was resolute in the opening stages, leaving Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham void of ideas to break them down.

It was a tight 45 minutes and the Irish had one or two penalty appeals. The visitors were adamant they should have been awarded a spot-kick when Marc Guehi grabbed at Evan Ferguson's shirt in the box.

Ireland's resilience fell through five minutes into the second half when Kane sent a slick ball to Bellingham, and the Real Madrid man was through on goal. Scales, who'd impressed, brought Bellingham down and gave away a penalty. The Celtic defender was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence, and Kane made no mistake from the spot, sending Caoimhin Kelleher the wrong way.

Related 10 Best Penalty Takers in World Football (2024) The world's best penalty takers rarely miss from the spot, including players from Man Utd & Chelsea. We rank the best 10 in world football right now.

The game completely changed from there on out as England made the one-man advantage count and doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Anthony Gordon got on the end of Timo Livramento's deflected cross to bag his first goal for his country. Conor Gallagher got in on the act just two minutes later when he pounced on Guehi's header at the back post to make it 3-0. The Atletico Madrid midfielder registered his first goal for the Three Lions on his 21st cap.

It got worse for Ireland when Jarrod Bowen entered the fray in the 75th minute, and the West Ham United winger took 30 seconds to get on the scoresheet. A clever free-kick routine found Bowen on the edge of the box, and he slotted home perhaps the pick of the bunch.

England were feasting on a deflated Ireland backline, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis became another one of the nation's debutants to net. He rose highest to head home a fifth as Carsley's men gained promotion in style.

England v Ireland Statistics England Statistic Ireland 74% Possession 26% 22 Shots 1 7 Shots on target 1 7 Corners 0 1 Saves 2 4 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 6/10

Was rarely tested throughout amid a drab first half and England's dominant second-half performance. He deserved a relaxing evening after an impressive outing in Athens against the Greeks.

Tivo Livramento - 8/10

The Newcastle United right-back made his international debut, although you wouldn't have thought it, as he looked calm and composed on the ball. The Three Lions upstart was seen bursting forward every time his nation broke on the counter, and he might be knocking on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker's door for that right-back spot.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

The experienced Man City defender moved into central defence and put in a decent performance to keep the Irish at bay. His versatility perhaps deserves more recognition.

Marc Guehi - 6/10

Was fortunate not to give away a penalty when holding onto Ferguson's shirt as the Premier League duo tussled in a tight first half. His headed knock on to Gallagher was clever and he did his job at the back.

Lewis Hall - 6/10

Some questionable decision-making, but looked comfortable on the whole, while constantly offering Gordon help on the overlap. He's staking his claim for a permanent spot as the Three Lions' starting left-back ahead of his former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Out of the limelight of English football at club level but was able to showcase his worth in England colours tonight with a fine display. He controlled proceedings in the middle of the park with neat passes and quick thinking led to his goal.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Not as dominant a display as the man-of-the-match performance he enjoyed against Greece but he kept things ticking over. He's taken to international football with ease and his form bodes well for title chasers Liverpool.

Noni Madueke - 7/10

Was a bright spark on the right of England's frontline with his pace and direct runs into the box. He's looked increasingly more comfortable on international duty and could be one of Tuchel's favourites on the road to the 2026 World Cup. Deserved a goal.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

It just wouldn't come for Bellingham in the first half, but he grew into the game with his ball-playing abilities and attacking intent. He plays with a confidence that has many tipping him to become his nation's captain in the future.

Anthony Gordon - 7/10

The Newcastle winger's energy drove England forward on the left, and he's nailed down that starting berth. He took his goal exquisitely to cap off a fine showing during the international break.

Harry Kane - 7/10

It was a night of two contrasting halves for England's captain as he was toothless in the first half and his frustrations were on display. He came to the fore in the second half with a phenomenal ball to Bellingham that resulted in a penalty and his 69th international goal.

Sub - Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7/10

Southampton might be struggling in the Premier League, but they have one of English football's defensive gems. He showed eagerness to head home the hosts' fifth.

Sub - Morgan Rogers - 6/10

Not quite as impressive as his outing against Greece.

Sub - Jarrod Bowen - 7/10

Scored with his first touch and was energetic during his cameo appearance.

Sub - Dominic Solanke - 6/10

Rarely involved, but did ok.

Sub - Angel Gomes - N/A

Not enough time on the pitch to impose himself.

Republic of Ireland Player Ratings

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher - 5/10

Liverpool's backup goalkeeper wasn't tested in the first half but was given a torrid second 45 minutes where he continuously picked the ball out of the back of the net.

Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Ireland's lack of threat going forward meant they offered little out on the wing, so the Ipswich right-back was limited to trying to stop Gordon. He failed at that task, particularly in the second half.

Mark McGuinness - 5/10

Continuously made clearances to keep the Three Lions from reigning down on Kelleher's goal, but this dissipated as Irish heads slumped.

Nathan Collins - 5/10

Was proving vital before the Irish went down to 10 men as he dropped into defense from a midfield position. He and his fellow defenders were left with a mountain to climb once Scales was sent off.

Liam Scales - 4/10

The Celtic defender dealt with Kane superbly and made vital blocks until receiving a red card. Bellingham drew him into the foul and he cost his team as the tide turned once he headed down the tunnel.

Callum O'Dowda - 5/10

Tasked with keeping Madueke quiet and fared well in the first half before England stormed into their goal frenzy in the second half. He had little chance of stopping Carsley's troops from wreaking havoc.

Festy Ebosele - 6/10

His pace and power led to some anxiety among the English defence but he faded out of the game once the Three Lions took control of proceedings.

Josh Cullen - 6/10

There were moments when the Burnley midfielder looked like making something happen for the Boys in Green. His influence was disrupted once Scales was sent off.

Jayson Molumby - 5/10

Played with a doggedness to try and get Ireland going, but England's dominance left him chasing shadows as the game and damage wore on.

Sammie Szmodics - 4/10

It was a poor night at Wembley for the Ipswich Town attacker, who was ineffective throughout. He was up against an England defence that wasn't letting their rivals get a sniff.

Evan Ferguson - 5/10

Showed signs of his promise in the first half, including a nervy moment for Guehi where he might be feeling hard done by because he wasn't given a spot kick. Still, he didn't spearhead the Irish attack with any real threat.

Sub - Ryan Manning - 5/10

Didn't put a foot wrong after coming on and made two tackles that stopped England from continuing to dominate.

Sub - Finn Azaz - 5/10

The Middlesbrough attacking midfielder lacked any sort of threat amid the Irish' one-man disadvantage.

Sub - Andrew Moran - 6/10

Was the liveliest of Ireland's subs and maybe merited a start with his attacking prowess.

Sub - Kasey McAteer - N/A

Didn't have the time to influence the game after replacing Szmodics.

Sub - Troy Parrott - 5/10

The AZ Alkmaar forward had three touches of the ball which tells of how Ireland succumbed to their rivals' dominance.

Man of the Match

Tivo Livramento

The Newcastle right-back excelled on his England debut with a brilliant performance that suggests he'll be competing for a starting berth under Tuchel. He didn't get a goal contribution but was a constant threat on the right and his crossing abilities caused issues.

Livramento has tough opposition for the Three Lions' starting role but he can boast a superb first international outing. His nation are spoiled for choice at right-back heading into the new year under their new German tactician.