Highlights England have already qualified for Euro 2024 with an unbeaten record, defeating Italy in both home and away matches.

England came close to winning Euro 2020 but lost to Italy in the final on penalties.

The leaked home kit for Euro 2024, created by Nike, has received positive reviews and is considered an upgrade from previous kits.

England have already booked their spot for Euro 2024, with the finals in Germany just over half-a-year away. The Three Lions were given a fairly tough qualifying group, consisting of Italy - who beat England in the final of the last European Championship - as well as Ukraine and North Macedonia, who were also both present at that tournament.

But, despite having a tricky draw, Gareth Southgate's side were expected to qualify for the finals in Germany and they have done so with flying colours, managing to secure their progression to the finals with two games to spare. They have gone unbeaten in their six Group C matches, defeating Italy both home and away. Their only blemish came when they drew to Ukraine in Poland, but that result has not proven costly.

England will be looking to end their qualifying campaign strongly with their final two matches coming against Malta and North Macedonia later this month.

England came ever so close to glory at Euro 2020

The Three Lions were a few kicks away from ending their trophy drought in the last European Championships. England were brilliant at Euro 2020, defeating Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark on their route to the final, where they faced Italy. They got off to the perfect start at Wembley Stadium, taking the lead after just two minutes when Luke Shaw found the back of the net. However, England could not hold on and Leonardo Bonucci restored parity midway through the second half.

Neither side could find a winner and the game was decided on penalties. Penalty shootouts have been so cruel to England in the past and they were again, with Italy triumphing 3-2 on penalties and winning their second European championship. England will be looking to go one better in Germany and, with incredible talents including Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in their side, will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win it all.

Read more: Gary Lineker reacts as England's 10 greatest players are named

England's home kit for Euro 2024 'leaked'

With just over half-a-year until the finals, the home kit that England will wear for the tournament has now been leaked by the ever reliable FootyHeadlines. View it below...

Created by Nike, FootyHeadlines write about the kit: "It features a classic design in white and navy, plus some nice detailing. The collar construction is the same as for the Brazil 2024 kit. The Nike England Euro 2024 home shirt is a heavy change to the previous Nike England home shirts. The Nike England 2024 football shirt combines the country's classic white with a dark navy, plus maroon/light red detailing.

"Nike use a specially constructed collar, which is a combination of a classic v-collar with a Polo collar - it's a "fake v Polo collar". The sleeve cuffs of the Nike England 2024 home kit come with sleek navy-blue-light red/maroon stripe detailing."

The shirt is expected to be sold from March/April 2024.

Read more: What happened to England's 11 best teenagers from 2016

England's Euro 2024 kit a huge upgrade

Now, rating kits is subjective and there are no doubt people out there that won't like the new England shirt. But we are big fans and, in our humble opinion, it's a massive upgrade on the shirt that England wore at the World Cup in Qatar.

Regardless, while England's kit is lovely and we can see it flying off the shelves, all that matters is the performances on the pitch and England will be hoping they can win their first major trophy since 1966 in Germany.