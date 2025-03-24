Thomas Tuchel's England made it two wins from two at Wembley on Monday night after beating Latvia 3-0. Having already swept aside Albania three days prior, a Three Lions team that saw four changes to the starting XI were able to keep up their 100% record under their new manager, albeit in unconvincing circumstances.

After facing a couple of scares that could've seen the visitors go ahead, a stunning Reece James free-kick on his first international start since September 2022 settled the nerves to give the hosts the advantage, before Harry Kane found the net once again and Eberechi Eze sealed the deal. It wasn't just James' wonderful strike - his first in England colours - that got people talking, though, as his efforts have now put pressure on another star man.

Reece James Impresses Against Latvia

The world-class free-kick was the icing on the cake for the defender

Aside from his fantastic goal, James was one of England's best overall performers all night. The full-back lost possession of the ball just five times, despite the fact he had over 110 touches of the ball and played 97 passes – 96 of which were successful. He also proved to be a creative threat, playing one key pass to his teammates, while being accurate with 66% of his crosses.

Given that the Three Lions had more than 70% possession, there wasn't a great deal of defending to be done, but there was enough for James to still get in the thick of it. The 25-year-old made two interceptions, two tackles, and won 50% of his ground duels, showcasing great defensive prowess, which is deemed to be one of the weaknesses of another man competing for the right-back spot, who should perhaps fear for his place in the starting XI moving forward if James can stay fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since his last England start, Reece James has spent 470 days injured.

England Fans Demand James Replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold

The two right-backs are likely to compete for the spot at the 2026 World Cup