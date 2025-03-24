England were comfortable 3-0 victors over Latvia in their second World Cup qualifier on Monday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Surprisingly, the first big chance of the match came for Latvia and the visitors should have taken the lead. There was a mix-up at the back between Jordan Pickford and Marc Guehi and none of them claimed the ball, which led to Vladislavs Gutkovskis having an open goal to shoot at, albeit from a tight angle, but the big forward fired it wide and squandered a golden opportunity to put his side in a shock 1-0 lead at Wembley.

An England defender just minutes later found themselves in an important area. This time it was Ezri Konsa in the opposition's box. Jude Bellingham's header on goal caused a goalmouth scramble and the ball eventually fell to the Aston Villa centre-back, who smashed a shot from close range directly at the Latvia goalkeeper when he probably should've buried it into the back of the net.

After knocking on the door constantly for the opening 38 minutes of the match, England finally found the back of the net, and it came through Reece James. The Chelsea right-back slotted a picture-perfect free-kick from around 25 yards right into the top corner and the Latvia goalkeeper was left with absolutely no chance. England had to wait for their goal, but it ended up being well worth the wait.

The first half came to a close with England 1-0 up thanks to an exquisite free-kick from Reece James and even though the hosts only led by a goal, the chances they created deserved a wider lead.

Despite enjoying a dominant first half full of chances, England struggled to get going in the second half and didn't have their first attempt at goal of the second period until the 63rd minute. Harry Kane and Bellingham produced a good move and the Bayern Munich striker opened his body up and struck a left-footed shot whiskers wide of the post.

Just minutes after Kane went close to scoring, he found the back of the net. Declan Rice played the ball across the box and all Kane had to do was get any type of contact on the ball and he tapped it into the back of the net from about two yards out to double his side's lead.

Thomas Tuchel's first substitution of the match saw Eberechi Eze replace Jarrod Bowen, and it is fair to say the change worked as the Crystal Palace man made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a brilliant individual goal. Eze twisted and turned around several Latvian players and eventually found his shot on goal nestled in the back of the net, albeit thanks to a deflection.

England 3-0 Latvia - Match Statistics England Statistic Latvia 73 Possession (%) 27 27 Shots 3 8 Shots on Target 1 10 Corners 2 1 Saves 5 1 Yellow Cards 2

