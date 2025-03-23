England are looking to make it two wins from two under new manager Thomas Tuchel when they host Latvia Football in 2026 World Cup European Qualifying Group K at Wembley on Monday evening (UK Time).

The Three Lions won 2-0 at home to Albania in their first game under Tuchel last Friday, with a debut goal from Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, and the second coming from captain Harry Kane 13 minutes from time.

We correctly backed Jude Bellingham to have one or more shots on target, and Kane to have two or more shots on target, in that win over Albania. England generally dominated the match, and will be confident of securing another three points here.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline England 1.04 1/25 -2500 The Draw 26.0 25/1 +2500 Latvia 111.0 110/1 +11000

As our odds table above shows, England are clear favourites to triumph, as you would expect. At the time of writing they are available at a best price of 1.04 (1/25) to win in front of the sell-out Wembley crowd. Latvia are 26.0 (25/1), while the Draw is 111.0 (110/1).

Best bet

It is impossible to make a case for anything other than an England win here. As we highlighted ahead of the previous game, the mood in the camp under the new manager has been good during this first international get-together under the ex-Chelsea boss.

The players clearly warmed to Tuchel’s methods and instructions in the build-up to the Albania game, and motivation levels were high all over the pitch. if anything, we would expect the England players to step up and try to be even more dominant here, given some of the feedback they have had from Tuchel since that 2-0 win.

At the odds available on England, however, we would not recommend backing them on the Match Odds market. If, like us, you think England will collect all three points, we believe there are better markets out there for supporting such an outcome.

Make England your Handicap Pick

We backed England on the Asian Handicap ahead of their game against Albania. We are happy to do the same again here against opponents that should be easier to beat.

Latvia are 140th in FIFA's world rankings. Their Euro 2024 qualifying record included heavy defeats away to Croatia (5-0) and Turkey (4-0). In October 2024, they drew 1-1 in the Faroes Islands. Last Friday, while England were beating Albania, they could win only 1-0 in Andorra.

In other words, they are highly beatable opponents, and England ought to win by a big margin. In that respect, Tuchel’s comments after the win over Albania are instructive. He clearly wanted England to attack more aggressively, especially on the wings.

We should see the players react to those instructions here. Whoever starts – or comes off the bench – in the attacking positions will be keen to impress. England are likely to look to win emphatically rather than settle for a narrow victory.

Best bet

England are expected to win this game by a big margin. The odds on England with a -2.0 Asian Handicap start, for example, are so short — 1.21 (21/100) — that they are not worth bothering with.

England -3.0 and -3.25 Asian Handicap are both worth considering. They are available at 1.65 (13/20) and 1.91 (91/100) respectively.

With the first of these two selections, your stakes would be returned in the event of England winning by exactly three goals. You will make a profit if they win by four or more goals.

With the -3.25 selection, you will lose half your stakes and have half your stakes refunded if England win by exactly three goals. You will make a profit – but at bigger odds than you would with the -3.0 selection – if England win by four or more goals.

Needing England to win by four or more goals may sound like a tall order. But there is a considerable gulf in class between these two sides. And, as outlined above, England will be under orders to take risks, attack aggressively, and look to win convincingly.

Top selection – England -3.25 Asian Handicap (1.91)

Hosts to be the Corners Kings

It is worth looking in detail at what Tuchel said about his wingers after the England win over Albania.

"We lacked a bit of runs off the ball, not enough passing and dribbling. Not enough driving with the ball. Not aggressive enough towards goal. Individually, we can have more impact from the wingers."

If you were one of England’s two starting wingers against Latvia, you would take heed of those words. Not enough driving with the ball, not aggressive enough towards goal.

In light of those comments, we believe England’s wingers' first thought when they get possession will be to drive forward. Not turn inside, or play a safe pass to find a team-mate; but to look to beat their opponent, take risks, and get either themselves, or the ball, or both, into the penalty area.

Best bet

Over 9.5 in the Total Corners market can be backed at 1.75 (3/4). There were only five corners (four for England, one for Albania) in last Friday evening’s game. We believe the corners count can be substantially higher here, so would consider backing Over 9.5 in this market.

Alternatively, consider England on the Asian Handicap corners market. With this market, you give England a corners handicap – or deficit – at kick-off, and need them to overcome it to have a winning selection.

England -6.5 Asian Handicap corners is available at 1.9 (9/10). For this to be a winning selection, you need England to have seven or more corners more than Latvia (because, should that happen, you have overcome the handicap).

With England likely to dominate possession, do most of the attacking, and be especially dangerous in the wide areas, we are happy to make this our second selection on the match.

Top selection – England -6.5 Asian Handicap corners (1.9)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 23/03/2025