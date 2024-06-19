Highlights Rooney's iconic 30-yard wonder strike in 2002 led to a legendary career, playing against the best in the game.

Despite playing almost 900 matches, Rooney's shirt collection leans towards minor players, not superstars.

Rooney respects all players who ask for his shirt after games, even those from small teams like Andorra.

Wayne Rooney is undoubtedly among the greatest players to ever put on a Three Lions jersey. Ever since the Merseyside-born striker's 30-yard wonder strike as a 16-year-old playing against Arsenal, Rooney has rarely left national consciousness.

Since that iconic moment at Goodison Park back in 2002, many a star have gone toe-to-toe with Rooney and, frequently, asked to swap shirts with Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer. In a glittering 19-year career, the forward played with and against some of the very best including Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the former Manchester United, Everton and Derby player's shirt collection may not be as plentiful as one might think, given that he played almost 900 career matches for both club and country. They may be even more surprised to hear that, among all of the memorabilia Rooney has collected down the years, that you're more likely to find an Andorra jersey than a France one.

Rooney's Shirt Collection

The former England striker had no interest in taking Zidane's shirt

Speaking on the BBC's Football Daily podcast, one of several impressive recent media appearances by the Plymouth Argyle-bound boss, Rooney reflected on elite football's 'shirt-swapping' culture, particularly on the international scene, where a teenage Rooney would memorably perform at a world-class level against a France team containing the likes of Theirry Henry, Zinedine Zidane, and Patrick Vieira during EURO 2004, he recalls:

"I wanted to beat them so bad. The last thing on my mind after the game was 'I'm going to get Zidane or Henry quick to get the shirt.' "I was probably quite arrogant at the time, thinking they probably felt a bit disappointed that they didn't ask for mine."

While many of the world's elite trade shirts with one another, for example, Canadian full-back, Alphonso Davies, was left elated when he finally managed to swap shirts with the Argentine great Lionel Messi after Bayern Munich's famous 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the semi-final of the 2020 Champions League, Rooney's shirt collection, unlike many of his former Manchester United and England peers, is vacant from the best players in the game.

However, this doesn't mean to say Rooney's shirt collection is bare. As one would imagine, several players from different levels of the game have ambitiously approached Rooney after full-time to ask for the striker's shirt. He continued:

"I always respected any player who came up and asked for my shirt. Even to the point, we're playing Andorra and I remember one of the players come up and ask for my shirt and I give him the shirt and give me his. I've seen players where they just throw it into the kit and not interested, where I'd always show respect and take it home and keep the shirt."

Rooney, perhaps not a player or person many would assume to have an alternative, almost football hipster-like shirt collection hiding away in the attic of his house, confirmed: "Yeah there will be [an Andorra shirt in his house, rather than a EURO 2004 French Zidane shirt]."

Andora's record cap holder owns Rooney's shirt

The former centre-back challenged Rooney to find his shirt

After Rooney's shirt-swapping admission was shared on to BBC 5 Live Sport's X account, the Andorra player in question, Ildefons Lima, who is Andorra's record cap holder, having featured for the minnow nation 137 times between 1997 and 2023, proudly replied: "Great news @WayneRooney still owns my shirt" before continuing in a subsequent tweet "Don't worry @WayneRooney, your shirt is in the best hands. Can you show me mine???" with a photo of Rooney's 2010 World Cup qualifier shirt attached.

Wayne Rooney's international record Appearances 120 Goals 53 Assists 21

Perhaps on that particular occasion, Andorra's battling performance earned the admiration of Rooney. While Andorra are accustomed to being on the receiving end of thrashings from many of Europe's larger footballing nations, the 2009 clash in which Rooney swapped shirts with Lima ended in a relatively tight 2-0 scoreline, thanks to a brace from the former Chelsea and Liverpool winger, Joe Cole.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: During Andorra's six competitive matches against England, the minnow nation has lost every encounter, failed to ever register on the scoresheet, and conceded an average of 4.1 goals per game.

Andorra vs England matches have featured other notable shirt, or on this occasion, short swaps, in the years since. During England's 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Andorra, full-back Kieran Trippier was spotted participating in an unusual short-swap with an admiring Andorra player in the Wembley tunnel.

