Highlights New footage reveals a potential handball by Bukayo Saka before England's controversial penalty vs Netherlands.

VAR intervention led to a decisive penalty in England's 2-1 win - sparking debate and criticism.

Even a VAR expert has called the decision "harsh."

New footage has emerged, further suggesting just how lucky England were to get their controversial penalty vs the Netherlands. In the build-up to the foul, the ball appears to strike the arm of Bukayo Saka but this was not checked by VAR.

It was a fantastic win for the Three Lions, but Gareth Southgate and co had to rely on some good fortune to get across the line against the Dutch. Having fallen behind to an early Xavi Simons thunderbolt, they would eventually recover to win the game 2-1 – with Ollie Watkins grabbing the decisive goal having hit a superb 90th-minute strike.

However, the turning point in the match came with England trailing 1-0. Saka drove into the opposition box with purpose before his deflected shot sat up on the volley for Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich ace hit the ball over the bar but was caught by Denzel Dumfries.

It didn't look like much of a foul, but VAR intervened and the penalty was awarded. Gary Neville later described it as "a disgrace" and new footage has emerged online, further challenging the credibility of the award.

Possible Saka Handball Before Controversial England Penalty

VAR officials dubbed "incompetent"

Sports writer Ewan MacKenna took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a replay of the incident. In the clip, it appears as though the ball hits Saka on the arm before being knocked into the path of Kane. With a possible handball being missed, MacKenna wrote:

"Not only was VAR not in position under guidelines to tell ref to look at monitor for Kane penalty, it also neglected to rewind two seconds to show Saka handballing it into his path. I really don't think pros looking at TV can be that incompetent. Stinks."

With the ball hitting Saka on the arm, it certainly seems as though a handball could have been given. As it happened, the officials were so focused on the possible foul on Kane by Dumfries that they seemingly neglected to fully inspect this particular phase of play.

England 2-1 Netherlands Stat England Netherlands Possession 58.3% 41.7% Shots 9 7 Shots on target 5 2 Touches in the box 18 11 Fouls 6 11 Corners 0 3

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

VAR Expert Calls the Penalty "Harsh"

Dumfries accepts responsibility

Controversial calls such as this are usually explained away by those with a better understanding of the intricate laws of the game but even VAR expert Dale Johnson called the decision "harsh". He explained: "It's a very harsh intervention by the VAR, Bastian Dankert. He has taken the nature of Dumfries' challenge, leading with the studs as opposed to making an attempt to kick through the ball, as being reckless -- which is why the Netherlands' player was booked. And that's the one area where a defender catching an attacker after a shot can be seen as a penalty -- when it's reckless or dangerous."

Despite all that, the man at the heart of the incident, Dumfries has been impressively magnanimous about it all. Indeed, the Dutch defender opted to take full responsibility for the challenge when speaking to the press after the game.

He explained: "I don't feel guilty but I do feel responsible for that action. We both kick towards each other and I hit it with the side of my foot, not the bottom, but there is contact." He also added: "I am man enough to take it. I always look at myself and how I can do better."

Stats via BBC Sport.