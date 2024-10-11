Thomas Tuchel would be open to an approach from the FA about taking over the England national team as manager, but Lee Carsley is not out of the race for the job yet according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Three Lions suffered their first competitive defeat at Wembley since December 2020 when Carsley's side were beaten 2-1 by Greece on Thursday night, as the former Everton midfielder opted for a top-heavy team selection that left the defence open and vulnerable throughout the game.

Jude Bellingham equalised late on but a team that featured all of Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Dominic Solanke and Ollie Watkins over the course of the 90 minutes managed just two shots on target, while the visitors scored twice, had two goals disallowed and missed several other chances in the process.

Speaking after the game, Carsley made a shocking statement that he "hoped to back to the Under-21's" once his remit of three international camps with the senior team was complete, which led many to believe he was ruling himself out of the running for the job on a full-time basis.

However, GMS sources have been informed that is not the case and that Carsley was just being honest after the defeat. He hasn't ruled himself out of the hunt for the job, but is well aware the FA will conduct a thorough search for Gareth Southgate's replacement before making a final decision. The defeat will not discount him from consideration as he has stock in the bank, but Carsley is aware they could opt for a more experienced option instead.

Related Who do you want as the next England manager? Lee Carsley is the front-runner to replace Southgate as the ex-midfielder has been promoted from Under-21s boss to interim manager of the senior side, but who would you prefer to take England to future football success?

Howe, Potter and Tuchel mooted as options

Part of the reason why Carsley remains in the running is because the FA don't wish to pay big compensation, and as a result they are yet to advance anything with incumbent managers that fall into that category.

According to GMS sources, no talks have been started with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. The 46-year-old is currently under contract at St James' Park until 2027. The Magpies would grant the FA permission to interview Howe if the ex-Bournemouth man wishes, however they would demand compensation in excess of £5 million to let him leave and Howe himself would command a wage in excess of £5 million-per-year. That would be among the top-end of candidates and would prove to be an expensive hire.

An alternative option is former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, who GIVEMESPORT sources have been told is keen on the role.

No talks have been held with Potter yet, and the 49-year-old would prefer a club role in an ideal world as he prefers the day-to-day role, and he feels he is ready to return after over a year away from the game. However, if his country came calling while he was a free agent he would not turn down that opportunity.

Gareth Southgate Career Managerial Record Games Managed 290 Wins 133 Draws 71 Losses 84 Win Percentage 46%

Thomas Tuchel is also someone in the frame for the job and according to GMS sources, he would welcome an approach from the FA as he is keen to return to England.

The German is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich in the summer, and he has also been heavily linked with the Manchester United manager's job should Erik Ten Hag be sacked.

Pep Guardiola Has Support in FA

Manchester City future up in the air

Another potential option to take over from Southgate is current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose future at the Etihad Stadium is up in the air currently.

The Spaniard's current contract expires in the summer and the current Premier League champions are awaiting his final decision on whether he wants to sign a new deal or leave after nine seasons in England.

The six-time Premier League winner and three-time Champions League winning boss has got firm support from senior figures within the FA according to GMS sources, but currently they are also in the dark as to whether he'll stay or go.

His future was thrown into further doubt this week when it was revealed that Txixi Begiristain will leave the club to retire at the end of the season, but it's understood that his exit was pre-planned and Guardiola has known about it for some time. City are also closing in on a deal to bring in Hugo Viana as his replacement, and Pep has endorsed that appointment.

Guardiola could be a free agent in the summer which would ease the FA's issue with paying compensation, but his wage is likely to cost more than four times what Southgate was on and the organisation are cautious of the optics of spending big on wages for an appointment instead of putting that money behind other projects.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/10/2024.