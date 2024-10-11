Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in talks to become the next full-time manager of the England men's national team. The German has been out of work since the end of last season, when he left the Allianz Arena by mutual consent following a disappointing third-place finish in the Bundesliga.

The 51-year-old has been one of a number of names strongly linked with the Manchester United job with the ongoing uncertainty regarding Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, it seems as though the former Champions League winner may be set for the biggest role in the country instead.

Tuchel in Negotiations With England

The FA may be close to finalising a permanent appointment

According to German journalist Christian Falk, it is understood that Tuchel is in talks with the FA to become the next Three Lions boss. The news comes less than 24 hours after interim manager Lee Carsley led the European Championship finalists to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Greece, with Carsley later admitting the system that he set his players up in was ill-prepared.

While it is not currently known how close a deal is to being struck, BILD have claimed that the negotiations are at an advanced stage, suggesting that the FA may be looking to pounce before any other party shows concrete interest in the head coach. Tuchel is rumoured to be high on the list of the Manchester United hierarchy should they decide a change in manager is needed.

The German met with club officials in the summer but ultimately decided it wasn't the right time to jump back into management, as he was keen to take a break from the sport. With the Red Devils looking likely to stick with Ten Hag in the immediate future, it has opened the door for Tuchel to take the England job, with Pep Guardiola also believed to be an ambitious target for the FA.

Tuchel Open to International Management

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man admitted he was willing to make the switch two years ago

While some managers are not always keen on switching from club football to international football, Tuchel has always been open about the fact that he would be willing to do so should the right opportunity come along. As per The Sun, following his sacking from Chelsea in 2022, the Champions League-winning coach told the Hindu Times: