Highlights England faces the Netherlands in the EURO 2024 semi-finals, seeking revenge for their 2021 loss.

Both teams have shown resilience and determination throughout the tournament.

England's predicted starting XI may see the return of Luke Shaw and Marc Guehi, while the Netherlands could make a change up front with Donyell Malen starting over Steven Bergwijn.

After nervously edging their way past a spirited Switzerland, England are looking to make appearances in consecutive European Championship finals, but standing in their way are an impressive Netherlands side in EURO 2024's second semi-final matchup.

Through to their 3rd semi-final in four major tournaments, Gareth Southgate and his men will be seeking to avenge their heartbreaking loss at Wembley in 2021, which saw Italy overturn a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Three Lions by an all-too-infamous penalty shootout. They haven't been at their convincing best at EURO 2024, but have shown grit and resiliency to come from behind in both the round of 16 against Slovakia and the quarter-finals against Switzerland, advancing through both tests narrowly and setting up a semi-final clash.

England face a fourth major tournament meeting with the Netherlands, whom the Three Lions have not enjoyed the best luck historically against. England have failed to beat the Netherlands more than once in their last nine meetings, with their next-most-recent victory over Die Oranje coming in 1996. The most recent meeting between these two sides was also in a semi-final, that of the Nations League. The Netherlands ran out comfortable 3-1 winners on that day, with Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman both in the dugouts.

The latter has guided his side to a first Euro's semi-final since 2004, after a comeback victory over a brave Turkey side who had initially taken the lead, but fell to a Stefan de Vrij header and an own goal from Mert Muldur. It's been 36 summers since the Netherlands lifted their one and only Henri Delauney trophy, and have made their way through the "weaker" side of the draw to face their biggest test in England, the feeling there being mutual.

With a one-stop shot at glory on the line, here is all the team news and likely starting teams as England take on the Netherlands.

England Team News

The Three Lions boosted by two returns

As the only out-and-out left back that made the plane to Germany, Manchester United man, and near-hero of EURO 2020, Luke Shaw will have been bitterly disappointed to have missed out on England's first four games in the competition, battling a race for fitness that darkened his chances of coming to the tournament in the first place.

However, after making his return to the side in England's penalty win over Switzerland, he has now declared himself fit to start, which will likely raise a headache for Southgate given the questions over Kieran Trippier's form playing on his weaker side.

Having been impressive in the tournament throughout, Marc Guehi is also eligible for a starting return, having missed the quarter-final through suspension after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Slovakia in the previous round. He must do battle with Aston Villa man Ezri Konsa for the space in the side, though it remains to be seen whether a three or four-man rearguard will be deployed in Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

Harry Kane was taken off the field in extra-time against Switzerland, a risk perhaps given his penalty quality, but has confirmed he was only taken off as he had cramp, and will remain in line to start against the Netherlands come Wednesday. He'll be looking to build on his shared record as the top scorer in the Euro's knockout phases, with five goals joining him with Antoine Griezmann.

England do not have any further suspensions to serve going into the game, and any subsequent yellow-card-induced suspensions will be wiped by UEFA for the final, should England make it through. This means that Kane, Trippier, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham will keep their chances of playing in the final safe, should they recieve a yellow against Netherlands (and win the game).

You can keep track of any remaining suspensions in EURO 2024's final moments with our handy suspensions tracker.

England Predicted Starting XI

Changes unlikely as Southgate persists

Despite many calling for Southgate to fire off changes to the team that has got them to the semi-final, we can't foresee Southgate making any, instead opting to trust a starting team that has taken him this far.

The only change likely to be made would be the return of Guehi, who may well be staking a claim to being England's player of the tournament so far. Despite their being rumours of a back-three being deployed by England against Switzerland, with Walker playing central, Saka left-back and Trippier on his natural side, it appeared largely the same strategy instead, so we predict that remaining the same against the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw will likely still not be risked, nor will the experiment of Saka at left-back. Kobbie Mainoo will continue his impressive tournament in deep midfield, partnering with Rice again, whereas Saka, Foden and Kane will be again supported by Jude Bellingham in the ten.

And, of course, Jordan Pickford remains in goal, who genuinely may be worthy of claims as England's best ever goalkeeper in the near future.

Netherlands Team News

The Dutch are at full strength, but have a call to make in the attack

The Netherlands are fortunate to not have a single suspension or injury to worry about going into this contest, with no player in orange picking up more than one yellow at any stage of EURO 2024 so far.

There will, however, likely be a big decision to make in terms of the attacking force in the team. Burnley striker Wout Weghorst came off of the bench against Turkey to great effect in their comeback win, turning the game on it's head with his powerful brand of centre-forward play, and may be staking his claim as a starter in Ronald Koeman's side. The probability lies, however, within another impact being role being entrusted to Weghorst, with him and Depay being directly involved in 63.5% of the Netherlands' goals this summer.

Related England vs. Netherlands Odds and Predictions England face Netherlands in Dortmund for a place in the Euro 2024 final on July 14th.

Elsewhere, Koeman is likely to announce a mostly unchanged starting XI, with the team applied throughout the tournament impressing so far.

Netherlands predicted starting XI

The Dutch to join the English in a lack of changes

As mentioned, we expect the Netherlands to join England in a largely unchanged group, with us seeing just one potential change with Donyell Malen coming back into the side over Steven Bergwijn.

After a relatively unimpressive 45 minutes against Turkey for the former Spurs man, he was replaced by Weghorst to great effect. However, with Koeman likely to want to utilise those powers off of the bench once again, he may likely opt instead to start Malen, after his impressive brace in the round of 16 against Romania.

Elsewhere in the team there will be a familiar story throughout. Jerdy Schouten and Tijjani Reijnders will partner in the deeper midfield in what has been a very impressive tandem deal, led in front by Xavi Simons. The attack will boast the aforementioned Malen with Depay and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, who may well be the player of the tournament so far.

The defence will also consist of the same recruits. Denzel Dumfries will be preferred on the right-hand side instead of Jeremie Frimpong, with Koeman speaking out previously about his preference for a more defensive-minded fullback, something he went on the record to say Frimpong lacks. Ake will also likely keep his place on the left-hand side instead of Micky Van de Ven, despite the Spurs man's fine cameo against Turkey.

Virgil Van Dijk will continue his excellent partnership with Stefan de Vrij, and Brighton stopper Bart Verbruggen will continue in goal.