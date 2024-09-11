Key Takeaways John McDermott leads the search for the new England manager, leveraging his experience and relationships in English football.

Mark Bullingham could favor a manager similar to Southgate, potentially pointing towards Lee Carsley.

Debbie Hewitt, the first woman chair of the FA, will make the final decision on the new England manager after presentations.

The process to hire the new England manager is well underway given that Gareth Southgate resigned in July in the wake of a second successive Euros final defeat. Southgate was hired for the role on a caretaker basis in 2016 before being hired permanently. He is arguably England's most successful manager in terms of consistent tournament performance, reaching the finals of the European Championships twice and reaching the semi and quarter-finals of the two World Cup tournaments that he took charge of.

Southgate penned a heartfelt letter to England fans after his resignation. He stated: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England... It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all".

Naturally, a group of FA directors and executives have been appointed to find the new England manager. They will usher in the new era, and this article brings you all the information about the group of people involved in finding the next coach to take on 'the impossible job'.

England Manager Selection Committee Name Role Year Joined John McDermott Technical Director 2020 Mark Bullingham CEO 2016 Debbie Hewitt Chairperson 2022

John McDermott

As the FA's Technical Director, John McDermott, will be leading the Football Association's search for the new England manager. McDermott has a wealth of experience in English football and his close relationships with certain football managers could help him to decide who to present to the FA board.

McDermott worked as the Academy Head at Tottenham for 15 years from 2005 to 2020 before he left to join the FA as the assistant to then Technical Director, Les Reed. He took over from Reed shortly after, and he has been the main Technical Director of the FA since. McDermott's influence has been felt across English football for many years. Spurs produced many players who went on to make senior appearances for England during McDermott's time at the club. Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Steven Caulker, Andros Townsend, Jake Livermore, Harry Winks and Ryan Mason all made appearances for the England national team after receiving coaching from McDermott.

Additionally, McDermott has helped with the development of several coaches. Scott Parker worked as the Tottenham U18s coach shortly after he retired from playing football and the guidance of McDermott helped him to get a job with Fulham as one of their first-team coaches before he became the head coach of the team permanently in February 2019. Alex Inglethorpe is another coach who has had his development furthered under the tutelage of McDermott. Inglethorpe coached at Tottenham from 2006 to 2012 before moving to Liverpool in 2012 to work with Brendan Rodgers. He eventually became the Academy Director at Liverpool, a role he still holds after 10 years in the post.

Mark Bullingham

Mark Bullingham is the Chief Executive of the FA. He initially joined the FA as Commercial Director in 2016 and revolutionised the commercial side of the England National Team, being responsible for major growth in the amount of revenue that the FA generated. He had previously been the CEO of Fuse Sports & Entertainment, an agency that conducted many of the biggest sponsorships in sports, such as Pepsi's sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League, Asahi's sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car's sponsorship of the UEFA Europa League.

Bullingham was named as the Chief Executive Officer of the FA in 2019. He is also the director of the Premier League stadium fund, and he previously sat on the board for the Women's Super League and Women's Championship before both leagues were taken over by Women’s Professional Leagues Ltd.

Bullingham will have to reach an agreement with Technical Director John McDermott. Bullingham was a major supporter of Gareth Southgate and it is thought that he wanted Southgate to continue after the Euros. This could mean that Bullingham favours a manager that has come through a similar pathway to Southgate, possibly meaning that Lee Carsley is his preferred choice of successor to Southgate.

Debbie Hewitt

Debbie Hewitt is the Chair of the FA and when she was appointed to the role in 2022, she was the first ever woman to hold the position. She is an incredibly successful businesswoman who has obliterated the glass ceiling to become one of the most prominent business executives in Europe. She initially started out on a management scheme at Marks & Spencer after not going to university after leaving school. From there, she moved to the Lex Group and eventually became the Chief Executive Officer of the RAC.

Hewitt joined the FA in 2022 and serves as the Chair and Leader of Council. Additionally, she was elected as a FIFA Vice President and joins Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin and Hungary's Sandor Csyani as the representatives for UEFA. Upon being elected she became the first ever woman to hold the position.

Bullingham and McDermott will present their choice to the FA board, which includes four national game representatives, and four Independent Non-Executive Directors. Hewitt will then make the final decision once this presentation has occurred.

Several candidates have floated around in the media since Southgate resigned from his role as England manager in July. The names are mixed in terms of nationality with numerous non-English managers being earmarked as potential replacements for Southgate. Equally, however, some homegrown managerial candidates could be picked for the role.

Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is reportedly interested in the job. Tuchel is currently unemployed after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season. He is a successful club manager and he has experience in England which could help him to transition into the role if he is hired. Tuchel also became the bookies' favourite in the immediate wake of Southgate's resignation. His style of management has been successful as he has won many trophies and propelled Mainz up the Bundesliga table and into Europe. However, he has been criticised for playing football that could be seen as boring and during his time at Bayern Munich the club president, Uli Hoenes, criticised his inability to help younger players develop.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has not been involved in management in football since his dismissal from Chelsea in April 2023. Potter is famous for his rise in football, starting out at Leeds Carnegie (the football team of Leeds Beckett University) before moving to Ostersunds FK in Sweden and taking them from the fourth division of Swedish Football to the Europa League. He then went on to manage Swansea and Brighton with mixed success, before moving to Chelsea. His time at Chelsea coincided with the new ownership and he struggled to implement his philosophy with the club. He has been regarded as a possible England manager of the future for several years and his time to take the role could be coming.

Eddie Howe

Another manager who has gone from the fourth division to Europe, albeit not with the same club, Eddie Howe has also been touted as an England manager of the future for many years. He shot to fame after taking Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League, with a stint at Burnley after promotion to League One. He guided Bournemouth to survival and they stayed in the Premier League for five seasons before they were relegated in 2020, leading to Howe's resignation. Howe then became the manager of Newcastle United and he has guided them to the Champions League and a League Cup final appearance. His progressive style of football has often been cited as what England need to get over the hump.

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley does not have a lot of experience at club level, with all of his roles as manager at club level being caretaker stints. His longest appointment as Head Coach was his previous job where he took charge of the England U21 team. His time as the head coach of the England U21s was successful, as his side achieved victory in the U21 Euros, beating Spain in the final of the 2023 edition of the competition. Carsley's team was praised for its tactics, often using players in unconventional ways compared to their club roles as Anthony Gordon played as a mobile striker and James Garner featured at right-back. Carsley is currently the caretaker manager and will hold the role until a permanent appointment is made.