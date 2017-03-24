Key Takeaways Many talented players have only received one cap for England, despite their potential and ability.

Chris Sutton and Neil Ruddock are two players who enjoyed decent club careers, but struggled to gain international caps.

Harvey Barnes looks set to become the latest one-cap wonder and has been linked to switching to Scotland.

There’s little that can beat playing for England. Whether a player enjoys a solitary cap or becomes a mainstay for years to come – it doesn’t matter. Over the years, the Three Lions have become somewhat of a bunch of nearly-men and have never reached their full potential, despite their encouraging wealth of talent.

In recent times, England supporters have become increasingly tired with the team's performances and their inability to get the job done on the biggest stages. But this has seemingly been a recurring theme given that England’s only major honour as a footballing nation came when Alf Ramsey’s side reigned victorious in 1966.

Over the years, many players have been left behind following one appearance in the famous white shirt, despite excelling at club level for Premier League sides or elsewhere. So, to honour them, here is the best team of one-cap wonders for England throughout the years.

GK – Dean Henderson

International debut: England 3-0 Ireland (2020)

The Crystal Palace stopper may find himself shunted off this list in a couple of years. But to date, Henderson's only game in an England strip came against the Republic of Ireland in a 2020 friendly, as he replaced Nick Pope at half-time.

Although he was regularly picked for international duty by former chief Gareth Southgate, the Manchester United academy product had to settle for a back-up spot, as Jordan Pickford was preferred. With the England goalkeeping great only getting closer to retirement, Henderson will eventually have to battle with Nick Pope or another young pretender for the number one spot moving forward.

RB – Carl Jenkinson

International debut: Sweden 4-2 England (2012)

While the game will be remembered solely for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s inspired hat-trick showing, Carl Jenkinson will remember it as his first – and almost definitely last – time showing out for his nation. He played just 16 minutes as he replaced Glen Johnson, but never stepped foot onto a pitch in the fabled white ever again.

Jenkinson was Arsenal’s first-choice right-back upon his arrival as Bacary Sagna was ruled out with a broken leg, though that failed to transcend from domestic proceedings to the international scene. Subsequent England managers failed to select the defender in their squads, although with Kyle Walker emerging as the number one pick for the Three Lions in the following years, Jenkinson was always going to struggle.

CB – Steven Caulker

International debut: Sweden 4-2 England (2012)

Just like Jenkinson, Caulker featured in England’s 4-2 loss against Sweden when the enigmatic Ibrahimovic ran riot. Unlike his teammate that day, though, the defender enjoyed a more memorable day out, starting and scoring in the tie.

But that proved to be his only game for the Three Lions. Named in the squad for four other subsequent World Cup qualifiers and friendlies, Caulker didn't get to play another minute for England. Eventually, he decided that enough was enough, and the ex-Liverpool centre-back opted to switch his international allegiance to Sierra Leone in 2021. 13 appearances would follow, including three at the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

CB – Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock

International debut: England 1-0 Nigeria (1994)

Commonly known for his no-nonsense approach to defending and for being one of the hardest Premier League footballers ever, the imposing centre-half made his England bow against Nigeria in 1994 when Terry Venables was at the helm. Neil 'Razor' Ruddock was a vital cog for Liverpool at the time but was typically overlooked internationally, though he did earn one more than the imperious Steve Bruce. Strange.

It was just unfortunate that Ruddock was involved when the likes of Tony Adams were knocking about. Just a bad coincidence, some would say. He would continue playing for many years after his first cap for his country, hanging up his boots in 2003.

LB – David Unsworth

International debut: England 2-1 Japan (1995)

Synonymous around Merseyside for being an Everton cult hero, the same cannot be said about David Unsworth's time in England threads. Across two spells for the Toffees, he made over 300 appearances, scoring 40 goals in those games too, while also having spells for Sheffield United, West Ham and Burnley.

However, the left-back was viewed as little more than a back-up option at the time for the Three Lions. The sole appearance he did make came in a friendly against Japan in 1995, but he struggled to impress afterwards. While he still played for most of the 2000s, a young left-back called Ashley Cole quickly became a mainstay in the England ranks. Considered one of the best defenders in Premier League history, you can see why Unsworth's chances of selection only decreased as he matured as a player.

CM - Lee Hendrie

International debut: England 2-0 Czech Republic (1998)

Lee Hendrie didn't enjoy the best of debuts for Aston Villa, earning a red card against QPR in December 1995. Nevertheless, the Villa Park faithful had high hopes for him, and that was repaid during the 1997/98 season when the midfielder won the club's Young Player of the Season award.

That saw him earn his England debut in November the following season, as Glen Hoddle brought him on as a substitute during a 2-0 win against the Czech Republic. But those 13 minutes were all Hendrie got for the Three Lions, with other talented midfielders preferred over him in the years that followed.

CM – Lee Bowyer

International debut: England 1-1 Portugal (2002)

You’ve got to feel sorry for the likes of Bowyer for having to compete with the Golden Generation’s batch of midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham. Considered to be some of the greatest maestros the country has ever produced, even managing to get one appearance was some achievement for any English midfielder also plying their trade at the same time.

His singular appearance for the Three Lions was granted against Portugal in 2002, a 1-1 draw where he assisted Alan Smith. Having played for a host of Premier League sides, including Newcastle, West Ham and Birmingham City, there was little doubt about Bowyer's quality – he was just unfortunate.

RW – Matt Jarvis

International debut: England 1-1 Cameroon (2011)

Although he vowed not to become a one-cap wonder, that was the eventuality for former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matt Jarvis. A hard-working, dedicated winger who made 175 appearances for the Old Gold, he enjoyed a stellar 2010/11 season which saw him grab four goals and six assists.

It was the performances that season which made then England boss Fabio Capello take notice of him, leading to his squad selection in March 2011. Brought on for a cameo during a 1-1 draw against Ghana, that would prove to be all she wrote for the Middlesbrough-born star, despite the fact that he then enjoyed an even better season in 2011/12 where he grabbed 12 goal contributions in 37 games, the best Premier League return of his career.

ST – Chris Sutton

International debut: England 2-0 Cameroon (1997)

Considering that Chris Sutton was an excellent striker who enjoyed a great partnership alongside Premier League great Alan Shearer, it's perhaps a little more puzzling that the former Blackburn star failed to make the cut more than once. Scorer of 83 Premier League goals and a Golden Boot winner in 1997/98, his only appearance for the Three Lions came in a 12-minute cameo against Cameroon in 1997.

Following his debut, Sutton snubbed the chance to be play in a B friendly against Chile, believing that he deserved to be included in the full squad. He was never included in the team again, but while he said that the decision was 'impetuous', the other players in contention for selection also harmed his chances of selection.

"I don't know if it was held against me when Sven Goran Eriksson was manager. I went to Celtic and had five good years there, playing some good football and never got a look-in. "Let's be realistic, I wouldn't have played that often because there were players ahead of me in the pecking order."

ST – Dean Ashton

International debut: Trinidad and Tobago 0-3 England (2008)

There was no telling just how good Dean Ashton could have been had injuries not blighted his career. Having burst onto the scene in the English second tier with Crewe Alexandra, Norwich made a move for the centre-forward before he then made the switch to West Ham for the 2005/06 season.

Having impressed in the youth set up, Ashton earned a senior call-up for England's 2006 friendly against Greece, but suffered a broken ankle following a heavy tackle in training. Subsequently missing over a year of football to focus on his recovery, Ashton did eventually make his debut against Trinidad and Tobago in June 2008. But numerous injury problems eventually forced him into early retirement at just 26.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashton missed a total of 707 days through injury over the course of his career.

LW – Harvey Barnes

International debut: England 3-0 Wales (2020)

There is plenty of time for Harvey Barnes to pick up a second England cap, especially with him only 26-years-old. But for the moment, he remains a one-cap wonder.

Making his only competitive outing for the Three Lions in a 14-minute appearance against Wales back in 2020, the Newcastle winger has been overlooked by both Gareth Southgate and now Lee Carsley since then. Also eligible to play for Scotland because of his grandparents, reports emerged in 2023 that he was considering switching allegiances. Barnes hasn't yet followed through on that possibility, but with time on his side and with other options ahead of him in the England pecking order, it could yet happen.