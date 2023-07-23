Jordan Henderson's 12-year stint at Liverpool is coming to an end.

The 33-year-old is on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettifaq have had a £12m bid for Liverpool's captain accepted by the Merseyside giants.

Henderson has agreed personal terms with Al-Ettifaq and underwent his medical in Manchester on Friday, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.

He will be confirmed as an Al-Ettifaq player once paperwork for the deal go through.

The move will see him reunited with former teammate and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was appointed Al-Ettifaq manager earlier in July.

How much will Jordan Henderson earn at Al-Ettifaq?

Saudi Pro League sides are offering extraordinary pay packets to try and convince high profile players to make the move.

And Henderson is also set to earn a crazy salary at his new club.

The 33-year-old is set to quintuple his wages.

According to Capology, Henderson's contract at Liverpool was worth £140,000-per-week.

He is set to sign a three-year deal worth a crazy £700,000-per-week at Al-Ettifaq, as reported by The Athletic. That works out to £36.4m-per-year and means he will earn £109m across his deal.

But how do his wages compare to the highest-paid English footballers?

We've named the 20 highest-paid English footballers below. The figures are provided by Capology unless stated.

20 Luke Shaw | Manchester United | £150,000-per-week

Shaw signed a new four-year deal with United in April.

"Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay," Shaw told the club's website after signing the deal.

"I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player.

"There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that."

Shaw has made 260 appearances and scored four times for United since joining from Southampton in 2014.

19 Kalvin Phillips | Manchester City | £150,000-per-week

Phillips signed a lucrative six-year deal when he made the £45m move to Man City in 2022.

His first season at the club did not go to plan.

He played a total of just 593 minutes in his first campaign at City as he struggled for form and fitness.

Phillips will be hoping to play a more prominent role in the 23/24 season.

18 Kyle Walker | Manchester City | £160,000-per-week

Walker, now 33 years old, remains one of the best right-backs in world football.

He might not be a City player much longer, though.

The Englishman has just one year left on his contract with City and has been heavily linked with a move to German giants, Bayern Munich.

17 James Maddison | Tottenham Hotspur | £170,000-per-week ( per The Telegraph)

Tottenham made the move for Maddison this summer after he suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City.

He signed a five-year deal worth a cool £170,000-per-week.

Spurs will be hoping he can provide the creative spark they need to end their lengthy trophy drought.

16 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | £180,000-per-week

Alexander-Arnold signed a new four-year deal with Liverpool in 2021.

The Englishman is one of Liverpool's key players and they'll be keen to tie him down to a new deal soon.

He has scored 16 times and recorded 72 assists in 273 appearances for The Reds. Very impressive numbers for a full-back.

15 Harry Maguire | Manchester United | £190,000-per-week

Maguire's time at Manchester United could soon come to an end.

The Englishman is no longer a regular starter at United and was recently stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag.

A move elsewhere could be best for both parties but time will tell whether a transfer materialises.

14 Bukayo Saka | Arsenal | £195,000-per-week

Saka signed a new four-deal with Arsenal in May.

“I’m just really happy, I’m at the right place to make the next step,” Saka said after committing his future to the club, per the Guardian. “It’s a beautiful club and I’m just so happy.

"Since the last two, three years I’ve been playing, I’ve seen this team and the club grow and we are going in the right direction.

"One thing that the club, the supporters, everyone around us can be excited about is that we are going in the right direction”.

Saka has scored 38 times and recorded 40 assists for Arsenal since making his debut in 2018.

13 Ben Chilwell | Chelsea | £200,000-per-week

Chilwell signed a new deal in April that extends his stay at Chelsea until 2027.

"I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here, so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract," Chilwell told Chelsea's official website.

"We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."

Chilwell has suffered numerous injury problems during his three-year stint with the west London club. He will hope his injury woes are behind him.

12 Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur | £200,000-per-week

Kane is England's record goalscorer and one of the best strikers in world football right now.

However, he has never won a trophy at club level.

Kane's contract at Tottenham runs out next year and, as it stands, it appears he will not extend his stay.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent times.

11 Jude Bellingham | Real Madrid | £220,000-per-week ( per The Sun

Real Madrid won the race for Bellingham's signature this summer. He signed a six-year deal worth a cool £220,000-per-week.

The 19-year-old stated that money didn't play a factor in his decision to move to the 14-time European champions.

He said at his presentation, per Reuters: "Money is not a thing for me. I don't think about money at all when I make these kind of decisions. I never have, I never will. I play the game purely out of love," Bellingham told reporters.

"It wasn't a case of the other teams are bad or they weren't good, it is just that, for me, Madrid are the greatest... The respect that England has for Real Madrid is so high. Their pedigree in Europe is the best - simple as.

"I took a lot of interest in that. I think that's what makes Madrid appealing to me. It has a great history and you want to be one of the players that adds to it and continues to make it the greatest."

10 Phil Foden | Manchester City | £225,000-per-week

Foden, who joined Manchester City at the age of four, signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club in 2022.

The Englishman has scored 60 times and recorded 41 assists in 217 appearances for The Citizens.

9 Reece James | Chelsea | £250,000-per-week

Chelsea tied arguably their best player down to a new six-year deal in 2022.

The 23-year-old was limited to just 24 appearances in the 2022/23 after suffering from numerous injury problems.

8 John Stones | Manchester City | £250,000-per-week

Stones enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 season where he played an integral role in Man City's historic treble.

The 29-year-old's contract expires in 2026.

7 Declan Rice | Arsenal | £250,000-per-week ( per The Independent

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to sign Rice in a £105m deal this summer.

They have tied the English midfielder down until 2028.

"In football, amazing opportunities arise. Big clubs, like Arsenal, have come for me and it's really hard to turn down," Rice told Arsenal's official website, per Sky Sports.

"You only ever get one career and I really believe in what Mikel [Arteta] is building here and the squad he's building. I'm really looking forward to the future with Arsenal.

6 Jack Grealish | Manchester City | £300,000-per-week

Grealish had a slow start to life at Man City.

But, in the 2022/23 season, he showed why City paid £100m for his services.

The charismatic winger played 50 times in City's treble winning campaign.

5 Mason Mount | Manchester United | £300,000-per-week ( Per The Telegraph

Mount's 18-year spell at Chelsea came to an end this summer when he signed for Manchester United in a £60m deal.

His contract with the Red Devils runs until 2028 with the option of a further year.

4 Raheem Sterling | Chelsea | £325,000-per-week

Sterling has not hit the heights expected of him since moving from Man City to Chelsea.

The 28-year-old scored nine times in 38 games for The Blues in the 2022/23 season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to top form under Mauricio Pochettino.

3 Jadon Sancho | Manchester United | £350,000-per-week

Sancho has not lived up to his £73m price tag.

The winger has scored 12 times and recorded six assists in 79 matches for United.

Still just 23, Sancho has plenty of time to turn his United career around.

2 Marcus Rashford | Manchester United | £375,000-per-week ( per The Sun

Rashford put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at United this summer.

He told the club's official website: “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

1 Jordan Henderson | Al-Ettifaq | £700,000-per-week* (when he signs, per The Athletic

Henderson will become the highest-paid English player by some distance.

He played 494 times for Liverpool, scoring 33 times and helping them to eight trophies.