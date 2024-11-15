Key Takeaways New manager of England, Thomas Tuchel, has managed 11 players capped by the Three Lions across his career.

On the 16th October 2024, England announced that Thomas Tuchel would be their new manager from January 2025, becoming former boss Gareth Southgate's permanent replacement. An accomplished manager, Tuchel has of course managed in England before, having been in charge of Chelsea between 2021 and 2023.

Over the course of his career, Tuchel has managed 16 English players, 11 of which have been capped by the national team. Most of these players were managed by the German during his tenure with Chelsea, understandably, though he has been boss to some English players abroad also. With that being said, which of those capped stars could shine the brightest under Thomas Tuchel?

Ranking Factors

This list will detail all of the 11 players that have both been managed by Tuchel and capped by England, ranking them in an order that takes into account both their overall quality and how they played under the German manager. Trevoh Chalobah, Harvey Vale, Marcus Bettinelli, Lewis Baker and Lewis Hall were also managed by Tuchel, but as they are yet to make their senior debut for England, they will not be included in this list.

11 England Players to have Played Under Thomas Tuchel Rank Name Position Appearances under Tuchel Goals under Tuchel Assists under Tuchel 1. Harry Kane ST 45 44 12 2. Mason Mount CAM 87 19 19 3. Reece James RB 74 7 12 4. Raheem Sterling LW 7 3 1 5. Ben Chilwell LB 39 6 4 6. Eric Dier CB 20 0 0 7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek CM 46 1 5 8. Conor Gallagher CM 5 0 0 9. Callum Hudson-Odoi LW 46 3 7 10. Ross Barkley CM 14 1 0 11. Tammy Abraham ST 7 1 0

11 Tammy Abraham

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Tammy Abraham was, like many Chelsea youth prospects, given a true chance at first-team football under former manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Similarly to Mason Mount and Reece James, Abraham broke out under Lampard, scoring 29 goals in 72 games and earning his first call-up to the England senior side in 2017.

Tuchel, however, never quite seemed to favour Abraham, certainly not as much as the likes of Mount and James, with the striker joining Roma in the summer of 2021, just months after Tuchel’s arrival. He played just seven times for the German and with the likes of Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins, it seems safe to assume that the striker would not be an immediate choice for Tuchel.

10 Ross Barkley

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Since joining Luton Town in 2023, Ross Barkley has enjoyed something of a career renaissance, having since moved to Champions League side Aston Villa, such was his form with the Hatters. Barkley was a fairly regular player for England between 2013 and 2019 with over 30 caps acquired for the Three Lions.

When Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge, Barkley was away on loan, but he would stay with the club for the German’s final full season in charge before departing the club on a free. It is doubtful that Barkley will be recalled to the England team, but now that he is playing for a team in Europe’s premier competition, who knows what could happen if he starts getting consistent game time?

9 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Now playing with, and shining at, Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espirito Santo, Callum Hudson-Odoi is showcasing a natural flair to the world that Chelsea fans would have long been aware of. The winger, who made his debut for England before making his debut for Chelsea in 2019.

Initially, Hudson-Odoi played fairly regularly for a young player under Tuchel, though he was infamously substituted for Hakim Ziyech in a 2021 Premier League match against Southampton, just 31 minutes after coming on as a substitute himself, though this was something that the manager would apologise for. Shortly before the German’s departure in 2022, Hudson-Odoi joined Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan.

Based on his time at Chelsea, it is not immediately obvious that Hudson-Odoi would be in Tuchel’s plans. However, the German clearly had faith in the winger for much of his tenure, and if his form with Nottingham Forest continues, it could become hard to argue that Hudson-Odoi doesn’t deserve a place in the team.

8 Conor Gallagher

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Now plying his trade in Spain with Atletico Madrid, before truly breaking out at Chelsea, Conor Gallagher had loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, his time with the latter being what really allowed him to showcase his abilities. These loan spells, however, overlapped with Tuchel’s tenure.

Gallagher played only five games under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, but has since matured into a midfielder that the German may look at more favourably now that he is at the helm of the Three Lions, with Gallagher having racked up almost 20 caps since making his international debut in 2021.

7 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek spent nine years with Chelsea as a senior player and a decade prior to that as a youth prospect, before finally departing Stamford Bridge permanently in 2023 to join AC Milan. The midfielder was and still is a capable player, and it was under Thomas Tuchel that he finally found a path to the Chelsea first team.

Loftus-Cheek made 46 appearances under the German which, at the time of writing, is still his highest tally of games under any manager. At the end of the 2022/23 season, the start of which saw Tuchel leave London, Loftus-Cheek moved to Italy in the search for first-team football, which he has found at the San Siro.

That Loftus-Cheek is playing consistent football is not only good for him as a player, but suggests that, in theory, he could be somebody that Tuchel considers as an option to bolster the England midfield, which Loftus-Cheek hasn’t been part of since 2018, should it be necessary.

6 Eric Dier

Managed by Tuchel at: Bayern Munich

Many were surprised when, in the 2024 winter transfer window, Eric Dier, who had not been playing any football for Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, joined Bayern Munich on loan with a view to make the move permanent. Despite Bayern having the likes of Kim Min-Jae and Matthijs de Ligt in their ranks, Tuchel opted to sign Dier and the defender would make 20 appearances in the final six months of the season.

Though he spent much of his youth in Portugal, Dier was born in England and made his debut for the Three Lions in 2015, though he has not been capped since the 2022 World Cup. Tuchel clearly appreciates Dier as a player, so if he manages to play fairly consistent minutes for Bayern under Vincent Kompany, it wouldn’t necessarily be of great surprise to see him return to the fold for England.

5 Ben Chilwell

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

A player that has not played 90 minutes since February, injuries have been cruel to Ben Chilwell. Even under Thomas Tuchel, the full-back was limited to just 39 appearances in all competitions, with just 23 Premier League appearances in that time. Chilwell, however, proved to be a natural left-wing-back for Tuchel’s system.

His goal away at Porto in the Champions League quarter-final was crucial in Chelsea’s run to the trophy and he was a consistent starter until tearing his ACL early in the 2021/22 campaign. Still at Chelsea, now managed by Enzo Maresca, Chilwell’s England future is entirely dependent on his fitness, as you could easily assume that Tuchel would turn to him if he could play consistent minutes, as a player who gelled so well with his tactical setup in a position that England certainly need depth for.

4 Raheem Sterling

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Raheem Sterling was one of many big money signings Chelsea made after they were taken over by Todd Boehly and Clearlake, but played just seven games before Tuchel departed and was replaced with Graham Potter. Now on loan at Arsenal, Sterling was a constant for England until relatively recently, his latest call up having come during the 2022 World Cup.

It would be fair to assume that Tuchel wanted far more time with Sterling and of course, his form with Arsenal will entirely dictate whether he receives a call up or not. Should he return to his best with the Gunners, though, it would be fair to assume that he returns to the England fold under his former, albeit brief, boss.

3 Reece James

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Reece James has featured in just 11 matches, having had a well-documented struggle with injuries and fitness. It is a great shame as, when fit, James is one of the country’s best wing-backs, a capable defender who enjoyed chipping in with offensive contributions.

James’ finest form in his career thus far came under Tuchel when the German managed Chelsea. Managing to stay fit, James scored seven goals and notched 12 assists in 74 games under Tuchel, helping guide the club to Champions League glory. While his injury troubles would not have been a direct result of Tuchel’s departure from the club, it is only since he left Stamford Bridge that James has faced such a battle with staying fit.

Similarly to ex-teammate Mason Mount, it is not at all unfeasible to assume James would be a consistent part of Tuchel’s England side in an ideal world. His issue, of course, is whether or not he is able to stay fit for an extended period of time.

2 Mason Mount

Managed by Tuchel at: Chelsea

Similar to former teammate Reece James, Mason Mount has struggled for consistent minutes due to fitness in recent years. When managed by Tuchel at Chelsea, however, Mount was one of the Blues’ key players, making 87 appearances under the German and chipping in with 19 goals and 19 assists.

Having only made more appearances for Frank Lampard in his career, Mount famously assisted Kai Havertz’s strike against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final, the only goal of the game. Mount has not been capped by England since the Qatar World Cup in 2022, with his stint thus far at Manchester United having been plagued by injuries and inconsistent playing time.

With Tuchel now at the helm of the English national team, however, a call-up for Mount would not be beyond the realm of possibility if he manages to regain his fitness at domestic level.

1 Harry Kane

Managed by Tuchel at: Bayern Munich

Tuchel was manager of Bayern Munich when the Bavarian giants bought Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2023/24 season. A world-class player in his own right, Kane exploded under Tuchel, with 56 goal contributions in 45 games, a truly eye-watering individual statistic in what was a disappointing, trophyless season for Bayern.

Kane is not only the captain of the Three Lions, but is their record goalscorer of all time. He would be, and will be, a constant in the England team until he decides to retire, regardless of who is managing them. But, if Kane can find even half of the goal-scoring form he found under Tuchel with Bayern, then it could prove immensely dangerous for opposing teams.

