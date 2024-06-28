Highlights England's national team is heading into the EURO 2024 tournament with a squad full of talented players, but who are the most reliable options when it comes to taking penalties?

The Three Lions still struggle with the curse of penalties after disasters at EURO '96 and EURO 2020.

All England players' penalty records have been assessed, with 18 of the current squad having taken less than 5 career penalties.

England have long been haunted by the curse of a penalty shootout on the international stage. Notable failures, such as the 1990 World Cup semi-final and the 1996 European Championships, have cemented a reputation among the Three Lions for faltering in high-stake situations, regardless of the star quality throughout their squad.

Although somewhat in a humdrum manner, Gareth Southgate led his side to a first place finish in Group C at EURO 2024, winning just one of their three games. Such is the way they navigated a lacklustre group stage, it wouldn't be surprising if England found themselves in another dreaded penalty shootout along their route to the final.

Southgate is a victim of England's grave penalty record himself, having missed the infamous spot-kick in 1996, and after glory evaded the national side again via the lottery of a shootout at EURO 2020 to Italy, he will be determined to address the issue ahead of his side's round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday evening to avoid any further heartbreak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have won just three of their last 11 penalty shootouts, with their most recent triumph coming against Colombia in the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

With the odds of England having the chance to right the wrongs of previous years at this summer's tournament high, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at how the current squad have fared in previous attempts from 12 yards.

England Player's Penalty Record: Taking Five or More Player Penalties Taken Success Rate Cole Palmer 15 100% Trent Alexander-Arnold 7 100% Conor Gallagher 6 100% Ivan Toney 40 93% Eberechi Eze 9 89% Harry Kane 90 88% Bukayo Saka 19 84% Anthony Gordon 10 80% Jarrod Bowen 10 70% Ollie Watkins 11 55% Kieran Trippier 6 50%

Related England's Complete Record in Major Tournament Penalty Shootouts England have only ever won two penalty shootouts at major international tournaments. Here's a rundown of the nation's dreadful record.

Harry Kane

Penalties taken: 90

Not only is Harry Kane Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer, England's all-time top goalscorer, and the fastest player to reach 30 goals in the Bundesliga, but he is also his nation's most experienced penalty-taker. Ever since Wayne Rooney hung up his England boots in 2017, Kane has been the one bestowed with the pressure of penalties whenever the Three Lions are awarded one, and it's not very often he caves under from 12 yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored more goals from penalty kicks than any other England player, having scored 21 penalties in 25 attempts.

From 82 attempts for club and country, Kane has scored 79 penalties in his career, missing the other 11. It's an enviable record from the spot, and although his last international tournament penalty was skied against France to confirm the Three Lions' 2022 World Cup exit in the quarter-finals, the 30-year-old remains Southgate's tried and trusted number one penalty taker.

Harry Kane's Penalty Record Taken 90 Scored 79 Missed 11 Conversion Rate 88%

Ivan Toney

Penalties taken: 40

Ivan Toney has only ever missed two penalties in his career. After taking 40 spot-kicks, Nick Pope and Adam Davies are the only goalkeepers to stop the Brentford talisman from converting from 12 yards, with the latter having saved Toney's attempt all the way back in 2018 when he was plying his trade for Peterborough United in League One.

To put this into perspective, Toney's only two misses from the spot have come five years apart from each other, and while he mostly starts on the bench for England, he is a reliable option late into fixtures should Southgate fear that the lottery of a shootout is on the immediate horizon.

Ivan Toney's Penalty Record Taken 40 Scored 37 Missed 3 Conversion Rate 93%

Bukayo Saka

Penalties taken: 19

One of the worst things about penalties is that nobody ever really remembers the good ones. Instead, a player could go his entire career having missed just once, and that will be the moment pinpointed until the end of time. This is something Bukayo Saka can vouch for after his miss in the EURO 2020 final against Italy.

The miss, and subsequent heartbreak resonated deeply, echoing across the nation. The look on his face was a picture that told a thousand stories as the Three Lions had plummeted into the darkness of previous failures. But while racial discrimination spiralled out of control afterward, with Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho being blamed for defeat, the former has shown immense resilience since the lows of that haunting flashback, and his attitude to rise above adversity is a testament to the fearlessness in Southgate's current group, despite football's unforgiving theatre.

Bukayo Saka's Penalty Record Taken 19 Scored 16 Missed 3 Conversion Rate 84%

Related Hope for England: International Teams who Found Glory after Group Stage Struggles England may have navigated a concerning group stage at EURO 2024, but previous tournament winners reveal a touch of hope for the Three Lions.

Cole Palmer

Penalties taken: 15

Cole Palmer is the only Englishman in the current squad to have taken 10 or more penalties whilst maintaining a 100% record. Since his bombshell switch from Manchester City last summer, he has quickly established himself as Chelsea's most reliable set-piece specialist, and after having not missed from 12 yards in his career yet, he is one of few players in Southgate's squad that have fostered the hope in England that the curse of penalties is a narrative now dead and buried.

There's a reason they call him 'Cold Palmer' - because he always remains cool, no matter what obstacle is thrown at the 20-year-old. But while some rival fans mock the Englishman for his 'embarrassing' celebration and nickname, they most likely won't be complaining if it is him that helps England progress through the tournament should Southgate instill more trust in Palmer.

Cole Palmer's Penalty Record Taken 15 Scored 15 Missed 0 Conversion rate 100%

Related Penalty Takers for Every Premier League Club Who is the spot kick specialist at your club?

Ollie Watkins

Penalties taken: 11

If there was one striker in the Premier League last season that you'd trust in a high pressure situation, Ollie Watkins would be up there among the top candidates. The amount of times he would find himself in a one-on-one situation with a goalkeeper, and all the time in the world, he would find the nerve to make it look like the easiest thing in football, and this composure has translated into penalty scenarios.

Although his conversion rate isn't quite up to scratch, he has proven time and time again that he's hardly fazed by the jangling of nerves. However, club form has often escaped him when trying to replicate his Aston Villa peaks for his country, and this could be the one thing stopping him from being given the ball in the case of another England penalty shootout attempt.

Ollie Watkins' Penalty Record Taken 11 Scored 6 Missed 5 Conversion rate 55%

Jarrod Bowen

Penalties taken: 10

After missing a penalty against Liverpool last October, Jarrod Bowen has since been removed as West Ham's penalty taker, with James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta having been preferred by David Moyes for the remainder of last season. This will come as somewhat of a nuisance for Southgate, who would have hoped to have had more regular takers within his ranks.

However, statistics might suggest that the now-departed Hammers' manager's decision to axe Bowen from the penalty takers' pecking order came with a sense of unwarranted panic. After 10 attempts, he's converted seven, which isn't bad going for someone no longer trusted by their club.

Jarrod Bowen's Penalty Record Taken 10 Scored 7 Missed 3 Conversion Rate 70%

Anthony Gordon

Penalties taken: 10

Many among the England fanbase have called for more minutes to be given to Anthony Gordon at Euro 2024. So far, Gordon has come on once in the group stages, in the dying minutes of the tepid 0-0 draw with Slovenia. While his attributes on the wing are well established, Gordon has also taken several penalties in his life time. The Newcastle United player has scored eight of his 10 penalties in games and shootouts, making him a potential choice, should Southgate call upon him.

Anthony Gordon's Penalty Record Taken 10 Scored 8 Missed 2 Conversion Rate 80%

Related Anthony Gordon Praised for 'Honest' Interview After England 0-0 Slovenia Anthony Gordon gave an honest assessment of England's struggles at Euro 2024 as he also admitted he is frustrated with his lack of game time.

Eberechi Eze

Penalties taken: 9

After watching Eberechi Eze shine for Crystal Palace, having noted his elegance and flair whenever he picks up the ball and darts towards goal with such nonchalance, then it would hardly come as a surprise to learn that he's a pretty reliable option when handed an opportunity from 12 yards, too.

He has taken nine penalties in his career, and after missing his first professional attempt all the way back in 2019 with QPR, the midfield maestro has gone on to score his eight seven penalties, which shows his conversion rate is only bound to get better as time passes.

Eberechi Eze's Penalty Record Taken 9 Scored 8 Missed 1 Conversion rate 89%

Related Hope for England: International Teams who Found Glory after Group Stage Struggles England may have navigated a concerning group stage at EURO 2024, but previous tournament winners reveal a touch of hope for the Three Lions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Penalties taken: 7

Despite not enjoying the best of tournaments so far at Euro 2024, Trent Alexander-Arnold could provide a valuable contribution from the spot. The Liverpool man may not take penalties for his club, with the likes of Mo Salah above him in the pecking order, but during his career, the Englishman has taken and scored seven penalties.

Though he is yet to take a senior spot-kick for England, his efforts at Liverpool have helped the Reds clinch FA Cup, League Cup and European Super Cup honours in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Penalty Record Taken 7 Scores 7 Missed 0 Conversion Rate 100%

Players Who Have Taken Six Or Less Penalties

Bellingham and Trippier among those to take fewer than six

Given England's squad age, it's no surprise to learn that 11 of their players in the EURO 2024 ranks have taken fewer than six penalties. Nonetheless, what will be promising is that nine of them maintain a 100% record. In that elite group is the curious addition of Jordan Pickford, who is the only English goalkeeper to have taken - and scored - a penalty for his nation, doing so when the Three Lions were held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland in the debut season of the Nations League.

In fairness to the Everton shot-stopper, it was a beautifully-struck shot, and it proved that the 30-year-old really is one of the most dependable players in the squad. Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham and Conor Gallagher are the two players to have taken the most penalties without missing in the bottom set with four and six.

Player Penalties Taken Penalties Scored Penalties Missed Conversion Rate Jude Bellingham 4 4 0 100% Kyle Walker 2 2 0 100% Lewis Dunk 4 4 0 100% Jordan Pickford 1 1 0 100% John Stones 1 1 0 100% Luke Shaw 1 1 0 100% Conor Gallagher 6 6 0 100% Ezri Konsa 2 2 0 100% Phil Foden 4 3 1 75% Declan Rice 4 2 2 50% Kieran Trippier 6 3 3 50%

Players Who Have Never Taken A Penalty

There are 6 players yet to face the lottery of a 12-yard attempt

It is highly unlikely that these players will be thrown into the deep end at any point throughout this tournament. However, one player who is at risk of facing his first-ever 12-yard effort is Marc Guehi, who has been England's standout defender in Germany, and if he just so happens to still be on the pitch when the clock strikes 120 minutes, he might be called upon to take on if the shootout goes beyond five kicks.

Elsewhere, goalkeeping duo Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale haven't been quite as brave as Pickford, while Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton are fresh from academy football, thus not needing to convert a penalty as yet. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez's tally of zero career goals is well-documented, with cries of "shoot!" reverberating around Anfield any time he gets the ball.

England Players Yet To Take A Penalty Player Club Dean Henderson Crystal Palace Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Joe Gomez Liverpool Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Adam Wharton Crystal Palace

All stats via TopOffshoreSportsbooks.com, correct as of 28.06.24