Gareth Southgate has left England and a new era awaits. That said, it won't be easy for just anyone to come in and do as well as the departing 53-year-old.

He has had his critics but having led the Three Lions to two European finals and one World Cup semi-final, Southgate is undoubtedly one of the most successful intentional managers England have ever had. That said, not everyone will be sad about his departure.

Indeed, there are more than a fair few footballers who may feel as though their international careers could go up a notch or two under a different head coach. And while it remains to be seen who exactly the new Three Lions manager will be, here are 10 players who could greatly benefit from Southgate leaving.

Southgate's Most Used England Players Players Apps Harry Kane 81 Kyle Walker 70 Jordan Pickford 68 John Stones 68 Harry Maguire 63

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fikayo Tomori

Jordan Pickford has been an undeniable pillar for England during the Southgate era and was one of their best performers at Euro 2024, there is an issue with his game, however. That is his preference to kick long. While his past international boss didn't mind this, other managers may not be so keen.

When a new coach comes in, they may want their team to play out from the back. If that's the case, Aaron Ramsdale could be handed the number one jersey. At Arsenal, the 26-year-old has shown he can excel with the ball at his feet and he should soon be playing regular first-team football again as he's expected to leave north London this summer.

One of the big controversies of the Southgate era was the call from Ben White to quit international duty. The main issue seemed to be with Steve Holland, but as the assistant coach has also left the national team set-up, the outstanding Arsenal defender could soon be back in the frame.

Southgate's inability to work Trent Alexander-Arnold into his plans has also been a big talking point. He even tried to wedge him in as a midfielder at Euro 2024 but gave up after just one game. A player of such supreme talent surely deserves more of a look-in and perhaps the door will open up for the Liverpool star under new management.

Elsewhere, Fikayo Tomori has just five caps for the Three Lions despite starring for AC Milan for a number of years. Southgate seemed to prefer players playing within England but a new coach may have more of a willingness to keep an eye on football beyond the Premier League.

Midfielders

Phil Foden, Harvey Elliott, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton

The Phil Foden conundrum is a little bit like the Alexander-Arnold issue. A player of such undoubted talent surely has to be involved. The difference is that the Manchester City man has been given chance after chance but has never looked comfortable in the England setup.

Southgate has always been more of a vibes coach, as opposed to a tactical genius and that may explain why the 24-year-old has struggled. A different sort of manager may be able to get the best out of Foden. Pep Guardiola has been ambitiously linked and that would certainly be great news for the talented creative midfielder.

Cole Palmer has impressed under Southgate in his limited showing, scoring in the Euro 2024 final, but he failed to start a single game during the tournament. While it's unlikely that Foden and the Chelsea star will get on the pitch at the same time, as they prefer to operate in the same areas, Palmer has done enough to suggest he could be the man to build the attack around and it's not out of the question that a new head coach views it that way. Mauricio Pochettino has been among the names to be linked and he certainly knew how to get the best out of the 22-year-old last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Under Pochettino, Palmer became the first Chelsea player to score two Premier League hat-tricks for the club in a season.

Harvey Elliott has been a top talent in the Premier League for some time now, ever since making his debut at just 16 years and 30 days with Fulham, before then moving to Liverpool. While Jurgen Klopp has trusted him for some time, Southgate never seemed that impressed. Still yet to play a senior England game, the 22-year-old has plenty of experience for the U21s and would be an obvious candidate to be promoted to the first team if current youth boss Lee Carsley also got to move up a level.

Adam Wharton did enough to earn a spot in the England squad but didn't play a single minute. Instead, Southgate mixed up his midfield, playing Conor Gallagher and Alexander-Arnold there before settling upon Kobbie Mainoo. If the Crystal Palace midfielder can maintain his brilliant club form next season, he will surely get more of a shot in the future as the new boss looks to find an ideal partner for Declan Rice.

Attackers

Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon

One of Southgate's biggest strengths has been his loyalty to players. He kept faith in Harry Maguire despite the defender's poor club form and was repaid in international tournaments. However, this trait has also cost him at times. Most notably, with Harry Kane at Euro 2024.

The England captain looked unfit and was off the pace throughout the competition but still started every game. Ollie Watkins consequently had to settle for just 58 minutes of game time in Germany. A less loyal manager would have been more ready to drop Kane and if the soon-to-be-31-year-old is past his peak, this might be the perfect moment for the Aston Villa star to come in and make himself the Three Lions' new talisman.

Likewise, Anthony Gordon seemed to be an ideal option to throw into the mix when England were struggling to break down opposition defences. His pace down the left flank could have provided a perfect out-ball when sitting deep, while also creating more space for the likes of Kane, Foden and Jude Bellingham to thrive. Instead, he got just one minute of game time at Euro 2024.

Eddie Howe is currently one of the favourites for the job. Seeing as Godron bagged an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists last term in the Premier League under the Newcastle boss, his intentional football career could be massively boosted in the near future.

