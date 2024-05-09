Highlights English players like Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Kane have found success moving abroad.

Kalvin Phillips could benefit from a move to a club overseas as he bids to revive his career following a poor loan at West Ham.

Young players like Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe could aim to develop into stars like how Sancho did at Borussia Dortmund.

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of English talent moving abroad to play for teams outside of the Premier League. Some have done this to develop effectively, others have done it to rediscover their previous form. Although not every player to make that switch overseas has found success.

There have been several high-profile instances where it has worked out, though. Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane are all three big names who moved abroad for a variety of different reasons, but they've all been overwhelming successes. First, the former moved to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 and eventually switched to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. He's been incredible in Spain too, emerging as one of the most promising prospects in all of football.

Sancho followed a similar path, moving to Dortmund in 2017 as a youth player to develop in Germany, but returned to England in 2021 when he joined Manchester United. After struggling with the club and falling out with Erik ten Hag, he returned to Dortmund on loan this year and has refound his old form, proving influential as they made it to the Champions League final.

Related Ranking the 16 Greatest British Players to Ever Play Abroad Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are three British stars who have shone for foreign clubs.

Kane was a completely different circumstance. The striker had already established himself as one of the best players in Premier League history, but having spent his entire career with Tottenham Hotspur, he hasn't won a single trophy. To try and pick up some silverware, he left Spurs for Bayern Munich in 2023 and, while he still hasn't won any trophies, he has been incredible and has come close to breaking the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season already. In the spirit of those three stars, who all made it to the Champions League semi-finals, here are eight more English players who could use a move abroad.

English players who need a move abroad Player Current team Kalvin Phillips West Ham (On loan from Manchester City) Jack Grealish Manchester City Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Marcus Rashford Manchester United Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal Raheem Sterling Chelsea Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United Eddie Nketiah Arsenal

Kalvin Phillips

West Ham United (On loan from Manchester City)

Just a few short years ago, Kalvin Phillips looked destined to become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. His work with Leeds United after the Yorkshire club was promoted to the Premier League showed signs of greatness, and he caught the attention of numerous clubs. He eventually moved to Manchester City and his career has fallen apart as a result.

A loan move to West Ham United this season was a chance to get back to his best, but it hasn't worked out for Phillips and with the season coming to an end, his time at the Hammers has been a major disappointment. Having struggled at two established Premier League clubs in a row now, a change of scenery and country might be the best course of action.

The midfielder is still just 28 years old, so there is still time to turn things around and a move to an elite Serie A side fighting for European football would be a smart move for him. He would be well-suited to the defensively rigid style of play in the league.

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Playing for City can be difficult. You could be one of the best attacking midfielders in the league and still find playing time hard to come by. That's been the case for Jack Grealish over the last couple of years. The former Aston Villa man has been solid for Pep Guardiola's side, but due to the number of players occupying those roles in the side, he hasn't been positioned as a focal point.

His numbers have taken a hit as a result, and Grealish is now underappreciated and underrated by fans of the sport. His chances with England in future international tournaments have been hurt as well, so if he wants to remind the world of how good he is, the 28-year-old would be wise to consider a move. It's hard to imagine City would let him go and significantly strengthen the front line of one of their Premier League rivals, but a move abroad could be smart. Grealish in Germany playing for someone like Borussia Dortmund or Bayer Leverkusen would be very enticing, and he'd be allowed to flourish and force his way back into the England picture.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With just 20 Premier League appearances this season, Jack Grealish is on course to play his fewest league games in a campaign since 2015/16 (17).

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal

Last year, Aaron Ramsdale had the world at his feet. With Arsenal, he'd established himself as the number-one goalkeeper at one of the best teams in England, but the arrival of David Raya last summer has thrown his career into a tailspin. He's lost his place in the Gunners' line-up to the Spaniard and rumours of a move away from the Emirates have begun to surface online.

There's a strong possibility that Ramsdale could move to another Premier League team, he's played for three already, but it might be smarter for him to take a look overseas instead. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig all have number-one goalkeepers who are well beyond 30 years old, and they'll all need to find a successor soon. Ramsdale could be the man for one of them.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

After several impressive seasons at Manchester United, it might be time for Marcus Rashford to call it a day and consider a move away. The Englishman hasn't had the best of seasons this time around, and it's drawn the ire of a significant amount of supporters. Recently, the forward even took to social media to speak out about the level of abuse he'd received from fans. It's a far cry from the incredible year he had last time out.

The team have been a mess this season, though, and he's been one of their biggest issues. He's been nowhere near his best and a move abroad might be the best port of call for him going forward. Like Sancho, this struggling United winger could head overseas and rebuild his reputation with one of Europe's elite. Whether it's in Spain, Italy or Germany, who doesn't want to see what Rashford can do away from the Red Devils? At this point, even a large portion of their own fanbase would probably welcome it.

Related Manchester United's 2023/24 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho all feature as GIVEMESPORT ranks Man United's players into six categories.

Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal

At one time, it looked like Emile Smith Rowe would be an influential attacker for Arsenal for years to come. During the 2021/22 campaign, the 23-year-old played 37 times and scored 11 goals for the Gunners. In the two years since, he's played 32 times and not scored once. It's been a dramatic fall of form and his status with Mikel Arteta's side isn't quite as solid as it once looked.

He's still just 23 years old, but rather than waste these crucial seasons of development playing a bit part role for Arsenal, with regular minutes hard to come by, Smith Rowe needs to consider his future and moving overseas is the move to make. Heading to the likes of Atalanta or Eintracht Frankfurt would give him the chance to compete towards the top end of a table, but also allow him to play his own game and get back to where he was.

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea

Despite having a solid enough season for Chelsea, it doesn't feel as though Raheem Sterling has ever truly connected with the Blues faithful. The winger has scored 17 times since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2022, but it's been during a period of turmoil for the team. With the sheer number of young talent that they've spent big money on recently, it stands to reason to assume he won't be expected to play a key role for the side in the future.

As a result, Sterling should consider heading abroad and playing with freedom as he recovers the sort of form that made him one of England's most important figures in recent international tournaments. It's easy to forget, but the former Manchester City man is still just 29 years old and has several elite seasons still ahead of him if he plays his cards right.

Of course, he could still do a job in the Premier League, but having already played for three of the 'big six', it's hard to imagine where he'd go. With that said, there are numerous clubs in Europe's top five leagues that could do great things with a player of Sterling's talent.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United

When he broke through at Crystal Palace, Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked nailed on to become one of the best English right-backs in the game. Early on, there were debates on whether he or Trent Alexander-Arnold was the superior talent. Several years later, and that all looks rather silly now. After earning a huge move to Old Trafford, the full-back hasn't had the best of times.

Wan-Bissaka hasn't come close to the level of player that United thought they were getting when they spent £50m on him in 2019, and through a combination of injuries and the coach's choice, he's been limited to just 19 league games this season. He's still just 26 and while rumours of a move away from Old Trafford have been circulating for a while, this feels like the right time for the star to seek a transfer, but it should be abroad.

Related Man Utd Star Wan-Bissaka has 'Genuine Interest' From Inter Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has attracted admiring glances from Serie A ahead of the transfer window reopening

His pace down the right flank would cause nightmares for the opposition in a number of different leagues. All he has to do is look at what a move to Spain did for Kieran Trippier, or a move to Italy did for Ashley Young, to see the benefits a spell abroad can have for a talented right-back.

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal

Things have just never really happened for Eddie Nketiah. Coming out of the Arsenal academy, it seemed like only a matter of time before he became a top-class forward for the club. It hasn't panned out that way, though, and at 24 years old, he seems no closer to solidifying his spot in the club's starting line-up than he was four years ago.

Nketiah is a talented striker, though, there's no doubt about that. He could do a job for several clubs right now, and a potential switch overseas could be huge for his development. There are a number of teams that need a goalscorer, and while he's never been the most prolific, a move abroad could be the perfect recipe for the Gunner to finally realise that part of his game.