Highlights Jordan Henderson, despite his controversial move to Saudi Arabia, remains an important player in Gareth Southgate's eyes but has been booed by England supporters.

Harry Maguire has also faced criticism from England fans, despite his crucial role in the team's recent success. Southgate defended him, calling the boos an "absolute joke" and highlighting Maguire's phenomenal performances for England.

Peter Crouch faced criticism from England fans due to his poor domestic performances. However, he proved himself on the international stage by scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances. Famed midfielder Frank Lampard supported Crouch, emphasising the need for fans to get behind players.

Jordan Henderson, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq outfit, is the latest England players to receive a chrous of boos from his own supporters. The former Liverpool midfielder, 33, was named captain in Gareth Southgate’s side’s 1-0 win over Australia as resident skipper Harry Kane was named on the bench.

With Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal of the game, Henderson was replaced by Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips in the 62nd minute, five minutes after Aston Villa’s goal scorer-in-chief netted. He isn’t the only England player from their storied history to receive flak from the England support for one reason or another. The likes of Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Ashley Cole have all been on the receiving end of deafening discontent. Without further ado, let’s take a look at 11 England players that have been on the receiving end of jeers and boos from the England supporters over the years.

1 Jordan Henderson

Let’s start with Henderson himself, shall we? Much has been made of the midfielder’s involvement in the England set up following his controversial switch to the Middle East. There are many midfielders, waiting patiently in the wings, to replace the flailing Henderson, though it’s clear that the current chief will include him in his Euro 2024 plans.

Following the game against Australia, Southgate expressed his confusion towards how the England faithful treated the midfielder upon his substitution, commenting: “I really don’t understand it. He’s a player, 79 caps for England, his commitment and what he’s delivered for England is exceptional.”

2 Harry Maguire

The Manchester United defender, who had his club captaincy stripped off him over the summer, had an evening to forget in March 2022 against Ivory Coast after being booed by England fans, who have become persistently irked by his regular involvement in the setu[ despite not being a regular at club level.

He has, however, been a crucial part to England’s brief period of success in recent years and Southgate was quick to jump to his defence after the contest with Ivory Coast, calling the abuse ‘an absolute joke’. "I thought the reception was a joke, an absolute joke," said England manager Gareth Southgate at the time. What he's done for us, the way he's performed for England has been phenomenal. I don't get it. We're either all in this together or we're not.”

Harry Maguire - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 179 7 5 41 1 England 59 7 2 12 1 Sheffield United 166 12 10 31 3 Leicester City 76 5 3 15 1 Hull City 74 3 5 16 0 Wigan Athletic 16 1 1 4 0 Sheffield United U18 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

3 Peter Crouch

Very similarly to Maguire, there was a point when England fans were under the assumption that Crouch should not be selected on the back of his below-par domestic performances. Jeered upon his introduction against Poland in 2005, the gangly centre-forward may have thought his days in the white of England were numbered.

He was on a 19-game goal drought for his then-employers Liverpool and as such, many turned their noses up at his poor return. Again, like Maguire, he performed on a different level for his nation as in his 42-cap international career, he plundered 22 strikes. Crouch’s compatriot Frank Lampard, who is three years his senior, came to his support as he claimed that he was a great performer for his nation.

"We have got great fans, but there should be a responsibility on their part not to give us too much stick, especially when it's directed towards the younger players," Lampard said. "You can go too far with it and what happened to Peter was unfortunate. There has to be a line drawn under it, and we have to get behind people. I just hope it doesn't affect his confidence. He's a good player, he'll be in the [World Cup] squad, and he'll be a good player for England.”

4 Joe Gomez

Following his public on-field spat with Raheem Sterling during a clash between Manchester City and Liverpool, the duo reportedly continued their feud into England training, which resulted in fellow teammates having to intervene.

The former City forward was dropped for the Euro 2020 qualifier, while Gomez retained his place in Southgate’s squad, much to the dismay of the England support. Sterling, in defence of his compatriot, took to social media to address the boos, writing: “To all the England fans… it was hard for me to see my teammate get booed for something that was my fault."

Since then, the pair have endured different trajectories in the international set up as Sterling has become a regular feature, while Gomez – thanks to a series of injuries – has struggled to assert himself into the fore.

5 Frank Lampard

The rebuilt Wembley Stadium became England’s new home of football in 2007, but this period was marred for Chelsea legend Lampard, who received a flurry of boos on a couple of occasions.

The England players were left dumbstruck after he was introduced against Estonia with 20 minutes left on the clock. Gareth Barry, who had kept Lampard out of the fray despite the latter returning from injury, was surprised at Lampard being subject to the boos, claiming it was "very wrong". He said: "It’s always harsh for any player to get booed, especially someone like Frank with what he’s achieved and what he’s done for his club and his country. So, it was very wrong.”

6 Ashley Cole

Once commonly referred to as ‘Cashley Cole’, the full-back did in fact end his international career as England’s most capped full-back, though the fans were not already on his side. In 2009, a string of off-field issues, including a string of infidelity allegations, caused the 90,000-seated Wembley crowd to throw boos in his direction.

"It was difficult when they booed," admitted Cole at the time. "I'm a normal person, I'm just like you and just like everyone else – I have feelings and thoughts. So of course, it hurt, I'm not going to sit here and say it didn't. But you have to get on with it.”

It’s not unfair to say that Cole recovered relatively perfectly to the boos as he went on to become England’s most-capped full-back and one of the nation’s best-ever defenders. Upon hanging up his playing boots, he has turned his hand to management and is now the assistant manager of the Under-21 side.

7 John Barnes

Viewed as an England legend, Barnes was booed by a segment of the England fans on home soil during their World Cup qualifier against San Marino in 1994. Despite coming out as 6–0 victors, the expectation among the home support was that more goals should’ve been scored as Barnes admitted – in 2012 – that being booed “was tough”.

"We ended up winning comfortably, but the goals came late and by then there was a lot of frustration," Barnes told The Times in 2012. "They were being critical of me personally because I was a creative player, so I was being blamed for the fact we weren't scoring goals. Also there was something in the newspaper about me beforehand. Sometimes, depending on what has been in the newspapers before, certain fans will have a go at certain players."

8 David Beckham

If you have watched Beckham’s four-part documentary on Netflix, you will be well aware of the witch-hunt that ensued following his red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. In the last 16 clash, Beckham kicked now Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone to receive his marching orders. Glenn Hoddle’s outfit went on to lose the tie on penalties and Beckham, to little surprise, became the nation’s scapegoat.

He may have retired as an England cult hero with an impressive 115 caps on CV, but he had to endure his fair share of criticism, with the height off it being a handing effigy seen outside an English pub.

David Beckham's Playing Career Years Club 1992-2003 Manchester United 1995 Preston North End (Loan) 2003-2007 Real Madrid 2007-2012 LA Galaxy 2009 AC Milan (Loan) 2010 AC Milan (Loan) 2013 Paris Saint-Germain

9 John Terry

Across his illustrious career as a footballer – namely for Chelsea – Terry was never too far from an off-field controversy. The central defender, who was capped 78 times for his country, was under the spotlight in 2010 after allegations of an extra-marital affair with Wayne Bridge’s former girlfriend Vanessa Perroncel.

Terry’s Premier League rival and international teammate Wayne Rooney pleaded with the England loyal that they stay onside of 'JT' and not jeer him ahead of the game, but the 53-goal Englishman should’ve saved his breath.

“I've been in the team when a few players have been booed at Wembley, and it's not nice - it doesn't send the right message," Rooney said. "I hope he gets a good reception. When you are leading up to a World Cup, you want the fans behind us and giving us their full support because that will be really important."

10 Owen Hargreaves

Talking of Terry, he was on hand to show his support for teammate Hargreaves, who received ample booing in England’s 1-0 win over Paraguay at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. With eight minutes remaining, he replaced Joe Cole. Hargreaves, who was playing for Bayern Munich at the time, later admitted that he had “anticipated” the reaction given he is not an England regular and because he was playing in Germany, a country that see him in action week in week out.

"I was aware of the booing when Owen came on against Paraguay and that was disappointing," Terry said. "I thought he did well when he came on, particularly in the last couple of minutes when he made some great tackles."

11 Wayne Rooney

During his time as an England international, the Three Lions ace, who earned 120 senior caps, was subject to jeers on more than one occasion. Under former chief Fabio Capello, the nation entered the 2010 World Cup with much promise.

Coined a ‘huge disappointment’, England managed a narrow win over Slovenia. That triumph, married with lazy draws against the United States and Algeria set them up poorly for their meeting with Joachim Löw’s Germany. Sharply following their 0-0 draw with Algeria in Cape Town, the travelling support displayed their discontent by booing them off the pitch, which left Wayne Rooney bemused.

“Nice to see your home fans boo you," the Manchester United icon shouted down the camera lens. "That’s loyal supporters.”

The dying stages of his international career ended on a similar sour note as he was booed during England’s insipid 2-0 win against Malta in 2016.