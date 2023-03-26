When it comes to football, predicting the future can be tough – and this is no better emphasised than by the Sun's hilariously bad attempt to name an 'England XI of the future' back in 2007.

The publication came up with a team of stars who they believed were destined for successful England careers, but you won't believe some of the names on the list.

While all of us have been guilty of over-hyping certain players, particularly those who play for one's own domestic team, the XI selected by the Sun has mustered just 60 caps between them – 47 of which came from one player.

Check out the team in all its glory, or should we say shame?

England's 'XI of the future' from 2007

GK: Ben Amos (England caps, 0)

Once of Manchester United, Amos was tipped for big things during his youth. However, it was always going to be tough to displace the likes of Edwin van der Sar and then David de Gea.

Amos was forced to settle for a number of loan spells instead and now plays for Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

DEF: Sam Hutchinson (England caps, 0)

Hutchinson is one of a plethora of former Chelsea youngsters who were never afforded a real chance at first-team level.

Sadly, injuries have blighted Hutchinson's career somewhat, though he is still playing for Reading.

DEF: Gavin Hoyte (England caps, 0)

Arsenal fans may remember Hoyte from back in the day, though he made just four appearances for the north London club.

Hoyte did go on to play international football, although sadly, this was with Trinidad & Tobago instead of England.

As Richards has told everyone on Sky Sports, he 'burst onto the scene' as a youngster and looked to be a world-class prospect when he made his England debut at 18.

However, similarly to Hutchinson, a string of injuries stopped him from kicking on and the now pundit was forced into retirement at the age of just 31.

DEF: Robbie Therlfall (England caps, 0)

Therlfall once played for a Liverpool youth side that won back-to-back FA Youth Cups in 2006 and 2007.

But that was as good as it got for the defender, who was loaned out multiple times and was last seen playing for Marine in 2017.

MID: Dean Parrett (England caps, 0)

Parrett started his career at Tottenham, but never made a senior appearance.

He has played for numerous Football League clubs and is currently at Biggleswade Town in the Southern League.

MID: Michael Johnson (England caps, 0)

Johnson showed plenty of promise while at Manchester City and looked to be more than capable of making the step up to international level.

Yet, he ultimately ended up retiring at the age of just 24 due to depression.

MID: James Henry (England caps, 0)

Henry's enjoyed a solid career and has played more than 500 professional matches for the likes of Millwall, Wolves and now Oxford United.

However, none of these appearances have come for England.

One of the only players in the team who has gone on to play a substantial amount of international football.

Walcott became England's youngest-ever senior player in 2006 and was selected for England's World Cup squad that year – much to many people's shock.

He has gone on to amass almost 50 caps for the Three Lions – scoring eight goals.

Walcott also competed nearly 400 times for Arsenal and still plays in the Premier League for Southampton.

FWD: Jose Baxter (England caps, 0)

After making his Premier League debut for Everton at 16 years old, Baxter was considered a hot prospect.

But his career never truly blossomed and he was eventually sold to Oldham Athletic in 2012.

Despite a short stint in the USA, he's now retired from professional football.

FWD: Scott Sinclair (England caps, 0)

It's fair to say that Sinclair's move to Manchester City did him no favours.

Having shone for Swansea, he was picked up by the Premier League giants in 2012 but struggled for game-time.

While he then enjoyed a brilliant spell at Celtic, it did not lead to an England cap and he now plays for Bristol Rovers.