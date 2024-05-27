Highlights England's provisional Euro 2024 squad has been ranked into five categories, ranging from 'must start' and 'no hope of going.'

Seven players need to be cut from the list ahead of the tournament, so several players are at risk of missing out on a spot in the squad.

While the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are vital, James Maddison and Luke Shaw could be omitted from the final 26-man squad.

We are less than three weeks away until England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Germany. Having come so close to victory three years ago, Gareth Southgate's men will be desperate to go that one step further on enemy territory to lift their first ever European Championship.

We know the 33 players that could lead England to glory, with household names such as Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson missing out on the provisional squad. However, with the final squad needing to be trimmed down to 26, the identities of which seven gut cut remains a mystery.

That doesn't mean it's impossible to speculate who these could be, though. With some players more likely to be on the plane than others, the Three Lions' provisional squad have been ranked based on who is most likely to be presenting their country, and who is expected to depart from their holidays. Players have been sorted into five categories, which are:

Must start

Definitely in the squad

Useful option

50/50 chance

No hope of going

England's Euro 2024 Squad Ranked Ranking Players Must start Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane Definitely in the squad Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer Useful option Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney 50/50 chance Luke Shaw, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Conor Gallagher, James Madison, Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen No hope of going James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Adam Wharton

Must Start

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane

Most of England's starting XI is fairly predictable, but that's thanks to the level of talent these names have. Jordan Pickford has been the undisputed number one for years and this season has seen his international form finally translate for Everton. He finished the Premier League season with 13 clean sheets, second to only David Raya. In front of him, Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones are expected to continue their partnership on the right side of defence.

The midfield is likely going to be anchored by Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham following exceptional seasons at their respective new clubs. Many are clamouring for them to be joined by Phil Foden in a central role. If that's not the case, the FWA's Player of the Year will most certainly be a part of the attacking trio which will also include Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. The two men who made a name for themselves in North London will line up in their third straight tournament together and be the country's biggest goal threats.

Definitely in the Squad

Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer

With Nick Pope missing out through injury, it seems that Aaron Ramsdale will take up a familiar role as back-up goalkeeper this summer, with the Arsenal shot-stopper officially losing his battle to be his country's number one over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire has done himself justice this season. Having endured some difficult campaigns in recent times, his improved form will probably be enough for him to line-up alongside Stones in the heart of a back four.

The left side of that defence is where most eyebrows have been raised. With Luke Shaw's status up in the air, Kieran Trippier could be needed to deputise at left-back, hence his inclusion. Versatility is also the name of the game when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Liverpudlian defender even proving a former coach right when it comes to his ability in the middle of the park.

Finally, two young men who last summer wouldn't have been anywhere near the squad now look near certainties to go. Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer have been pivotal since their emergences. The former scored what turned out to be the decisive goal in the FA Cup final, whereas the latter single-handedly dragged Chelsea into Europe next season. Both are more than worth additions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer finished with 33 goal contributions in 34 Premier League games, more than any other player.

Useful Option

Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney

The third and final goalkeeping slot is Dean Henderson's for the taking. As the more experienced of the remaining two 'keepers, the former Manchester United man is expected to get the call-up and would be a good hand should catastrophe strike either Pickford or Ramsdale. The two central defenders who are most likely to support Stones are Maguire are Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite. Both have become key men for Crystal Palace and Everton and the experience of a major tournament will be important in their development to becoming international regulars in the future.

Eze and Gordon were arguably their clubs' players of the season, and both provide something a little different should Southgate need some inspiration on the bench. The increased squad size also means that both Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney can be included as back-ups to main man Kane. Although Watkins has been more potent throughout the season, it was Toney who impressed the most during March's internation friendlies.

50/50 Chance

Luke Shaw, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Conor Gallagher, James Madison, Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen

If it weren't for his injury, Luke Shaw would be in the must start category. When fit, he is the best left-back in the country. However, with Southgate himself saying Shaw is in a losing battle against time, his chances of making the final 26 are 50/50 at best. This could make room for Joe Gomez as a left-back option, but given that he has featured just twice for England in four years, his place is far from guaranteed.

A question mark does hang over Lewis Dunk. It's not unfathomable to imagine the 32-year-old taking up a similar role in the squad that the likes of Conor Coady has done in the past, tasked with keeping the spirits high rather than being gifted any minutes. But with Ezri Konsa likely ahead of him, his spot is still up for grabs.

In midfield, Mainoo and Palmer's impressive form has cast doubt on James Madison and Conor Gallagher's roles this summer. Further forward, Jarrod Bowen's excellent season for West Ham could go unrewarded due to the strength in depth England have, whilst Jack Grealish's stop-start season on the sidelines has made him vulnerable for both his country and also his club.

No Hope of Going

James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Adam Wharton

It's safe to assume that three out of the four men in this section are nailed on to miss out. James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Adam Wharton are all players who have the potential to represent the Three Lions at some point in the future. However, these uncapped youngsters all happen to play in areas where England have incredible strength in numbers, so forcing their way into this tournament seems near impossible.

The fourth man, Jarell Quansah, may have an outside chance though. Despite strong competition in defence, no one outside of the starting duo has definitely got their passport stamped. Could the youthful defender's experience alongside Virgil Van Dijk this season see him become a rogue pick for the final squad?

