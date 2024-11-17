England will look to cement their promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League when they take on the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday evening, in Lee Carsley's final game in charge of the senior squad.

The Three Lions claimed a dominant 3-0 win over Greece in midweek to reclaim top spot in the group and put their fate in their own hands, while Ireland claimed a 1-0 win over Finland thanks to Brighton star Evan Ferguson's goal to cement their third place spot and avoid relegation to League C.

But after nine withdrawals from the squad and more injury concerns after that win, Carlsey has some big decisions to make on his squad and this is how we expect both nations to lineup for the game.

England Team News

Nine withdrawals leave Carsley short

After being hit by eight withdrawals from his initial squad, and then having Jarrad Branthwaite drop out from the added call-ups to make it nine in total, interim manager Carsley has been left relatively short of options in his squad.

Ezri Konsa was forced off at half-time of the win over Greece with Kyle Walker filling in out of position in the second half, and has been ruled out by the manager. There is a chance Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis could make his senior debut in his place, while captain Harry Kane should be available after only being fit enough to come off the bench after suffering a knock in training.

England Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ezri Konsa Hip 17/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carsley provided the latest on his squad.

“He’s [Kane] playing on Sunday. Yeah, he’ll start. He’s captain, he’s so important to the team. It was just a case of having a look at something different, giving someone else the experience who has not had a lot of chances to do so yet. Nothing more than that. "He's [Konsa] been assessed by the medical team. The scan results are back and now he'll go back to Villa this afternoon. "Like I said, we won't take any risk on any of the players so - apart from Ezri - we're in good condition."

England Predicted XI

Harry Kane to start

England Predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Harwood-Bellis, Guehi, Hall; Gomes, Bellingham, Jones; Madueke, Kane, Gordon.

England Predicted Substitutes: Henderson (GK), Trafford (GK), Quansah (DEF), Livramento (DEF), Lewis (DEF), Gallagher (MID), Gibbs-White (MID), Bowen (FWD), Rogers (FWD), Solanke (FWD), Watkins (FWD).

With Konsa ruled out it's likely that Harwood-Bellis comes into the side, with Jarrel Quansah taking his place on the bench after being called up from the Under-21's as cover. Lewis Hall impressed as a substitute at left-back so could start too ahead of Man City star Rico Lewis, while Angel Gomes should come in to dictate the game ahead of Conor Gallagher in midfield. Fit-again captain Kane will start in place of Ollie Watkins too.

Republic of Ireland Team News

Jason Knight suspended

Ireland claimed a big win over Finland in midweek and it was thanks to some big individual performances, including from Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Midfielder Jason Knight is suspended for this game after picking up a second yellow card of the group stage, while Watford winger Festy Ebosele limped off injured during his debut and faces a race against time to be fit.

Rep of Ireland Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jason Knight Suspended March 2025 Festy Ebosele Leg 17/11/2024

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Evan Ferguson to start again

Rep of Ireland Predicted XI: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, Scales, O'Dowda; McAteer, Molumby, Cullen, Johnston; Szmodics, Ferguson

Rep of Ireland Predicted Substitutes: O'Leary (GK), Travers (GK), O'Shea (DEF), Manning (DEF), O'Brien (DEF), McGuinness (DEF), Azaz (MID), Moran (MID), Cannon (FWD), Parrott (FWD).

After a win and clean sheet last time out, the goalkeeper and back four are highly unlikely to change for Ireland coming into this game. Jayson Molumby and Kasey McAteer are likely to replace the injured Ebosele and suspended Knight in midfield, while Szmodics faces a battle with Parrott to keep his place alongside Ferguson up front.