Highlights England held strong to secure a 1-0 win against a much-improved Serbia in the Euro 2024 opener.

Jude Bellingham shined with a delightful header early on, while Serbia missed key opportunities to equalize.

Bellingham's standout performance earned him the Man of the Match title as England sealed the victory.

Gareth Southgate would have hoped for a more convincing display, but England held strong enough against a drastically improved Serbia to grind out a dangerous 1-0 win to open their Euro 2024 campaign.

England kept up the tournament-trending early goal streak through Jude Bellingham just beyond the ten-minute mark, planting home a delightful header from a venomous Bukayo Saka cross. The Three Lions kept on top of the ball and withheld the majority of possession in the first half, carrying plenty of threat throughout, but allowed Serbia to grow into the game in the second half, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and substitute Luka Jovic being found guilty of missing key opportunities.

Serbia continued to resurge, but England, now looking rather shaken, managed to keep them at arms length whilst Serbia kept them within reach with their much-improved second-half showing. England had a huge chance to double their lead with Jarrod Bowen finding Harry Kane in the box, but predrag Rajkovic pulled off an excellent save to keep them in the game. Serbia huffed and puffed, with Vlahovic forcing a great save out of Jordan Pickford, but could not find the answer they needed as England ground out the result under immense pressure.

Match Highlights

Jude Bellingham scored only goal of the game

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 7/10

Had little to do in the first half as England dominated possession. Was active and composed when Serbia grew in threat in the second, keeping Vlahovic out with a superb save in the final ten.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Missed a big opportunity to double the lead in the first half, but made several big interceptions.

CB - John Stones - 6/10

Competent and composed. Handled the play whilst Guehi handled the physical side.

CB - Marc Guehi - 8/10

Was outstanding under threat from a very physically imposing Serbian attack. Won several key headers.

LB - Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Looked comfortable playing on his weaker foot. Was very accurate with his long-range passing.

CM - Declan Rice - 8/10

Kept England mulling over from first to last. Looked assured and decisive, allowed Bellingham to flourish.

CM - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Gave the ball away once or twice in key areas, but was superbly and characteristically accurate with his long-range passing. Comfortable out of his standard position.

AM - Jude Bellingham - 9.5/10

Got England off the mark with a delightful header, and was untouchable throughout. Accurate with his playmaking, not afraid to muck in defensively, and all whilst being foul-targetted by Serbia throughout. Had a sterner test presented to him by Serbia in the second 45.

LW - Phil Foden - 6/10

Constantly looked to pick a pass. Refreshingly forward-thinking, but not at his most effective, especially in the second half.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Whipped a fine ball in for Bellingham to break the deadlock, and was full of confidence and effectiveness out on the right. Was kept much more quiet in the second half as Serbia improved.

ST - Harry Kane - 6/10

Played much further forward in leading the line than we've seen in tournaments gone by, and as such didn't see as much of the ball. Had his one big chance denied by Rajkovic, and got himself more involved in the second half.

Sub - Conor Gallagher - 5/10

Added a reinforcement of energy and graft off the bench in the final 20. Did what he does.

Sub - Jarrod Bowen - 6/10

Spirited and lively off the bench for Saka. Picked out Kane for a huge chance not long into his spell.

Sub - Kobbie Mainoo - N/A

Didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Serbia Player Ratings

GK - Predrag Rajkovic - 6/10

Wasn't tested much by England, but pulled off a superb save to deny Harry Kane in the final 15 to kepe his side in it.

CB - Milos Velkovic - 6/10

Very composed in possession, added a layer of calm to an initially wayward Serbia side.

CB - Nikola Milenkovic - 4/10

Looked shaky in possession and contributed little defensively when out of it. Was ushered too easily away from the 1-0 header when up against Kane.

CB - Strahinja Pavlovic - 7/10

Failed to win a lot of the duels presented to him throughout the first half. Improved drastically in the second and kept Saka silent.

RM - Andrija Zivkovic - 4/10

Struggled against Trippier and was wayward with most of his crosses.

LM - Filip Kostic - 4/10

Showed little to no threat before being withdrawn through injury. Got rattled by Bellingham shortly after 1-0 and seemed frustrated then onwards.

CM - Sasa Lukic - 5/10

Mucked in defensively to good effect, and was accurate with a lot of his passes. Lost Bellingham for 1-0.

CM - Nemanja Gudelj - 6/10

Was accurate with the majority of his passes and effective in the transition. Good showing against a brilliant England midfield, but was hooked at half-time.

CM - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 5/10

Was the key link-up point in Serbia's few attacks, but didn't add enough to the defensive side.

ST - Aleksandar Mitrovic - 7/10

Fired off a few warning shots to England when he found the room, and was Serbia's biggest threat for large parts.

ST - Dusan Vlahovic - 5/10

Couldn't get himself available enough to add anything to the attack in the first 80 minutes. Forced Pickford into a brilliant save in the final ten, showing his threat.

Sub - Filip Mlandenovic - 6/10

Was plenty spirited down the left wing. Caused Walker and Stones a headache or two.

Sub - Ivan Ilic - 7/10

Made a superb tackle in the area to deny Bellingham a sure second. Was full of energy as Serbia recovered.

Sub - Dusan Tadic - 6/10

Was creative and effective off the bench. Added that little spark Serbia needed at times, and was unlucky not to get an assist through Jovic.

Sub - Luka Jovic - 5/10

Could've drawn Serbia level from Tadic's fine pass through, but couldn't sort his feet out. Was quiet if physical, that aside.

Sub - Veljko Birmancevic - N/A

Didn't get much of a chance to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Jude Bellingham

Just a few weeks beyond his Champions League final win with Real Madrid, Bellingham was the hero of England's day to kick off their Euros campaign, netting the eventual winner just beyond the 10th minute with a bullet header.

The 20-year-old phenom was at his best as England initially dominated, and later struggled as Serbia grew superbly into the game, making several key interceptions and providing several key passes before being replaced by Kobbie Mainoo towards the end.