England take on Slovakia in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 with fans of the Three Lions hoping to see their nation finally take the handbrake off and let loose in Germany. England qualified with five points from three games in Group C, the same number they achieved in the Euro 2016 group stages. Fans will be hoping history does not repeat itself from that tournament eight years ago, when underdogs Iceland unceremoniously knocked Roy Hodgson's England out of the competition in the round of 16.

The odds are very much stacked in England's favour, on paper at least, but can Gareth Southgate and his team utilise their talent to something like it's potential? Something has to give on Sunday. GIVEMESPORT has previewed the two teams, along with the odds and a score prediction.

England vs. Slovakia: Game Information When June 30th, 2024 Kick-off 5:00PM BST Stadium Veltins Arena Location Gelsenkirchen TV ITV1

3 England vs Slovakia form guide

Three Lions are heavy favourites

In what has been, up until now, a fairly joyous football tournament, England have yet to join the party. There was an outpouring of frustration after the tepid draw with Denmark, a game in which the Danes could feel hard done by for not winning. It was followed up by an equally tame performance in the goalless draw with Slovenia, which was met by a chorus of boos. The opening half an hour of the Serbia game, which England won by a Jude Bellingham goal to nil, seems like a very long time ago indeed and is the only period of the tournament that England have played well.

So what exactly is the problem for the English? Many fingers are pointing at manager Gareth Southgate. The former international became something of a national treasure in 2018, when he led his country to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, during a time when he made watching England fun again after a period of 12 years when it was often anything but.

The players do have to take some responsibility. Besides coming into the tournament as joint favourites with France, they also boast the Bundesliga top goal scorer, Harry Kane, the La Liga player of the season, Jude Bellingham, and the Premier League player of the season, Phil Foden. To England fans, it seems inconceivable that watching a team with these players could be such a tedious experience. The optimists among England supporters will point to the fact that no nation ever won a tournament in the group stages and that other international giants have also not had it their own way in Euro '24 - France and Portugal spring to mind.

But there is still a nagging doubt of confusion over England, who came into the tournament having had a desperately uninspiring 1-0 defeat to Iceland at Wembley. Slovakia will no doubt have watched and analysed how Slovenia kept England at bay and at times created chances of their own. They have managed to get out of an incredibly competitive group, which saw all four teams finish on four points. Plus, they've already pulled off a significant upset by winning 1-0 against Belguim, who may not be at the level of 2016 and 2018 when they were touted as a potential tournament winner, but still have talent all over the pitch.

2 Lobotka The Form Man For Slovakia

The midfielder makes the Slovak team tick

Naturally, Slovakia needed an element of good fortune to earn the win, although many felt Belgium were incredibly hard done by after what seemed a legitimate goal was disallowed with just three minutes left of play. After defeat to Ukraine, Slovakia recovered with a draw with Romania, who equalised with from the spot. Stanislav Lobotka was the man of the match in that game. Napoli's defensive midfielder has received praise from both Xavi and Andrea Pirlo for his ability to think several passes ahead, reports the Daily Mail.

Once removed from the hype around England, there is a strong case to argue that Slovakia, having qualified from a more difficult group, are in better form out of the two nations. That said, Slovakia are still very much the underdogs. Much has been made of the story of their manager Francesco Calzona, who up until taking on the Slovak job in 2022, had never held a head coach position prior to this, having previously worked as a coffee salesman. Interestingly, they are the oldest team in the competition, but they are also distinctly dangerous in the air, so they are a real danger to the opposition from set pieces.

In a nutshell, England will have to find a far better performance if they are to unlock the Slovak defence. If Lobotka is able to get on the ball, it could prove to be a very difficult and frustrating match for England. Although England are unbeaten against Slovakia in the six games they have played since 2002, the Slovaks did deny England in a very forgettable goalless draw in Euro '16 in Saint-Etienne.

If this tournament has shown us anything, it's no one is untouchable. England will be under pressure to win, but they need to fully get to grips with Slovakia's midfield if they are to get anything like the stranglehold some would expect them to get on this game. As much as England fans would desperately like this to be, this will not be a straightforward match for Gareth Southgate's men.

1 England vs Slovakia betting odds

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Both teams to score

Slovakia have scored three goals against England in their six meetings.

Slovakia have scored in each of their group games with a total of three goals.

England have only scored two in the tournament so far.

Prediction: No at 4/7

First goalscorer

It feels like the ideal moment for a big player to deliver.

All time leading England scorer Harry Kane is 17/5 to break the deadlock.

Bukayo Saka has looked dangerous at times in the tournament. He is 7/1.

Slovak Lukas Haraslin is 18/1.

Prediction: Harry Kane.

Goals over/under

Other than England's 4-0 win over Slovakia in 2009, this fixture has not produced more than three goals per game.

The six fixtures between the two have produced an average of 2.3 goals per game.

This is likely to be another tight affair.

Prediction: Under 2 goals.

Match prediction: England 1-0 Slovakia after 90 minutes.

Odds via oddschecker.com.