Highlights England take on Slovenia in Koln in the final group stage match at Euro 2024.

Three Lions have four points after beating Serbia and drawing with Denmark.

Top two in the group automatically qualify for the round of 16 with four of the best third-placed teams also progressing.

England are two games into their Euro 2024 campaign and, after beating Serbia and drawing with Denmark, sit top of Group C and in a commanding position to advance to the round of 16. While a lack of goals and team cohesion have been highlighted as a cause for concern, Gareth Southgate knows a win against Slovenia in the final group match in Koln will mean topping the group and one step closer to the final next month in Berlin.

However, should the Three Lions draw or lose against Slovenia at the RheinEnergieStadion, there will be a number of factors and permutations coming into play that will determine England's future in the tournament and their potential opponents in the latter stages.

Related England's Best and Worst Routes to the Euro 2024 Final England are currently the favourites to win the UEFA Euro 2024. Let's analyse their best and worst routes to this year's final in Germany.

Four Points on the Board

England unbeaten despite mixed performances

England opened the group stages with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Serbia. Jude Bellingham was the star of the show, as he evaded a plethora of heavy-handed challenges, to score a decisive header as Southgate's team enjoyed a solid opening 15 minutes. BBC Sport's Phil McNulty summarised the affair:

"The Euro 2020 runners-up looked on course to comfortably dispatch Serbia after getting that early lead but, as so often has been the case in the past, there was a drop-off after half-time that encouraged their opponents, with Pickford coming to the rescue."

England's second group game against Denmark offered yet another positive result in the tournament's bigger picture. However, cracks were visible against a stronger opponent at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. Harry Kane scored in his fourth successive major tournament to give England an 18th-minute lead but, yet again, this was the signal for them to shrink into their shell to allow Danish domination before their equaliser with Morten Hjulmand's excellent low 25-yard drive after 34 minutes. Again, although a little more scathing, McNulty described:

"As an audition for potential favourites to win Euro 2024, this was a disappointing failure. The old, nagging habit of going into retreat after going ahead returned. Serbia were not good enough to take advantage in England's first game, but Denmark were not passing up the invitation."

Permutations for progression

Improvements required but England still in control

While improvements from the Denmark showing will be on the collective conscious, England can take comfort from the fact that, ultimately, a draw against Slovenia will see them go through. A win, however will be the aim, winning the group outright before the knockout stages.

Related Jamie Carragher Names His England 11 to Face Slovenia Jamie Carragher has called for two big changes after England slumped to a 1-1 draw against Denmark, with lack of energy a key area for improvement.

Southgate's side can also win the group with a draw if Denmark fail to beat Serbia. If the Three Lions draw and Demark win, it will come down to goal difference to split the Danes and England. If goal difference is level, goals scored will be the next criterion used. Disciplinary records in the tournament and European qualifier rankings could also be used to separate the sides should they finish level on points.

England cannot win the group with a loss, but they would finish second if Denmark draw. If England lose and Denmark win, England will finish third and that's still likely to be enough to be one of the best third-place teams. If England lose and Serbia win, England finish second on head-to-head record.

Euro 2024: Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - England 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2 - Denmark 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 - Slovenia 2 0 2 0 0 2 4 - Serbia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Top two qualify for Ro16; 3rd: Possible qualification

Permutations Across Group C

Progression is still possible for every team

Denmark must win against Serbia to guarantee qualification. If Denmark and Slovenia win, they take the top two spots with first decided on goal difference. If Denmark and England win, Denmark finish second. If Denmark win and England draw, top spot is decided on goal difference, and the Danes would take first if they win by more than two goals. Denmark will finish second with a draw if Slovenia lose.

If Denmark and Slovenia draw, second would be decided on goals scored, so the team involved in the higher-scoring draw goes through. Should it finish: Denmark 2-2 Serbia and Slovenia 1-1 England, Denmark will finish second. If both draw by the same scoreline, second is decided on the side's disciplinary record, which if level, it then goes to European Qualifiers overall ranking: Denmark 9th, Slovenia 15th. If Denmark draw and Slovenia win, Denmark finish third and they must hope three points is enough as a best-third place team. If Denmark lose, they can still finish third if Slovenia are beaten, but two points won't get them through.

For Slovenia, a win against England would guarantee qualification. If not, they can only qualify in second with a draw if Denmark also draw, then the above scenarios over the scorelines apply. A defeat won't see them end the stage in second, and two points might not be enough for a best third-placed team.

For the least likely qualifiers, Serbia, they have to beat Denmark to have any chance, and will finish second as long as England subsequently win or draw. If Serbia win and England lose, Serbia will finish third but with four points that should see them through.