Highlights England fans are always travelling in their thousands to major tournaments. The last time they failed to qualify for one was in 2008.

Naturally, their fans have created famous chants along the way, including "Three Lions," "Don't Take Me Home," and "Vindaloo".

Chants focusing on Harry Kane and Harry Maguire show the country's pride in certain players, as they perform on the biggest stage.

England and major tournaments go together like two peas in a pod. The last one they didn't qualify for was Euro 2008; before then, it was the 1994 World Cup. They're almost always there to try to shine on the biggest stage, as their fans - who travel across the world to support them - make themselves heard.

Fans in England are notoriously well-known around the world. Euro 2024 will be no different, as the Three Lions dream of winning the hardest competitions in the world. Whether it's in a fan zone, a random pub in the city or commonly in the streets, you'll be able to hear the Three Lions roar. "We're on our way," they frequently chant, making it impossible to ignore them.

During these travels, they bring a unique set of chants to sing pre-match, at the stadium and afterwards. Whether it's personalised for a specific player or just a classic from decades ago, England fans love to support their team. Some are more well-loved than others, but we have highlighted all the key ones to get you in the spirit of a major tournament as England dreams of glory on the 14th July in Berlin. Gareth Southgate has the nation's hopes in his hands.

Three Lions (It's Coming Home)

Frank Skinner's, David Baddiel's and The Lightning Seeds' Euro 96 song took the nation by storm. "Three Lions," it was called, as they celebrated the country hosting a major tournament for the first time since 1966. However, since then, the song has been converted into one of England's most memorable chants — It's coming home. It's sung, often sarcastically, to say that England are going to win the competition. Some people fail to understand the sarcasm behind it, but it always arises through the chants when a major tournament happens.

"It's coming home, "It's coming home, "It's coming, "Football's coming home, "It's coming home, "It's coming home, "It's coming, "Football's coming home."

Harry Kane's On My Mind

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world — and it naturally means he is considered one of the greatest English players of all time by fans. Throughout his career, the attacker, who is considered one of the favourites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, has had lacklustre chants sung about him, but then England fans produced a unique and entertaining song. It celebrates Kane's remarkable goal-scoring feat, whilst it is likely to be common in Germany, considering the chant is about their bitter rivals.

"Singing do wah diddy, diddy dum, diddy do, "Running past the Germans scoring number two, "He looks good, "He looks fine, "Harry Kane is on my mind and he's England's number nine."

Southgate, You're The One

Gareth Southgate is one of the greatest English managers of all time. He took over a team low on confidence, guided them to a World Cup semi-final, and then to a Euros final. Naturally, there's disappointment they couldn't win anything, but he's been the best person on the sidelines since Sir Alf Ramsey. English fans were always going to celebrate this achievement with a chant, taking inspiration from the Atomic Kitten's 'Whole Again' song. How long they'll be signing this for is unclear, with his contract situation up in the air.

"Looking back on when we first met, "I cannot escape and I cannot forget, "Southgate you're the one, "You still turn me on, "Football's coming home again."

Don't Take Me Home

"Don't take me home" is universally sung by nearly every club and English-speaking nation, but that's because of how catchy it is. When following their nation across the world, England fans have been heard singing this in several places, including before the 2018 World Cup semi-final and 2020 Euros Final. They were having the times of their lives — and chanting "Don't take me home" symbolised that perfectly. They always have to go home, obviously, but they try and forget that.

Don't take me home, "Please don't take me home, "I just don't wanna go to work, "I wanna stay here and drink all your beer, "Please don't, please don't take me home!

Engerland

Most chants on this list have a unique chorus and stand out from the rest. However, there's always the need for a classic chant — which this does perfectly. It only mentions the name 'England', often in a drunken and slightly slurred manner, time and time again, but it's perfect to sing when the side are pushing for a goal. Whether it's at a set-piece, free-kick or on a counter-attack, you can probably hear the stadium signing in chorus with this chant. It would be nearly impossible for anyone to get confused with the words."Engerland,

"Engerland, "Engerlaaand, "Engerland, "Engerland, "Engerlaaaand.

Vindaloo

“Vindaloo” is another English classic which was released ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Written by British band Fat Les, the song “nah nah nah” has become a firm favourite of football fans as they march to stadiums, while the lyric “We’re England; we’re gonna score one more than you”, epitomises the sense of cockiness and sarcasm that England fans have in abundance. For people from other nations, it can often be hard to comprehend, but there is a certain knack to it for those supporting the Three Lions.

"England, "England, "England, "Na Naaa, "England, "England, "And we all love England, "We're gonna score one more than you, "England!"

England 'Til I Die

England as a nation, often socially and politically, has been deeply divided since 2010. There have been constant issues, yet football has the power to bring people together and get everyone to feel a sense of nationalism. No chant does that better than "England 'til I die", which highlights that fans will always support their team, through thick and thin, until they sadly pass away. Just like others, the chant is hard to get confused with, making it electric when everyone gets involved.

"England 'til I die, "I'm England 'til I die, "I know I am, "I'm sure I am, "I'm England 'til I die."

We Love You England

"We love you England" follows on from the points made with the last chant. Nationalism and pride in the country are often at an all-time low, but not during a major tournament. People believe the beer gardens fill up, and the celebrations turn into full swing. There is never a better time to be in the country, and everyone from every walk of life will be signing "We love you England", as they dream of glory for the first time since 1966.

"We love you England we do, "We love you England we do, "We love you England we do, "Oh, England we love you!"

Harry Maguire's 'massive head'

Harry Maguire used to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. There even used to be an argument that he was one of the best centre-backs in the world after a string of remarkable performances, often on the international stage. The Manchester United defender wasn't picked to travel to Germany for Euro 2024 due to injury, but presuming he returns to the squad in September 2024, this chant will be heard.

The chant is nothing about his football abilities; instead, it chooses to focus on his reported love of alcohol and the size of his head. It makes people laugh when they hear it, and the former Leicester defender has nothing against it. He might even be supporting the nation in Germany with other chants.

“One, two, three, four, "Harry Maguire, "Harry Maguire, "He drinks the vodka, "He drinks the Jaeger, "His head’s f*cking massive!”

Sweet Caroline

Sweet Carolina was produced by Neil Diamond in 1969 — and, although it was popular when it was first released, it has been its renaissance in the sporting world which has been more impressive. First adopted by the Boston Red Sox, English clubs quickly took it over, with the nation's run to the 2020 Euros Final seeing it used fully. After beating Germany 2-0 in the Round of 16, which is considered one of the team's best-ever Euros wins, Wembley's DJ, Tony Parry, decided to play Sweet Caroline over Vindaloo. Everyone sang it at the top of their lungs, with captain Kane visibly moved by it.