Highlights England take on Spain in Euro 2024 final.

Spain makes two changes in defense for the final, with Carvajal and Le Normand returning.

England names an unchanged line-up for Euro 2024 final.

The starting line-ups for both England and Spain for the Euro 2024 final have been revealed according to recent leaks. Both teams will look to create history on Sunday night as the Three Lions look to win their first European title while their opponents aim to secure a record fourth championship, having previously come out on top in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

The two sides have had contrasting forms in reaching Berlin's showcase, with Luis De La Fuente's group being one of the best-performing teams in the tournament and Gareth Southgate's side having to overcome plenty of adversity to reach the last stage of the competition. With big calls to make, both managers have chosen the eleven players they trust the most to take centre stage at kick-off.

Related Spain vs England - Predicted Starting 11s England and Spain could both field strong teams for the Euro 2024 final thanks to a lack of injuries and suspensions.

England 'Leaked' XI For Euro 2024 Final

Gareth Southgate names an unchanged side

The England manager has spoken of his worries about making too many changes to his team throughout Euro 2024. Nine players in the Three Lions squad have started every single game at the tournament so far, and that is set to continue on Sunday night. According to The Mirror, Southgate is set to name an unchanged side from the team who started during the semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

Jordan Pickford is set to continue as England's number-one goalkeeper, extending his run of consecutive tournament starts to 26 games. It is believed that the Barmy Army will continue with three defenders, with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi at the heart of the defence. Bukayo Saka will continue on the right, with Kieran Trippier keeping his place on the opposite flank. The 34-year-old was replaced at half-time on Wednesday by Luke Shaw, leading many to believe that the Manchester United man would be picked from the start for the final. However, the Newcastle United captain maintains his spot.

Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo anchor the England midfield, with Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham operating as the two number 10s. Skipper Harry Kane will lead the line as he looks to secure the Golden Boot Award. The Bayern Munich star is the joint top scorer at the Euros with three goals, and could share the prize thanks to a new rule change.

Related England's Euro 2024 Players Ranked From Best to Worst There have been very few star performers in Germany so far for the Three Lions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain have won four out of five major international finals. England have won one out of two.

Spain 'Leaked' XI For Euro 2024 Final

Dani Carvajal returns to the starting lineup

Luis De La Fuente is set to make two changes to the eleven he chose for Spain's semi-final victory over France on Tuesday. Both changes come in defence where veteran full-back Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand return from suspension to replace Jesus Navas and Nacho.

Unai Simon keeps his place in goal, with Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella, who was booed relentlessly in the semis, also maintaining their spots. Ahead of them, Manchester City star Rodri will match up with Declan Rice, with Fabian Ruiz starting alongside the Spain anchorman.

Dani Olmo is another joint-top scorer at Euro 2024, despite having been a backup to Pedri at the start of the tournament. With the Barcelona man injured, Olmo keeps his place in the number 10 position. Electric wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams offer support out wide to captain Alvaro Morata down the middle.